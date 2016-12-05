December 5, 2016

Go to Making Light's front page.
It was Pakjesavond, my first here in the Netherlands. That’s the night before the feast of St Nicholas, and it’s when good little Dutch children get their Giftmas presents. Since we were going to be celebrating Christmas in Scotland, we didn’t do much for it—just a present and a chocolate letter each for the kids.
I can still remember both presents, and the sick terrible dread that somehow they weren’t enough, that the kids wouldn’t be pleased. It wasn’t really about the Barbie puzzle or the marble maze, of course.
It was a terrible time for us. My SAD was all but out of control. We were living in a rented house with black slate floors, which seemed to suck all the light out the world. Martin was miserable. Alex was wretched. Fiona broke a finger and swallowed a battery. We wondered whether we’d made a terrible mistake coming here. We had to choose soon whether to sell the Edinburgh house and buy something in this strange and difficult country, or go back with our tails between our legs.
It was time for a new Open Thread. I wrote and mailed off a piece of abject homesickness after everyone else had slunk off to bed. I wanted to be somewhere else, anywhere but there in that chilly dark space, typing at that cheap laminate desk in a house full of other people’s stuff and no bookshelves, the oven too small and high, the coffee machine whose coffee I couldn’t love. I was listening to Lowlands by Gillian Welch, and half-laughing, half-crying at the literal meaning of the word “Netherlands”.
And then Patrick contacted me on IM and told me he thought I was a good writer and did I want to post that piece on Making Light myself? And I did, and at the tail end of that thread we started talking about familial dysfunction. And spring came eventually. We bought the oak-floored house we live in now, changed jobs, got the kids settled into the school system. Obama was elected twice; puppets and puppies came and went. There was poetry and politics. People we loved died or blew up or drifted off. New people came, became beloved.
It’s been, on balance, a wonderful nine years. We’ve been in a number of dark places along the way, and we’re certainly in one now. I don’t know if, or how, we get out of this, but I know that we’re more likely to do it together than apart.
I’m glad to be here. Happy Pakjesavond, happy anniversary, happy Open Thread.
And I 'm so glad you're still here.
Happy Pakjesavond,
I, for one, am glad you're still here. You help make the world, on balance, a good place, Abi.
Gelukkige Pakjesavond!
Me too.
(me three?)
obGhost: Ditto.
(How is "Pakjesavond" pronounced?)
"PAHK-yes-AH-vond"
A pakje is a small package (-je marks the diminutive, though the Dutch use it for fond diminutives as well as genuinely small things). And avond is evening.
I'm glad you're still here.
I'm glad this community is here, and I'm glad we're here for each other.
#AllHolidaysMatter
(Not original with me, but a nice rebuke to the "War on Christmas" crowd.)
abi, I'm very glad you're here.
An unusual work of 16th-century bookbinding: Six books, one binding.
abi @5: Thanks. Sometimes Dutch "j" just confuses.
Theophylact @7: And this year, Hanukkah's first full day coincides with Christmas. *Rubs hands together with unholy glee and hand cream*
The "J" occurs in three contexts in Dutch.
The first is as a semivowel, as in pakje or januari. Then it's pronounced as a "y".
The second is as part of the vowel ij, which is called the lange i. It's a long I, the way that aa is a long a, etc.*
The third is as a consonant proper in a very small number of loan-words such as jam, which is pronounced "zhem".
----
* there is some complexity about long vowels - a, e, o and u can be positionally long, where the spelling doesn't explicitly indicate that they are (basically, the vowel only appears once, but in a syllable that doesn't end in a consonant; this means it's automatically long and Dutch speakers will read it as such without the repetition). I doesn't work that way; if it's long it's always written ij, or rarely and alternatively y.
Note that if a lange ij is capitalized, both letters are capitalized: IJsselmeer. And then there's the river IJ.
I suspect, rereading that comment, that I have not made anything clearer about Dutch orthography or pronunciation.
jam, which is pronounced "zhem"
I understood this bit.
Actually, I appreciated the bit about "ij". Now I understand why I've seen IJ both capitalized in the front of words....
abi@12:
Note that if a lange ij is capitalized, both letters are capitalized: IJsselmeer.
Interesting; a quick search indicates the Guardian gets this right more often than not, but the BBC doesn't.
(I've occasionally had to sort long lists of surnames from all over Europe, containing pretty much all of the accented forms of Roman characters, into alphabetical order. There is just no way of doing this in a way that will keep everyone happy. I think I usually, shamefacedly, ordered the accented characters as though they were the unaccented base characters. Ars longa, vita brevis.)
So. Dutch vowels.
Dutch makes a strong distinction between long and short vowels. To a Dutch speaker they are not the same letter. There are minimal pairs. You can't make puns across vowel-length boundaries. (I've tried. People just look at you.)
All five vowels have long/short versions: a/aa, e/ee, i/ij, o/oo, u/uu. However, apart from i/ij, these are not always explicitly spelled out, because of a quirk in Dutch orthography.
You see, Dutch divides syllables into "open" ones (which end in a vowel) and "closed" ones (which end in a consonant). Open syllables are naturally long; closed ones are naturally short.†
You can make a closed syllable long by explicitly saying it is long, that is, by doubling the vowel. Let's take the verb "to go", gaan. Closed syllable in the infinitive, so the long vowel is explicitly shown. If I want to say "I go", it's ik ga. That's pronounced "ik gaa", but no one needs to see that second a because the syllable is open.
You can't shorten an open syllable. But you can double consonants to close off a syllable that would otherwise become open.
The verb rennen means "to run". See that doubled n in the middle? The stem of the verb is ren (ik ren). To turn the stem into the infinitive (or the plural; they're the same), you would normally add -en. But if you do that you get *renen, which lengthens that first e. And you don't want that. Thus the doubled n, so the first syllable closes: ren/nen.
Super fun example: the minimal pair of man/moon: man/maan. You make both of them plural by adding -en, but you have to preserve vowel length. So:
man+en=mannen to close the syllable and preserve the short vowel.
maan+en=manen You don't need that second a since the syllable opened up (because the first n glommed onto the second syllable).
It's hard to explain. It's hard to learn. Kids struggle with it for a year or so when they learn to spell. But once it's in the brain, it's easy to do.
-----
† What this does to their pronunciation of a language like Latin, where positional vowel length is not a thing, and where there can be minimal pairs by vowel length between words spelled the same (līber/lĭber)...well, it makes the baby Quintillain cry.
Steve with a book @16:
I've occasionally had to sort long lists of surnames from all over Europe, containing pretty much all of the accented forms of Roman characters, into alphabetical order. There is just no way of doing this in a way that will keep everyone happy.
No, you really can't, even with the unaccented forms only. Not when Spanish wants to treat ll as a separate letter from l and rr as separate from r.
And not when the Dutch and the Belgians will alphabetize exactly the same name in different ways. Dutch, you see, alphabetizes surnames without tussenvoegsels (van, den, der, de, etc). Belgium, however, uses the whole surname including tussenvoegsels. So my former colleague Daniël van de Burgt was a B in the Netherlands, but a V in Belgium.
And that leaves aside the old-school Scottish custom of putting all the Macs, Mcs, and M''s in a group ahead of the other M's.
(Yes, I did work in library search software for a time, and learned a lot about names.)
I am much glad for Abi, and for learning more about orthography. I'm a bit sad that it looks like I will not get to accidentally live in the Netherlands; I'd have to make that happen on purpose, which has its own hazards. But that's also me cargo-culting Abiness, which Abiness itself warns against.
abi @12,13:
It explains why I'd want to pronounce Edsger Dijkstra's name as "di-ykstra", treating the "j" as a "y"-sound -- and why that's wrong.
Are other open-vowels written at the front of sentences capitalized as well? e.g., would a word begin with AAxxx or OOxxx in the same way it would begin with IJxxx?
Diatryma @19:
You'll always be a much better Diatryma than I could ever hope to be, you know.
Buddha Buck @20:
"Edsger Dijkstra" is best pronounced "EDsghher DIEkstra", where the ghh is basically the Scottish "ch" from "loch". (Unless you're a Southerner; see the conversation here with my better half, whose accent is from the south of the Netherlands). And smile when you say DIE because it makes the lange ij sound right.
And IJ is the only long vowel that's double-capitalized. The planet we're on here is de Aarde.
David Goldfarb @214/1030: I find myself suspecting that you want to know if there are any more stories like that one. No, there aren't.
How very preceptive of you. :-) Yes, that was exactly what prompted my anxiety. I've consistently heard such good things about Sandman, but horror. Okay, "Dream Countrym," ho!
Now, off to read @0....
Jacque @22:
It's been said that there is one issue per collected volume which is hard, like that one, but my recollection is that of all the issues in the whole series, issue #6 is exceptional. I've told people that if they can make it past issue #6, then the rest of the series is easy.
It's been years since I've read the whole thing. I ought to do it again.
And then of course there's me, who obtained a new lady-pig* who's coat color somewhat resembles an ermine in summer coat, or a least weasel, but neither of which species name makes for a very good pet name, so I went with Marten (as in pine marten, which looks nothing like aforementioned lady-pig). This, in turn, evoked Saint Marten.** To add a wee flourish, I added an extra a, (evoking Dutch and therefore abi) to produce "Maarten."
