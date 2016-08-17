August 17, 2016

Go to Making Light's front page.
Forward to next post: Dysfunctional Families: Think of the Children
Subscribe (via RSS) to this post's comment thread. (What does this mean? Here's a quick introduction.)
Available at the NESFA Press table at MidAmeriCon; also at a reading and signing by the author tomorrow, Thursday, 18 August, 2 PM in 2203 in the convention center.
To reiterate, yes, it’ll be available online from NESFA Press (and via other online ordering options) after MidAmeriCon. And yes, an e-book will be available by and by.
I bought a copy already! My first purchase at MidAmeriCon2.
Maybe I'll read it tonight.
Looking forward to getting my hands on it anon (I'm not at the worldcon, sadly). I very much enjoyed 'Making Book'.
This sounds like a good year to be at the WorldCon for all sorts of reasons. Wish I wasn't so far away...
Still, I'm sure I'll get my hands on the book soon enough.
Huzzah Book!
Teresa read from it this afternoon! And signed copies!
She spelled my name wrong when she signed mine, so now I have a genuine piece of TNH copyediting on the title page. (Note: I am amused, not upset.)
Yay! Book! Want.
My eye was immediately drawn to the word "rocket" on the cover. rocket rocket rocket yay.
Is there an ETA for online sales?
Excellent making.
When administering the spelling test, do you read down or across the three columns?
And it is awesome as always. Read part of it when I could not wind down one night/morning. But it was also good to see you both at MidameriCon 2. Even got to speak with Ms. Teresa a little.
I don't have a hope of going to Helsinki, that is too much to even imagine right now. But who knows? It could all change.
Still decelerating. Gotta be sufficiently unwound to go to work tomorrow. Sigh.
O'Reilly Publishing sends me updates on new publications related to my interests in computer technology, for example the "container" software known as Docker.
Today's recommendations include a paper entitled "Delays entering a container port," which wins the "Which of These Things is Not Like the Others?" award:
In 2014, the average volume of cargo handled within Australia was 30,000 containers per month. Container volume has grown in the past couple of years, and Lozziestistics must improve the speed of its port operation, to enhance the quality of customer service and manage the increasing demand volume effectively and efficiently.
Oops, wrong thread! I love this book without reading or thinking about it at all!
(refreshing NESFA store search tab daily)
So a woman at the urgent-care waiting room* really liked the book cover, enough to ask what the book was - and I was using the post-card blurb as a bookmark, so now she has it.
(*My wife tripped on a throw-rug, banged her head, has a minor concussion but is ok, and is now grumbling that she's not supposed to go read everything on the Internets that's about concussions for at least a week, but she's allowed to go to sleep and drive if she feels like it.)
Bill Stewart #13: My wife [...] has a minor concussion but is ok, and is now grumbling that she's not supposed to go read everything on the Internets that's about concussions for at least a week...
And this is why you want a long-standing doctor-patient relationship.... ;-)
Am I correctly seeing that MC is not available on NESFA's store site yet?
Jacque, that's what I'm seeing too.
*yoink*
Seems to be just the physical book, though, not an e-book?
Hah! Bought!
Not so much joy in the UK: book $15, shipping $13, which along with the terrible exchange rate inclines me to wait until copies become available over here.
I've now finished the book, and will confess to having gone back and re-read a few of the threads to which some of the entries were originally comments. Also, it's really nice to have hard-copy access to Slushkiller and Fruit Punch Czar. This was money well spent.
It arrived the other day. Finally found time to start this evening. Only a few pages in, and already I very badly need to acquire a copy of The Fortunate Fall.
If you are a spammer, your fate is in the hands of Jim Macdonald, and your foot shall slide in due time.
Comments containing more than seven URLs will be held for approval. If you want to comment on a thread that's been closed, please post to the most recent "Open Thread" discussion.
You can subscribe (via RSS) to this particular comment thread. (If this option is baffling, here's a quick introduction.)
HTML Tags:
<strong>Strong</strong> = Strong
<em>Emphasized</em> = Emphasized
<a href="http://www.url.com">Linked text</a> = Linked text
Spelling reference:
Tolkien. Minuscule. Gandhi. Millennium. Delany. Embarrassment. Publishers Weekly. Occurrence. Asimov. Weird. Connoisseur. Accommodate. Hierarchy. Deity. Etiquette. Pharaoh. Teresa. Its. Macdonald. Nielsen Hayden. It's. Fluorosphere. Barack. More here.