I pronounce it like abi's spouse's name. I now wonder if it might more accurately*** be pronounced "mare-tin"?
Hey, it's a challenge to see how many languages I can mangle simultaneously!
** Appropriately born in Peru.
*** Okay, okay, you can stop snickering. It's a pet name, okay?
I think I was in Germany, and we spent a lot of time on IM. I was both having a grand time, and a bit adrift, because time wasn't behaving. Someone went through the barracks that night and slipped a kinder egg into everyone's boots.
I'm glad we're still here too.
abi: re 13. You have helped me immensely. I had some idea but nothing codified. I will now make much better mispronunciations.
abi: re Mc/Mac: That's how I was taught to organise the card catalogue when I was studying basic Library Science, they preceded the Ms (elective class, in high school).
Netflix is carrying, in the USA at least, a documentary about Steampunk called "Vintage Tomorrows."
I really enjoyed it. It is star-studded, and doesn't hold back from critiques, e.g., the colonialist baggage of the Victorian age.
Also . . . inspiring? Yes.
abi@0: Thank you. It's been a very full, and, on balance, wonderful set of years for us as well. It's helpful, right now, to remember that.
D. Potter@11: Back in September it struck me that "Gaudete" means roughly the same thing as "Hava nagila". Maybe it's a good year for that observation.
Steve with a book #16: Been there, done that at the bookstore. We do the 'mac' thing, but other pronomials like "de" or "von" may or may not be counted. (Hello Cervantes!) And we've got a couple of "go see" labels for Hispanic authors with binomial surnames.
Jacque #22: The best way I've heard it phrased is that for most of that first volume, Gaiman was casting around for how the series should work, and then in "The Sound Of Her Wings", he "finds his voice'. I concur that the rest has frequent dark themes and nasty episodes, but nothing as sadistic as #6.
Also in the first volume Gaiman was really being overly influenced by Alan Moore's run on Swamp Thing. If you read the first two volumes of that, and then the first volume of Sandman, you could be forgiven for thinking of Sandman as "Swamp Thing lite". That too gets better fairly quickly as the series progresses.
Gaiman gets close to being that difficult in the issue of A DOLL'S HOUSE set at the "cereal convention." The violence is more implied than shown, but I found it more horrific for that. Lots of trigger warnings in that set for child abuse and rape. Still incredibly well done, and worth reading, but very triggery.
On a different note: The problem with "one-size-fits-all medicine, as experienced by a doctor, former editor of JAMA, who got the wrong type of physical therapy because it was the standard approach. From Lizzy Lynn via Karen and Facebook.
In addition to the feast of St. Nicholas, tomorrow is my sister Mimi's birthday, this year her 60th.
Happy Anniversary, Abi!
I well remember you writing about the battery incident. Thank you abi, for your contributions.
Stefan Jones @28
Thanks for the pointer to Vintage Tomorrows, very enjoyable (and available on Netflix NZ).
From what I can see, Icelandic does the same long/short vowel thing so it feels pretty intuitive to me.
Jacque @24:
The aa (as in the Dutch name Maartin, or the word for moon) isn't like "mare". That's actually closer to ee (so the Dutch word meer, more, is halfway between "mare" and "mere").
Aa is better done by saying "ah" while smiling to flatten the sound and push it further back in the mouth, then just saying it a little longer to emphasize that it's a long vowel. Think about Boston while you do so.
Icelandic does the same long/short vowel thing
Japanese makes a strong distinction as well, though the vowel length is always explicitly represented when written in syllabic form.
Congrats on nine years, Abi!
Happy anniversary, Abi Sutherland, and thank you for explaining Pakjesavond.
Happy feast of St. Nicholas!
Nicholas is the patron saint of many types of people, including the obvious children, brides, and paupers, but he is also the patron saint of thieves, murderers, prostitutes, embalmers, barrel makers, and pirates.
In light of the whole "punching Arius at the Council of Nicea" legend, it's surprising that he is not the patron saint of pugilists.
I am grateful and glad that you are there, and this space is here for us partly because of you.
abi @38: Think about Boston while you do so.
Or maybe New Zealand. :-) (I've noticed some interesting similarities between Boston & Anzac accents.)
Happy Pakjesavond! I'm glad you stayed (and grew to be happy there) for I greatly enjoyed reading your portrait of the Netherlands.
I am, indeed, grateful for the making of light -- today I found myself using the phrases "If you do/can do nothing else, bear witness", and "the street finds its own uses", both of which represent a mere fraction of the output of fascinating discussions herein.
Advent calendar with multiple flavors of crisps for Patrick and also a gif of a hamster eating them for Teresa.
Happy ML-anniversary, abi!
Back in September it struck me that "Gaudete" means roughly the same thing as "Hava nagila".
Or, in the London Yiddish dialect, hava banana.
#1 What Now? an anna November 13, 2016, 02:14 PM:
Artists: We need a Flag 2.0.
Like this?
http://wrwcolors.blogspot.com/2016/12/my-silence-is-over.html
I was illustrating My America Includes Everybody, and look what I found...
Did you hear that VP-elect pence's neighbors have put up rainbow flags?
Open-threadiness:
Things children say: "the reason Wile Coyote's plans don't work is that he's had too many traumatic brain injuries. Every time he sees stars, that's a traumatic brain injury--so he's had lots and he doesn't think right anymore."
(This is an 8-year-old, who has read Jim Macdonald's post on traumatic brain injuries--so thank you Jim!)
Happy anniversary as well. Sometimes the thing are called to do is just hanging on, and others notice.
For fans of the Expanse novels... James SA Corey's "Babylon's Ashes" came out this week.
(The series's 3rd novel was the first time I've been tuckerized, where my character, a security guy on a military ship, winds up getting a bullet to the head.)
Thanks abi.
I hope one day my path in learning Italian takes me on a path like the one you've had learning Dutch.
Apollo 11 astronaut John Glenn just died.
55
Older than he probably expected to reach. And he deserves a really really great sendoff.
But I'd like to return all of 2016 for a refund or a replacement. Including the bits we haven't yet gotten to.
Not an Apollo 11 astronaut, but the first American in orbit, the oldest of the original Mercury 7 astronaut crew, a former Senator, and a lot of other important things.
Cassy -- Glenn was never an Apollo astronaut, but one of the first Seven during the Mercury-Gemini phase.
He was the first American to orbit the earth, served in the US Senate, and at age 77, flew on the Shuttle (Discovery?).
BBC journalist John Simpson writes in one of his books—I think it must be Days From A Different World, the one about his childhood—how some daft rhyme he learned as a kid will occasionally force itself into his mind 'like an Internet popup'. This happens to me when I hear Hava Nagila: I immediately think of the 'Come do the hora now' English lyric to Hava Nagila that the BBC Radio schools' singalong programme Singing Together taught us. (We were exposed to Singing Together on ancient reel-to-reel tapes. Low-tech ed-tech.) I hear the music and cannot not think of those non-canonical lyrics.
<headdesk> Somehow I conflated Glenn with Aldrin in my head. Profuse apologies. I knew better.
Godspeed...
Cassy B @60 -- we all make misteaks.
My headcanon has Glenn greeted on the Other Side by all the astronauts there already, and flybys by Challenger and Columbia (who fly because they want to, without engines).
Greg Lake as well.
59 ::: Steve with a book @59: My mental popup for Hava Nagila is a little chant some of my mom's naturalist friends came up with about the Pacific chorus frog (the one you hear in the background of most Hollywood movies trying to show "generic frog" -- regardless of where they're set).
Its scientific name is currently Pseudacris regilla, but when I was a kid it was considered to be part of the genus Hyla.
Therefore, "Hyla regilla, hyla regilla, hyla regilla, Bufo and Rana ..." was what we chanted.
(Bufo used to be the genus assigned to the American Toad, and Rana was at that time on waaaaay too many frogs -- what is known in the phylogeny trade as "a dumpster genus")
I can't remember what-all Latinate names we put into the bridgey bit where the tune changes and it gets faster, but it was anurans all the way down. :->
65
Oh, is that what they're officially known as now? I first met them as "Pacific tree frogs", and have never noticed that they particularly preferred trees - ours seemed to like the floor under the piano, when it got out of the terrarium. But cute froggies.
PJ Evans @ 63... I like that image.
#63: Of course.
I have no idea if this is viewable if you don't have a Facebook account, but (a tiny subset of) my chorus and I performed live on WGN radio this morning, and one of the hosts took a Facebook Live video of a tiny bit of it.
https://www.facebook.com/elmason76/posts/10210361814458480?pnref=story
(still one more night of our winter show, the evening of Dec 13, if you're Chicago-local; blip me on gmail via 2ells2tees for details)
Open-threadiness: FANAC has gotten the first panel up from the Baycon audio archives I got out of Pacifica, and it's a killer bunch of oldpharts talking about the pulp days: Edmond Hamilton, Jack Williamson, E. Hoffman Price, Robert Bloch and Fritz Leiber, with Alva Rogers moderating. They're all dead now, more's the pity -- but they were not young 50 years ago. The video's available here. Lots of credit to Joe Siclari, Edie Stern, Mark Olson and others in the FANAC crew for taking this ball and running with it. More panels to come, including Harry Harrison talking about working for EC Comics....
Elliott Mason@69: nice! And visible outside Facebook to me at least.
Perhaps most of you will have seen this elsenet by now anyway, but here's a nice Polish ad, in English (and about learning English). Brief instance of NSFW language.
I've been fascinated by languages for years but find myself incapable of putting the sustained effort in. The result is that I have shelves full of fascinating textbooks for dozens of languages that I will clearly never seriously attempt. It's so much easier to muck around on the web in the evenings instead; easier and also prophylactic against the embarrassment of discovering that one might suck at language-learning even after a lot of effort.
I have, from time to time, thought about moving to northern Europe. I've usually thought this in the aftermath of a terrible UK electoral disaster. This year's terrible UK electoral disaster of course means that it might become somewhat more difficult to do so rather soon. There's talk of some sort of associate EU citizenship for UK nationals but at the moment it's just talk. It's always instructive to read first-hand accounts from people who've actually done it, as I think there's a tendency here to construct a fantasy image of what Liberal Northern Europe is like, based on half-remembered anecdotes and memories of repeats of Van der Valk. Literally impossible to tell whether uprooting oneself like that would make one happier; and again, it's easier just not to try.
Thank you, Abi, for all that you have contributed to ML, and to the world.
I am so glad that we had the wonderful Obama years together. The memory of them will help us with the grim resistance ahead.
It was like a visit from the future, a better future, and we thought we were there already, not knowing how much of the country insists on living in the past.
But it will be okay. We outnumber them, and the future is ours.
Who chose her? The majority.
Who chose him? The KGB.
Who chose her? The USA.
Who chose him? The KKK.
I'm with the majority of the USA, not the KGB and the KKK.
Hava Nagila
Hava Nagila
Hava Nagila
Have two, they're small
I'm quite convinced that Ed Harris's performance of John Glenn in THE RIGHT STUFF is the closest we'll ever get to Kim Kinnison on the big screen.
Anyone else having trouble getting to File770.com? It's been inaccessible to me (connection timed out) for several hours now.
It's down, Jim.
To me also, Cassy, as of maybe half an hour ago.
I listened to part of an old interview with Glenn, and feel all the more bereft.
Posting because I think somebody here will understand: It has been impossible to buy summer savory locally for years. I can't afford a special order and the climate is wrong for growing it. But since Albertson's bought Safeway, they've retooled the entire store, done a grand reopening, and put summer savory back on the shelves. There was a BOGO deal, so I got two bottles and opened one right in the store to let my kids smell it. "Oh," said one of them, "this is what you used to put in your beef stew!" And she was right. You never forget that scent. It's the quintessence of homemade beef stew and chicken pot pie and bread dressing. You can kind of approximate it with thyme or sage and marjoram, but you're never going to get really close.
And I can buy it again! I am actually looking forward to cooking from scratch! I had lost the joy when we started having to do it all the time.
Re File770, a couple of other forum sites I visit are also down, so perhaps a hosting company is off-line.
I can't get to File 770, or to brandonsanderson.com.
File770 is back up, at least from Germany.
Anne Sheller #33: Your sister is the Caribbeanist/Sociologist Mimi Sheller?
HLN: Area woman went in for eye exam, was found to have seriously high blood pressure, and now has a 30-day supply of nifedipine ER and the phone number for a local cardiology group. Further hilarity will ensue.
Patti Smith performed A Hard Rain's Gonna Fall to accept Dylan's Nobel Prize. A beautiful version.
Fragano - no, and the odds are that your Mimi Sheller is not related (to any traceable degree) to my family. My father changed his surname from Smeller to Sheller before marrying my mother. Also, my sister Mimi goes by the surname of the man she was married to, even though they long since divorced. Thanks for asking, though.
P J Evans @84, sorry to hear that. Hope it's reasonably easily controlled.
87
Well, the nifedipine is helping a lot. And the doctor I had seen for other stuff wants to see me before I do the cardiologist stuff.
I feel better today, though. It's interesting (for some value of "interesting") to find out what HBP feels like.
P.J.Evans on HBP. Do look out for side effects with certain BP medications, This moose was put on a thiazide diuretic (amongst other things) and it completely removed the ability to concentrate.
After reading about the possible effects elsenet it was dropped for a while (had no effect on BP due to the moose tea consumption anyway) and I was no longer "walking around in a fog".
PJ Evans; Cadbury Moose.
As the distinguished Moose says: side-effects are the thing. Thiazide diuretics are a good thing to try first, based on the accumulated randomised-trial evidence (as my colleagues and I wrote), but there's five or six different classes with different side-effects. They all work better than having high blood pressure, and they're all or nearly all available as generics now.
In a OMG THAT'S YOUR BLOOD PRESSURE??!! situation, the argument for nifedipine is that it works in, like, an hour. The thiazides take weeks for the full effect.
90
At the doctor's office, they used a form that acted in less than 20 minutes. But I will be talking with another doctor at the first chance I get, because I'd like to know WTF is going on.
Anne Sheller #86: Thanks. For a moment I wondered if the Small World Department had struck again.
One of the best things about giving blood regularly* is that I can keep an eye on blood pressure and restingish pulse pretty easily. When I was doing aikido, my restingish pulse was twenty bpm lower than when I wasn't. One of the worst things is that the blood center is now required to weigh me every time, and I do not need that, no I do not, even when weighed in kilograms that don't quite mean weight to me... because I'm at an easily-converted kilogram number. I can usually beat the tech to the right poundage.
*I give at the hospital blood center via apheresis, which is the machine that separates your blood into its components and then gives you back the parts they don't want that day. It takes longer, but often works better for women because the screening numbers are a little more relaxed. Someday I'll badger a clerk into giving me my complete records for the last decade so I can convert it to Red Cross-style gallons given.
Speaking of giving blood regularly, does anyone know what progress has been made in the US to opening up donations to gay men?
Last I heard, about a year ago, the plan was change from "never" to "don't have sex with men for a year", but it would take some time for the rules to be changed and the procedures updated. I've not seen any announcement that it's been fixed.
Open thready comic relief: here is an all-dachshund flyball team.
Be sure to watch the outtakes at the end.
Also, if you like dogs and don't mind noise, try watching flyball live sometime. I grin for days afterwards.
Jenny Islander@79: Lately I've been reduced to generic "savory". I don't know the fine points here at all well (sounds like you know more); I read that "summer" is an annual and "winter" is a perennial and a little bitter, and it sounds like maybe summer is generally preferred (Wikipedia).
Anyway -- it's a major ingredient in the turkey stuffing, and religious devotion to the right turkey stuffing is why I started cooking turkeys at family gatherings back in the 1980s. So, I'm definitely sympathetic to savory availability issues! Unfortunately the chains you mention don't exist here (grocery store chains seem to be startlingly resistant to going national).
Lila #95: That is cute! Just FYI, your link has a "current time" field, and goes to the end of the video. (Mind your menus! ;-) )
90
Well, that's not fun. My body doesn't seem to like the extended-release version. So I will be going to the regular doctor tomorrow, or as soon as they can fit me in. (Why not deal with it today? It's Los Angeles, and emergency rooms are scarce in my area, therefore extra busy.)
David D-B, #96: grocery store chains seem to be startlingly resistant to going national
Or, sometimes, they hide it. Kroger and Ralph's, for example, are the same store under different names in different parts of the country. You might check the Albertsons website and see if they have a subsidiary chain in your area.
Fry's is also owned by Kroger's.
Noted, Dave, thanks.
Kroger's also owns The PacNW Fred Meyer chain, which I like very much.
I preferred Safeway to Albertson's. Bummed that they were absorbed.
Bleh. Turns out that even peanut butter, even in a sealed jar (plastic, to be fair), will pick up that nasty, all-aggregate-flavorings-in-the-cabinet staleness, if you leave it long enough. Bleh. Plyuch. See also: feh.
Time to get new peanut butter, I guess. And maybe put it in the freezer...?
One thing to be aware of when taking the thiazide diuretics is their effect on potassium. I've been on them for years (along with other BP meds), and a few months ago an episode of chest pain led to an ER trip. While being held overnight for observation, they found my potassium level was 2.9. Normal range is from 3.5 to 5.5.
EKG found nothing. Low potassium levels can lead to tachycardia and other heart rhythm problems.
So I boosted my intake of potassium enriched foods. Potatoes, beans, orange juice and bananas are all good for that, and better for you than supplements.
Another excellent source is low sodium V8 - 900 mg in an 8 oz. serving.
I also take a beta blocker. One interesting effect of that was that it pretty much eliminated the benign tremor I had had most of my life. (That was never debilitating - just a barely perceptible tremor when extending my hands).
Bananas, potatoes, and orange juice: check. (It's even an excuse for fries.) I eat bananas. I also have potassium tablets - it's muscle cramp in my case.
That reminds me that I should take a banana with me if I can get in to the doctor this morning.
So we had a bit of an adventure here last week. I was at the computer and Mom lets the dogs back in and realizes the smallest, our long-haired Chihuahua, Honey is not with the others...
Honey has a real gift for getting out of the backyard, so we thought she'd gone walkabout. But...she usually comes when she's called. No joy.
So I went out in the backyard two separate times, yelling (and getting more panicked by the moment) when I had the good sense to shut up and listen. And I heard a soft whimper and tracked the noise to the backyard goldfish pond.
There was Honey, clinging to the side of the pond! I yelled for Mom, ran for the pond, and grabbed Honey and lifted her out. She was cold, but still fairly alert so I got her back into the house and into the kitchen sink to rinse her off and ran lukewarm water to try to bring her body temp back up.
It took us over an hour to get her temp back to normal. We moved her into the bathroom with the space heater going, and a heating pad set low for her to lie down on.
She was a quiet little dog for most of the rest of the day, but by Friday morning she positively danced every time one of us spoke to her. Mom says her name should have been, "Oh Be Joyful."
She's been getting lots of cuddles and attention. I'm still mentally shuddering over how long it took me to realize she was in the pond...
Lori Coulson @ 106... Joy!
Lee@99: The Albertson's site (which needs the Safeway site unblocked to run!) finds no stores within 100 miles of my location.
David Dyer-Bennet @108
Wikipedia has a list of chains owned by Albertsons. It's possible that some of those would also have the inventory changes that Jenny Islander mentioned.
Safeway here in MD has summer savory.
shadowsong@109: none of those have any presence here.
We're probably a weird market, because the main stores here, and the ones from the past now defunct, were all locally run. Right now it's Cub Foods for affordable food, Lunds&Byerlies (were separate, merged and using the merged name), and Kowalski's, the new upscale push-in. Older ones, mostly gone, were Rainbow and Super Valu and Red Owl.
Lunds&Byerlies we used to take visitors to to show off.
So, it's that time of year again when I run out of ideas. The trouble with kids who read a lot is that you run out of things to suggest to read, or give to them as gifts. (This is a good problem, as problems with kids go). UrsulaV is good, but ... we've already got them all. (also, a sub problem is that you start reading a series to your kid, and then he gets tired of the 2-3 chapters a night and the book ends up in his room and you're wondering why the fairies want spoons and you find yourself sneaking into their room to take their books when they're not looking. And a further problem is that they start buying them on their kindle, which inconveniently has a passcode on it so it's rather harder to sneak it out of their room and read it. But. reader problems. also, they take my books too. Calvin and Hobbes is a favorite, esp. with the 7 yr old who has taken his large stuffed tiger to school. )
I need recommendations. They're 7, 10 and 12, and all read several years above typical. There are lots of series about dragons on the shelf -- Eragon, Wings of Fire, Tolkien, HP. There are lighter weight kids things like N story Treehouse and Diary of a Wimpy kid. There's the Percy Jackson. Some Terry Pratchett. 2 Humble Bundles of Make books. Alex Ryder books. What do you get a kid who seems to have read it all?
Eric #112: Have you tried anything by Diana Wynne Jones?
Eric @ #112, for the younger, Patricia Wrede's Dealing with Dragons and its sequels, and E. Nesbit's works; for the older ones, Robin McKinley's The Outlaws of Sherwood or The Door in the Hedge (some of her stuff, e.g. Deerskin, is way too grim for young kids).
The 12-year-old might like the Bordertown series.
Also it's probably time to give the 12 year old The Last Unicorn, by Peter Beagle; start Diane Duane's Young Wizards series from the beginning; Cooper's The Dark is Rising (and its subsequent books, but that one is one I'm about to re-read for the season); Le Guin's A Wizard of Earthsea; and I can put in a good word for Scott Westerfeld's Uglies series. Some of these are likely to engender discussion.
And for the younger ones: Pinkwater! More Pinkwater!
Hearty second for The Dark is Rising, including the seasonal recommendation!
Also: not SFFnal, but I also recommend Harriet the Spy (Louise Fitzhugh) and the Tillerman Chronicles (Cynthia Voigt).
Oh, and Tove Jansson's Moomin books. Readable at almost any age (and the short story collection is good for those who want a full story each night).
There's a good mix of Peter Dickinson waiting for them to be a little older, but The Iron Lion, Hepzibah, and a few others should be good for starting now. If you're in a Christian household, City of Gold is stories from the Bible told as they might have been by contemporary storytellers, and absolutely fascinating. Non-Christians will enjoy it more when they're older and actually have some idea of the cultural contexts involved.
Can you tell I miss being in the bookstore business?
DDB @ 111 Actually, Cub is owned by Supervalu, which in turns owns Albertsons and a bunch of others. You might want to peruse the Wikipedia article: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/SuperValu_(United_States)
Supposedly there are now a couple of Hy-Vees out in distant suburbs. And there is Aldi, German owned, limited stock but very cheap. Bring your own bags or pay for one. I go to the one on Lake Street, across from the YWCA where I exercise.
Lori Coulson @106: Yikes. I'm really really glad you found her in time! Scary!
I had a juvenile guinea pig go missing. Finally realized I had to start searching unlikely places, and spotted a shadow wedged underneath a plant pot that had juuuust enough space. Absolutely unresponsive when I reached in and found her by touch. "Oh, damn," I thought. Levered the pot up to get the body out and, pshew! she was gone like a shot. Whew!
Fragano: Eldest has read some of Chrestomanci lately, we think. Dark Lord of Derkholm looks interesting.
Pinkwater is fun, but odd. I remember the bears (Larry?) with bongos and blueberry juice from his younger kids stuff.
Wizard of Earthsea is on the shelf, and I gave eldest Dark is Rising a year or two ago. I'll look at Young Wizards and The Last Unicorn. The oldest two really liked the Leviathan series, to the point of role playing walker drivers when they're riding in the car. I'll have to look at Uglies.
The Moomin books are .. hard to read for me. I stepped in as the designated reader for one of them and was lost for the first half or so.
The others -- well, I've got a bunch of tabs open.
If the 12 year old likes historical fiction, try Eloise Jarvis McGraw's "Mara, Daughter of the Nile," Marguerite D'Angeli's "The Door in the Wall," and anything by Rosemary Sutcliff.
For animal lovers, Bambi or Florian by Felix Salten, The Abandoned or Thomasina by Paul Gallico, and anything by Marguerite Henry.
For kids, I go with Tamora Pierce recommendations in general. But you may also be pleased with the results if you give the kids bookstore cash and ask them to recommend you something. If the store is good enough, you'll probably come up with something none of us would recommend because none of us know about it-- I almost always recommend the books I read at that age, and that's only as useful as twenty years ago can be.
Oh, and Zahn's Dragon and Thief, which is SF.
eric @ 121:
Dark Lord of Derkholm is fun. It plays around with plenty of fantasy tropes, but you don't need to be steeped in them to enjoy it. The associated Tough Guide to Fantasyland does require that experience, though.
Le Guin's Annals of the Western Shore trilogy is also excellent.
The Green Knowe books by L.M. Boston are great. (And still in print; I just checked.)
The younger kids in particular might like the Freddy the Pig books, by Walter R. Brooks. Some of those are in print, too.
Has the seven-year-old read the Ruth Stiles Gannet dragon books? There's an omnibus volume with all three of them available: My Father's Dragon, Elmer and the Dragon, and The Dragons of Blueland.
The oldest might be ready for some Thurber; My Life and Hard Times is still in print.
/closes BN.com tab
The mention of BAMBI prompts me to note that the first English translation of that book was done by Whittaker Chambers. Oddly enough, his Wikipedia bio does not mention this -- but I'm sitting here with the first edition, and he's credited as the translator. Which, since it was published in 1928, predates all of the scandal about him.
I just got my 11-year-old niece copies of Thurber's Dogs and a Turhune book (Lad, IIRC). There was a third book, but now I forget what it was.
Dave Harmon (127): If she's a dog lover, Jim Kjelgaard's Big Red or Irish Red would be good.
Open Threadiness: Found an unexpected reference to Brother Guy here. How will (some of) Earth's major religions be likely to react to the discovery of (intelligent) alien life?
Your 12 year old Percy Jackson reader might enjoy the Anne Ursu trilogy that starts with "The Shadow Thief."
More recent as an author: Anne Nesbet, who's working in the same vein as E. Nesbit and Edward Eager (more so than John Bellairs, who went for the horror version of that). Nesbet's first book, THE CABINET OF EARTHS (2012), is closest to that subgenre (and a really good read!). Her most recent, THE WRINKLED CROWN (2015), is one of the best "mix science and magic" books for mid-grade readers that I've run across. I want to read her next book! (Reviews of Nesbet's books are collected on her web page here.)
And that reminds me to mention THE PHANTOM TOLLBOOTH (Norton Juster) and all of Edward Eager, but especially HALF MAGIC. Older, still wonderful.
Not SFnal, but at about that age I loved The Egypt Game by Zilpha Keatley Snyder. Second the nomination for The Phantom Tollbooth.
Taking plagiarism to a whole new level: a peer reviewer rejected a paper, then published it as his own. And the journal he works for, while roundly condemning the action, has refused to name the thief. I'm not even sure they've said he won't be reviewing for them any more. Something hinky is going on here.
Eric@112: Diane Duane's "Young Wizard" books seem to fit your needs. There are even quite a few of them.
The older end might be ready for David Weber's Honor Harrington books, maybe.
Also, since the golden age of SF is in fact 12, what about Doc Smith?
Speaking of dogs, and animals in general, I remember reading, and re-reading, and re-re-reading (etc.) the James Herriot books when I was that age. Probably got lost in some move or other. I should do something about that.
The Herriots are definite good fun -- as are the Gerald Durrell animal-collecting books, which are probably much less politically correct than I recognized when I read them. But they're amazing and fun anyway.
It was about that age that I read all the T. Lobsang Rampa twaddle. I can not in good conscience recommend them, but they captivated me at that age. And reading is good, right?
Don't forget Kipling, even though he's out of fashion. The JUST SO STORIES never get old (though again, some of the politics might have to be explained).
#133 ::: Lee
So the journal is willing to damage its own reputation to protect one of its reviewers.
Lee @#133, reading Retraction Watch is a good cure for faith in the research community, but that one shocked even me.
Eric @ #112: especially for the eldest, I recommend "Growing Up Weightless", by John M. Ford, formerly of and beloved by this parish. Especially if they have any familiarity at all with LARPing or are interested in hypothetical moon colonies.
Digging into my childhood (because older less-known-now series are a goldmine for this), Arthur Ransome's Swallows and Amazons series ( https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Swallows_and_Amazons ) may well be beloved by all of them. An interesting time capsule period piece of between-the-wars England, plus a lot of sailing and camping info and children making their own fun and having adventures that are only half imaginary. Publication order recommended. Skip Missee Lee for its unfortunate period-typical racism; I've never read Peter Duck, it may have the same problem. Will spark discussions of the history, the differences in culture between then and now, and so on.
Bluegrass Champion, by Dorothy Lyons, is a wonderful story of a girl determined to hit her goal making sometimes-bad decisions and learning from them. Also horses. So much horses. Appropriate at least for the middle and older, possibly the younger. Includes a horse with the amazing name "Harlequin Hullabaloo." Contains lots of exposition about dressage. Might lead into enjoying watching videos of real-life events of same.
Similarly, most of the horse books illustrated by Wesley Dennis are winners (plus the art is AMAZEBALLS. Guy could draw a horse like whoa). The Misty of Chincoteague series was a perennial bestseller for a reason. King of the Wind has a mute protagonist who is constantly treated with the casual racism and ablism that was typical of the era, but the book strongly disagrees with this treatment and we get to see the protagonist constantly undercutting it.
There was once a book (The Girl who Fell Through Time?) about a girl named Paramecia from the post-ecological-crisis future accidentally travelling back to the Dust Bowl, having the reality of living with little technology, species extermination, and casual destruction of ecology brought to her attention. She learns things and comes back to her own time with hope of bringing her own world back to life. That sounds sappy but it wasn't. Google is failing me because there's an anime it keeps turning up that isn't that book.
E.L. Konigsburg may be another good source, though some of her books get really strange. "From the Mixed-Up Files of Mrs. Basil E. Frankenweiler" is really good for all those ages, though, especially as a read-aloud. Though you're going to want to swipe it.
I haven't read any of these, but it's an interesting list: http://www.readbrightly.com/great-middle-grade-books-to-read-in-2016/
Lori Coulson @122: OH MY GOSH, THE DOOR IN THE WALL, HOW DID I FORGET THAT.
I read it over and over and over and over. Recommendation strongly thirded and fifteenth, for readaloud especially.
Horse books! Jane Smiley has a set of horse books for middle-graders and they're great.
At the Center for the Book open house last week, there was a piece of calligraphy taken from King of the Wind. I took a picture and showed it to Angela, who burst out laughing when she realized what it was. Horse books (and art made of excerpts, and calligraphy) are part of our personal culture.
Bruce Coville, Jane Yolan, other Dorothy Lyons books about horses, some Mark Twain, The Secret Garden by Frances Burnett, Walter Farley for horses (but no girls). Um, what do others think about the Megan Whalen Turner books about the thief, Eugenides?
What about Lloyd Alexander's Prydain Chronicles series? There were also a couple picture books for younger kids set in the same world.
eric (112): No one has mentioned Ursula Vernon's kids books yet. They're probably best for the 7-year-old, although the 10-year-old would probably enjoy them, too. Titles: the Dragonbreath series, Nurk, and Castle Hangnail. Also the Hamster Princess series--there's lots of action; Harriet is more interested in killing monsters and rescuing people than in princess-ing--if he can get past the purple and the glitter.
Elliott Mason (139): Thank you for Bluegrass Champion! I remember Harlequin Hullabaloo very well, but had no idea of title or author.
Mary Aileen, the initial post said that all the Ursula Vernon books had already been devoured. That said, it's still good to mention for others contemplating their own holiday shopping. (My niece is getting the third Hamster Princess novel, Ratpunzel...)
Lee @ #129 -
The article about alien intelligences makes the same assumption that most do - that we are capable of recognizing intelligent life, and that it would even be interested in us and capable of communications.
Cetaceans are undoubtedly intelligent to a certain degree, but we don't really have meaningful conversations. And they share our planet.
My suspicion is that there are a multitude of forms intelligence could take, and that evolution doesn't randomly guarantee that it would be in a social, technological, abstracting, language-using form that is both curious and driven to explore.
It was an interesting read, nonetheless.
Eric @112:
I have an 11 year old; reads above her grade-level, and here are some of her current favorite reads:
Rejected Princesses (Jason Hogarth) - comes with a warning that subject matter may be too dark for your preference.
The Pirate Queen by Alan Gold
The Warriors series (which you probably have)
Maze Runner + sequels
Miss Perigrine's + sequels
Hunger Games
Anything by Seanan McGuire (again, caution on the subject matter)
The Touchstone Trilogy by Holst (space ninjas on another planet!)
The Lumberjanes (graphic novel)
Captain Marvel, Thor, other graphic novels
The Martian
Sister's Grimm
The Girl Who Circumnavigated Fairyland in a Ship of her Own Making - Valente (can skew younger)
Uprooted - Novak
The Luna Chronicles
(Wizard of Oz series was popular a couple of years ago as were the Little House on the Prairie -- now they get a raised eyebrow for being dated)
Those are what I remember off the top of my head; I can check her shelves when I get home. Also, she reads Wattpad constantly which helps keep her in reading material.
Cassy B. (145): Huh. I had gone back and reread the original request and still missed the Vernon reference. Oh, well. As you say, maybe someone else can make use of the recommendation.
Mary Aileen@144: Speaking of the ages for the Hamster Princess books, I mentioned last year that my octogenarian father had gotten hooked on Harriet the Invincible; over Thanksgiving this year I had the pleasure of handing him Of Mice and Magic and Ratpunzel, which he immediately sat down to read. I sent Ursula Vernon a fan letter saying, basically, "don't think too narrowly about your target age range."
Elliott Mason @140: One of my favorites. For something with a similar flavor, try Nacar, the White Deer (which is back in print!) by Elizabeth Borton de Trevino.
And for the pre-teen mystery lover:
From the Mixed-up Files of Mrs. Basil E. Frankweiler, E.L. Konigsburg. Who wouldn't want to run away to a museum?
Elliott Mason @140: One of my favorites. For something with a similar flavor, try Nacar, the White Deer (which is back in print!) by Elizabeth Borton de Trevino.
And for the pre-teen mystery lover:
From the Mixed-up Files of Mrs. Basil E. Frankweiler, E.L. Konigsburg. Who wouldn't want to run away to a museum?
Ah, the dread server error -- my apologies!
dotless ı (149): Oh, definitely! I almost mentioned that in my original recommendation. I read and loved Harriet the Invincible when it came out and promptly recommended it to a friend for herself and her (then-) eight-year old.
eric @ 112: If they're not already reading The Unbeatable Squirrel Girl, I'd recommend that--it's smart, fun, and funny. There are several trade paperbacks, starting with Volume 1: Squirrel Power. School Library Journal says it's for grades 5-8 (10-13 years old), but I like it a lot and I'm 41.
Also--are they reading/have they read the Bone series by Jeff Smith? It's phenomenal, also good for all ages.
Has anyone suggested Bruce Coville's Rod Allbright books yet? (I didn't see them, but that doesn't mean they're not there, I'm champion at missing things.)
Seconding the Bone recommendation.
This is a small but perfectly formed service to the world in the way of correct identification. I doubled over laughing, on a day when laughter has been short.
A lot of good book recommendations up above. For folks not familiar with the Ruth Stiles Gannet dragon books, the first one is in the public domain in the US, and my wife Mary put up an online edition.
If you like that, you may want to seek out the later books (and/or buy this one in print).
Also, you can find free audio readings (most of them by the author) of many of Daniel Pinkwater's books on his website. I quite like many of his books, though his off-the-wall style means that I love some of them and am "meh" about some of the others-- and I suspect some people love the ones I'm "meh" about and vice versa. Good starters, in my opinion, include the "Snarkout Boys" titles (in part a takeoff on the "meddling kids solve mysteries" genre, for middle grades), "Rainy Morning" (a gently absurd picture book, for younger readers), and "Young Adult Novel" (an explicitly Dada story, for somewhat older readers).
The first of Gannett's dragon books--My Father's Dragon--is also on Project Gutenberg.
Lazyweb: Do any artist friends have particular recommendations on a good reasonably priced drawing tablet for Windows PC? My son has asked for one for his holiday present.
(I've already asked this on FB and got one answer, but a second opinion would be helpful.)
Apropos of nothing: Funny internet captions, via Twitter. With bonus critters.
Clifton @ 160:
Especially for a basic starter tablet, the Wacom Intuos line is good. You can pick the Intuos Draw up in Best Buy, Staples, or the like for about $80 plus tax. Yes, there are other tablet manufacturers out there, but the Intuos Draw is what I use for my horrible scratchings, and all my artist friends use Wacom tablets of one variety or another.
Em, seeing your pixels here reminds me to thank you again for suggesting those bath-toy octopi for my infant nephew; I'm going to order them for a Christmas present. I'm sure he'll love them.
Cassy, you're so welcome :)
HLN, Weird Dream Division: I dreamed last night that I was in college, signing up for a class on ear infections*. Why there should be an entire college class just on ear infections, I don't know, but it had two sections. That's not actually the weird part. The weird part is that the class wasn't really just on ear infections, it also taught Korean.
Knowing how to speak Korean is apparently very important in dealing with ear infections--who knew?
*Yes, I'm currently having problems with my ears; afaik they're not infected, just clogged.
144 ::: Mary Aileen @144: My grandfather, who spent a LOT of time in used bookstores, had sort of a hit or miss ability to pick books I would be interested in. After I found Misty and Alec's Black, he decided any book about horses or with horse in the title that didn't look far too old for me was fair game.
I read them all.
I found a few I really liked a lot. And, well, I read a lot of horse books. Most of them at least had biologically-accurate information. :-> (See also: how I read My Friend Flicka at an age when its gory disturbing bits were ... a little intense)
Many of them are not googlable today, but Harlequin Hullabaloo makes that one easier. :->
Hard Luck Horse, by Fern Brown, is another of the moderate keepers: the horse has some behavioral issues that then turn out to be interesting for the plot, but not demonized, and girls Learn A Lesson. Also it's at a Western riding stable, not English, so there's barrel racing instead of hurdles and dressage. Nice change.
In re book reccs, we're currently reading a-chapter-per-night to my kid The Boarded-Up House, by Augusta Huiell Seaman.
This was another of my grandfather's random used-book acquisitions; I've never seen another copy. Googling just now shows me there are sequels.
It was written in 1915; the copy I have is the 1921 edition. That is a hundred years ago from present. And the Plucky Girls in the story are discovering secrets about a story 40-60 years before their own time, that happened in their town.
Do some quick math about what was happening 60 years before 1915. Go ahead. I'll wait.
Yeah.
It's fascinating as a time capsule for many reasons, including:
-- how many of the tropes of Kids Having Adventures are identical between it and books written this year
-- differences in copyediting and book layout style mean, for example, that would not is shortened "would n't" with a space in it. So is "I 'm" and "can 't". This amazes me.
-- standard everyday vocabulary has shifted somewhat. It's perfectly understandable to my kid, except that some language we now view as kind of highfalutin' was perfectly natural in the mouths of these (admittedly QUITE well-off) tween girls back then.
-- the way an author of 1915 views, and expects tweens to view, the events of 50-60 years prior is fascinating
-- technology is both identical and very different. As I said above about tropes, this could totally be a Ramona-and-Beezus book, except that the girls have to save up pocket-money to buy candles to light the Spooky Mysterious Secret Place they're exploring. They play tennis and go canoeing, but also have many other realities and commonplaces that seem strange to us today.
It's an interesting thing to be read-alouding to 7yo at bedtime, because we can pause and talk about things, and also the time capsule bits keep John and me interested and sharing our own discussion at levels the kid doesn't have the life experience to engage with yet.
Could certainly serve as a jumping-off point for lots of neat conversations and research. Not recommended as a single uncritical source on either of its two time periods.
I am reminded of another house-themed-story book I read over and over around 9 or 10: The House at Old Vine, by Norah Lofts.
The stories all take place in the house over hundreds of years, and manage to serve as a little bit of a crib sheet to some interesting parts of English history thereby. The draining of the Fens, the hidden priests, the rise and fall of the wool industry, the beginnings of boarding school culture.
I found it interesting. Parts may well be too intense for a younger kid, but the 12yo might like it a lot. Nothing explicitly sexual; some callous disregard for human life, occasionally leading to off-screen (but horripilating to imagine) deaths.
*waves to Dave Harmon from a few posts upstairs* :)
Well, that's a relief. This morning on my way to work, I noticed that a formerly vacant storefront is being taken over by something called Human First. That sounded kind of ominous--anti-alien? or maybe aggressively not caring about animals/the environment?--but it turns out to be a social services organization. Whew!
Bruce Baugh #169: Whoops, that'll show me for juggling a dozen tabs at a time. ;-)
I was given the Herriot books when I was 13 and still own the much-loved copies. (Good enough glue that they've held together.) James Schmitz books haven't been mentioned yet, and never discount the value of classic children's books—I own just about all of the in-print Lucy Maude Montgomery, which includes at least half a dozen short story collections.
This is a sidetrack, but I've wondered whether there's at least one disertation's worth of fiction about inherited houses.
While we're on to animal books, as a kid I particularly loved the book 'Ring of Bright Water' by a man who kept otters, including the experiences which converted him to opposing the trade in wild animals. (Wikipedia says the author was Gavin Maxwell, and that it was wildly popular.)
Nancy Lebovitz @173: more than one dissertation's worth if you add in haunted houses, which are often inherited, sometimes with a clause that one has to stay in them to get the inheritance. That subgenre is probably worth a dissertation in itself. It's handled differently in mystery and gothic fantasy, for example, and that contrast is a starting point for expounding on both those genres and their expectations for the reader.
Reporting back on the summer savory: My stew tastes like stew again and all is well with the world.
I am fascinated by books that are no longer contemporary, or that used to be mildly historical but are assumed to have been contemporary, especially if I didn't realize when I read them as a kid that they aren't set today. The entirety of Marguerite Henry except the explicitly historical ones, for example, or Homecoming and Dicey's Song, or Julie of the Wolves. Anne of Green Gables to a lesser extent. Flicka and Gentle Ben, definitely. Oh, and the Boxcar Children.
Basically, I didn't notice details as a kid, and I assumed that the world was as it is in books to some extent. It led to some weird understandings of what was likely or expected.
Clifton @174: I remember reading the Reader's Digest Condensed version of Ring of Bright Water when I was a kid. Later on I read the sequel, title unremembered; parts of it were, shall we say, at least PG-13 if not higher. Not a kid's book.
Mary Alieen @144: Ursula Vernon is well loved here: https://twitter.com/wiredfool/status/793153002655875076
Middle kid, (Gru in that tweet) got Harriet last Christmas. He looked at it, gave me a look of "Pink? Sparkles?" but was totally excited when the author was pointed out to him. He has now bought the next two on his kindle, with his money.
I'm in the middle of reading Hangnail to the little one. (Danny in the pic). But middle kid absconded with it to read before bed tonight, so no reading ahead for me. I keep reading Majordomo as Carson from Downton and Edward as Major from Faulty Towers.
Elliott @139 -- We've had all of the Swallows and Amazons from the library at one time or another, and several in the permanent collection. Peter Duck is pretty good, no major suck fairy. We Didn't Mean To Go To Sea is a funny and terrifying one as well.
cyllan @ 147: Oh boy is Little House dated. The racial attitudes there are straight out of quite a long time ago. The thing that interests me about it is that it's roughly contemporaneous with the building of the Brooklyn Bridge. And that all of the adventures are just one more misstep away from doom. But you don't really pick up on that as a kid.
pfusand@142: Oh, that's funny. I didn't remember anybody mentioning Jane Yolen in the book rec thread, and searched the page for it -- didn't find it -- and then my eye noticed it there on the page right where I was sitting, but slightly misspelled so the search didn't hit. Jane has written for pretty much the full range of ages. Not necessarily the same book for all three!
I think maybe Bujold hits the high end of that range, depending on the individuals. I mean, Miles in full-forward-momentum mode? How not? And he starts out pretty young, too.
Elliott Mason@139: Oh, of course, yes, definitely Growing Up Weightless. Disaffected adolescents, viewed sympathetically and by each other, little romance, no gore; what's not to like? (I love it as an adult, too.)
Oh again -- James White? At Sector 12 General, Doctors and nurses of multiple species working on yet more species, sometimes with inadequate information! A certain amount of the datedness is swept under the species barriers, too.
David Dyer-Bennet @181
When I read it for the first time just recently, the aliens weren't enough to distract me from the astonishingly blatant sexism. So... YMMV but keep an eye out for the Suck Fairy.
David Dyer-Bennet @181 and shadowsong @182 I reread the series recently and found the sexism noticeable but tolerable, especially since it lessened as the series continued. For me it was counterbalanced by the high level of respect and goodwill across species. So YMMV.
Pfusand @142 I love the Megan Whalen Turner books but I encountered them as an adult. The first one is certainly okay for the older end of the range. The others get darker.
A thoughtful person put all of the episodes of "The Box of Delights" on YouTube.
A bet a lot of you could use this right now:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=bO61a-8K2Kc&t=516s
(The theme music, full version over the end credits, always lifts my spirits.)
Also, I remembered what the third book I gave my niece was: It was from one of Madeleine L'Engle's other children's series. (Note that she has also done a fair number of adult books, which probably aren't appropriate for the younger set.)
Ring of Bright Water is the first book I ever read where I noticed the prose as a separate thing from the story. I was maybe 13 - 15, certainly before I finished high school.
It's been a long time since I read The Dog Who Wouldn't Be by Farley Mowat, but I remember it as wonderful fun, and I think it would be great for kids of all ages.
Never Cry Wolf is a truly great book but the younger kids might want to wait until they are teenagers. If is a beautiful and sometimes very funny story, but it is also very sad, and a cry of protest.
Hey, was it here that somebody commiserated with me about not being able to find that fic in which Cap uses the power of social media to get Bucky to accept help after the Helicarriers go down? The one where Bucky's just trying to hide and survive his own scrambled brain, but people keep giving him Steve's phone number? I found it! "Count the Cost" by katydidmischief.
http://archiveofourown.org/works/1517447?view_full_work=true
Sorry about the burst of spam in several threads. Our Akismet subscription accidentally expired. I've re-upped and deleted the spam.
Just want to say a general thank you to the people tending the backend today - all those spam messages, gone!
Crazy(but happy! THANK YOU!!)Soph
PS I see Patrick's been attending to it, as I've been composing this message.
#179 ::: eric @179: I was Not Permitted to read Castle Hangnail aloud to the kid at bedtimes when Daddy was not available. Because I don't do the voices right.
In our rendition, Majordomo was somewhat Igorish, Serenissima had a lot of hissing, Cook was a grumpy babushka-esque half-Eastern-European accent (mostly cribbed from the dialogue-caused accent for "strong like bear" neighbor lady in A Dirty Job), Angus spoke in John's ordinary voice, Pins had a highish squeaky voice, not precisely to prissy but close, and the goldfish sounded glum and terrified all at once, in a register somewhat higher than John's usual. The armor had the plummiest, stock-characterest starched stiff-upper-lip British accent possible, like halfway between The Brigadier in Doctor Who and Sergeant Major Walking Up And Down The Square in Monty Python.
Swallows and Amazons: I got them in random order, so it sort of threw me that some of them might be imaginary stories that the kids are making up, while some of them are meant to be fairly "real". My favorite is Picts and Martyrs, for a lot of reasons.
It was only as an adult that I realized that the "Wild West" fiction setting covers about five years in the latter couple decades of the 1800s (so, y'know, Sherlock Holmes -- which sort of makes A Study in Scarlet reasonable), "Prairie Times" is thoroughly industrial and citified, Brooklyn Bridge as you said, and "Colonial Settlement" was actually not only in the early Industrial Revolution, but tied strongly to the Napoleonic Wars (and also "Regency") towards the end. Also that the "primordial wilderness" so beloved of James Fenimore Cooper was ... upstate New York. Wasn't expecting THAT at all.
In case anyone hasn't seen it, the Scandinavian electronics retailer Elgiganten has just put out a holiday commercial that brings me to tears, in a good way.
http://transitiontransmission.com/post/154488702637/scandinavian-electronics-store-has-transgender
When a father doesn't know what to do about his daughter's transition, and she's terrified and uncomfortable about the Big Family Event, he "lets the gift speak" the way the commercial's slogan suggests people should.
So good. And the story is told exclusively through cinematography and silent acting. A really great FILM as well as, well, emotional for me personally.
Elliott @192, thank you. The ad is beautiful, and I didn't realise how much I needed to see something like that.
(I am not out to my parents, and have avoided going home for Christmas this year largely for that reason.)
Craft (Alchemy) @193: Oh. Oh, sweetie.
All the hugs, if you're a hug-liking kind of person. I know those feels, though I am incredibly lucky in my situation, as a trans person.
Craft (Alchemy), <hugs> if welcome. Do you have friends to spend Christmas with? Friends are the family that you get to choose...
Elliott Mason @191: In our rendition....
MP3! MP3!!
I don't do the voices right.
I totally relate. I bought an audio book of one of the Callahan's books, not realizing it wasn't read by Spider. I think I lasted two paragraphs, and summarily deleted the rest.
& @192: I tweeted it. <3
Re: the Scandinavian commercial... I can't quite figure out what the gift is... (other than extremely welcome and apparently affirming, of course). Anyone know what she got for Christmas? Just curious...
That said, it did bring tears to my eye.
Cassy B. @197, It's a (fairly nice brand) mini curling iron for her hair.
Craft (Alchemy): I imagine that's a really rough place to be in. Internet hugs, if they're welcome.
TomB (187): I second The Dog Who Wouldn't Be. It would be a read-aloud for younger kids, but well within range for medium-sized to older ones. Sterling North's Rascal is also good.
On the horse book subthread, I adored Ralph Moody's Come on, Seabiscuit as a horse-loving preteen. It always annoyed me that it was shelved in nonfiction, because it read just like the other horse stories I was devouring at that age, some of which were also about real horses (Man O'War, the first Morgan horse, etc.).
Em, thanks! Here is where I admit that despite having hair down to my waist I've never actually owned a curling iron. (Or makeup, for that matter, other than a brief period in high school when I tried and failed to fit in.) So that's probably why I didn't recognize the packaging....
Re: books for young people - When I was a kid, I really enjoyed Astrid Lindgren. Everyone knows of Pippi Longstocking, but I'd also recommend The Six Bullerby Children (published in the US as The Children of Noisy Village).
Elliott @192: I hadn't seen that commercial, and really needed to. Thank you. I got all sniffly watching it. It's really well done.
Craft (Alchemy) @193: Strength to you, and may you have good people around you who love and accept and celebrate and respect you.
I'm not going to visit my parents on Christmas either. It's not about my gender stuff; we haven't even gotten that far yet because they already hate my queerness. They have told me that "we don't think of you as that kind of person," and made it clear that they don't want their denial challenged.
(If any of the mods figure out who I am, please do not link this up with other incarnations of me on this site. I mourn that this feels necessary to ask in the current political climate. If you don't know who I am, just figure I could be anybody, and be good to all of us. Thanks.)
Re Sherlock Holmes and the Wild West (Elliott @ 191): If you haven't run across Steve Hockensmith's "Holmes on the Range" series, they're worth a look. Or a listen; the audiobook renditions by William Dufris (who also did Old Man's War!) are terrific. Sherlock Holmes is not a character in the stories, but is a real person in the world of the books, and the idol of one of the cowboy/detective protagonists.
They'd be suitable for a kid in the 10-and-up range.
Elliott/Cassy B/Em/obscured: Thank you. Internet hugs very welcome.
I feel like I should add I'm not in a bad place. I'm out to my friends, and will be spending the holiday season with my (lovely, supportive) partner, eating, snoozing and playing Mass Effect. I'm on good terms with my family generally and visit pretty regularly; family things are not per se a problem.
The thing is, I have a huge extended family (24 people came to last year's bash) and what got me last Christmas was the background chatter. Because there were always six conversations happening at once, everyone's catching up with everyone else and comparing presents, and it meant that I was constantly overhearing random mentions of myself in the third person, and the background drone of she and sister and granddaughter, cumulatively, got to me really badly. (I had not anticipated this as a potential problem, because I don't go to big chatty parties often. Also, even if I had thought of it, I think I would still have been blindsided by how bad it felt.) I couldn't face doing that again this year, especially as my partner wouldn't have been able to come with me because of work.
The other thing is, my parents are wonderful and progressive people and I'm like 90% sure that coming out to them will be totally fine. But it *feels* categorically impossible, in that way that things sometimes do when anxiety is in the way - like I'm being asked to fly. I had the same thing when contemplating coming out to my friends circle, which is made of wonderful people and indeed had other trans members already. Couldn't do it. I ended up asking my partner to inform people for me, and (surprise) it was totally fine. But he doesn't know my family massively well, and I can't really ask him to talk to my parents.
obscured on purpose, I am so sorry. I hope you also have a good holiday with people who love and affirm you as you are.
Cassy B. @200: why I didn't recognize the packaging
I saw tubes/cylinders and so parsed it as mascara or some other cosmetic product.
Craft (Alchemy) @193: [female pronouns]
Yes, I can see where that would get very wearing, very quickly.
obscured on purpose @202: please do not link this up with other incarnations of me
Respecting nym boundaries is totally a Thing on this site, a practice for which I have been grateful more than once.
made it clear that they don't want their denial challenged
I mentally cast a stink-eye in their direction, and wish them some growing-up-ness. Feh.
Love is the most human of things. To be denied it by friends and family is, in a way, to have our humanity denied. May that never happen to those who read these words.
Craft and obscured, superwarm Xopher hugs coming your way if, and to the extent that, they're welcome!
As I look through these, and still try to narrow down choices -- I remember a couple we've liked that haven't been mentioned.
The True Blue Scouts of Sugar Man Swamp -- Kathi Appelt. Feels like old southern story telling. Fun story.
The Giggler Treatment -- Roddy Doyle. It's basically a story about stepping in dog poo. But it's a hoot to read. Especially good as a gift to make other parents read it.
Jacque @196: Similarly, when the kid was a baby and we were reading "Is Your Mama a Llama?" aloud to her, we found ourselves, in our sleep deprivation, slipping into the Spanish pronunciation of Llama every time it's said, but also pronouncing the various proper names throughout differently than in "standard English".
For example, in this couplet:
"Is your mama a Llama?" I asked my friend Clyde.
"No, she is not," is how Clyde replied.
We have to say Clyde as, as it were, "cloyed," and replied then has to rhyme with it.
Also, Llyn shows up at the end (who is a llama -- spoiler warning -- and so is his mama), we have to say that in my best back-of-novel-glossary Welsh approximation of the "ll' consonant there. It turns out that the name of the protagonist of the book is Lloyd. Which we also say that Welshish way.
In re THE ELECTRONICS COMMERCIAL: it's (well-) actually a straightening iron, which works like a curling iron only not. Same mechanics, but two flat-on-the-inside pincher fingers, and you start at the top of a strand and pull down it smoothly.
I don't expect anyone to get this, especially if you're watching on a small screen. "Curling iron" is close enough to give meaning, as is "mascara". Really, what it is, is femmy grooming supplies, and that's the entire point of the commercial. You could rotoscope in any of a variety of other products the store carries and it would be equivalent. :->
And in further HLN: saw my more usual doctor, was fanged (multiple times; the butterfly wasn't working), and now have a statin prescription because LDL and triglycerides were up further than they should be (I hadn't gone in fasting, so the numbers are not entirely reliable), as well as a different calcium-channel blocker and a thiazide (to which I haven't yet reacted badly).
Craft (Alchemy) and obscured: Hearing, witnessing, hoping for both of you a safe and pleasant holiday.
Jacque, #205: So did I. Maybe if I had watched it a second time I would have gotten it, but I don't think it matters. What matters is that it was recognizably a "girly" present.
Tom Whitmore @ #175: I sometimes wonder whether the large number of childless distant relatives in ghost stories is part of a genre-wide queer subtext, or just a mechanism for the protagonists to inherit properties they can then discover to be haunted.
On books for kids: I second the recommendations of My Father's Dragon and Valente's Fairyland books. To them I'll add:
The Enormous Egg, Oliver Butterworth. One of my absolute favorites as a kid. Possibly best for the younger end of your set, though the humor makes it readable by older kids as well. A boy in New Hampshire's chicken lays the enormous egg of the title, which eventually hatches a triceratops. It's tremendous fun, and gently satirical without being mean. It's from 1956, and I haven't read it recently enough to swear the suck fairy hasn't visited, but I have read it when old enough to pick up on things, like the parody of the McCarthy hearings, which went over my head at ten.*
I loved the Oz books as a kid, though rereading some of them recently has made the weird, patchy nature of them much more apparent than it was to me then. I'll just note that Eltanin Press has been putting out really nice electronic editions of them which include all the original illustrations, which are half the delight. (And they're inexpensive; $0.99-1.99 on Amazon.)
Beyond the Pawpaw Trees, by Palmer Brown. A very odd childhood favorite, in which a girl goes to visit her aunt, who lives on an mirage in the desert. Back in print, finally, after years spent scouring used bookstores for extra copies to give away! There's an inferior sequel as well. Huh, it's from 1954. I never realized it was that old, actually.
Jaclyn Moriarty's books for your older kids; they're generally about teenagers and their concerns, and usually written in epistolary format. Start with Feeling Sorry for Celia (not SF) or A Corner of White (fantasy), which are good places to start her two series. Avoid The Spellbook of Listen Taylor, which is an oddball entry from Moriarty about middle-aged infidelity; save The Murder of Bindy MacKenzie until a couple others by her have been read and enjoyed (it's excellent, but I wouldn't have read past my initial annoyance with the viewpoint character unless I already trusted the author). Also note that the American editions have totally different titles than the Australian ones.
Jessica Day George's Castle Glower books, starting with Tuesdays at the Castle, are a great deal of fun. Magic castle! Which rearranges itself at whim! Youngest princess who's trying to make an atlas of it! This may appeal to the Ursula Vernon fans.
Winsor McCay's classic Little Nemo strips. They're erratically available in print; I can recommend this compilation.
Intricately illustrated books fascinated me around those ages; I'm fond of Mike Wilk's Annotated Ultimate Alphabet, Kit William's 1980's adult puzzle books Masquerade and Untitled [Bee Book] and Graeme Base's kid-aimed puzzle The Eleventh Hour.
*There are congressional hearings to decide if a triceratops is un-American.
Elliott Mason @ 192: Thank you for sharing that. The acting is superb, and it's amazing on two levels: the 'in-story' active support from her (grand?)father; and the 'meta' of transness, and family supportiveness of their trans daughter, being normalized and made visible in an ad.
And I'll join in offering 'Net hugs to Craft (Alchemy) and obscured on purpose, and any other trans folks of this parish who could use them. (There seem to be quite a few of us here!)
obscured on purpose
All is well here among the gnomes; yours is hardly the only secret we keep, even from ourselves.
I hope that you have a family of choice to spend the holidays with. I hope they are kinder to you than you ever dreamed your blood family could be.
@ #214 weatherglass
But how did the boy fit into the chicken, and why does New Hampshire have one anyway – state mascot? :-)
weatherglass @ #214, Little Nemo is also available here. (Click to enlarge.)
Oh! For intricate illustrations, there's The Brownies, Their Book (and further adventures in other volumes) by Palmer Cox. It's in verse. IIRC not all the brownies are white.
Sarah E @ 213
I suspect it's a either/both answer to your question.
Whether it was acknowledged or not, homosexual people existed throughout history and some chose not to fake hetero-normality. Instead, they chose singlehood, rather than coupledom. It could also have been something as simple/normal as not wanting to get married (for reasons), but still having an interest in other people's children even if you want none of your own.
Which would have lead to some concern in others. (Hell, it leads to some concern these days. I had someone tell me to my face that if you're not married --and possibly reproducing-- by 25, there's something wrong with you. I was in my 30's at the time and single.) Why did this childless, unmarried person take an interest in a child/young adult? It's the core of all horror for a certain percentage of the populace.
I've come to the conclusion that trope is nothing more than cultural assumptions applied to a narrative format. The fact that the "distant relative" gives you a house/estate/money/etc has taken on a "fairy godperson" glow, rather than a horror gleam in some genres of fiction says something. It also supports your hypothesis.
I'll throw in some other theories about inherited houses (many of which are haunted). I still think inherited houses could be its own topic.
Anyway, the inherited house with a curse is a wish fulfillment/fear fulfillment fantasy. You got this tremendous gift for no particular reason, but there's a catch.
Someplace (probably an internet quiz, a source which could be considered to be of utterly unreliable quality) I saw a mention that a house is a Jungian symbol for one's body. Well, inheriting a house is something like getting a body. Who knows what it will include? I suppose inheriting a house is also analogous to being in a universe and having a life.
I believe that ghosts are always about memory, the past, and human connection. That might be a little strong. Sometimes the ghost isn't from *your* past, so you might need to make a connection with it. Sometimes ghosts are mere recordings, though I think this is rare. It might be more common for a ghost to seem to be a recording, but part of the story is breaking the repetition so the ghost can be a person.
Sarah E. @213, Victoria @220: interesting ideas, and I think you're on to something! Nothing to add right at the moment other than enjoying your thoughts.
There's a Quiller-Couch, iirc, that reverses the "inheriting a haunted house" trope -- it begins with the protagonist remarking that people often wonder why his uncle/older cousin left the estate to him and not some closer relative, and then goes on to explain about how he helped him deal with a ghost.
Sarah E #213: In the 20th century, it may also be relevant that a lot of those books were written and set in England. As I understand it, WW2 in particular killed off a lot of England's male population, resulting in a generation that was remarkably heavy in "spinster aunts". And I suspect, also in now-childless folks who might well leave their houses to their closest surviving relatives.
Nancy Lebovitz #221: That also sheds an interesting light on the "Summer in Orcus" plot, specifically the relationship between Summer and Glorious.
I'm now thinking about the echoes between inherited house stories and "got an organ donation from someone we will never know/who is dead" stories.
I also greatly enjoyed The Enormous Egg (and now that I think about it, it has resonances with King of the Wind, plotwise).
It's kind of period-typical sexist in the way his sister and mother are portrayed, which I found a little uncomfortable the last time I read it, but better than many of its day.
Dave Harmon (224): I think you're on to something there. Nitpick: It was WWI, not WWII, that killed such a huge percentage of Britain's young men. (Not that WWII didn't kill a bunch more a generation later.)
Completely hypothetical situation, AKiCiML:
If I own a Cuisinart pan with the hard-anodized non stick coating, and it got heated, empty, for about half an hour until things smelled funny, is the pan still safe to cook on, poison-wise?
In Patrick's Sidelight, Bruce Schneier mentions EPIC. Could somebody please unpack the acronym for me? It is insufficiently distinctive for Google to be of any use.
Elliott Mason @ #225:
And in some of those, the inherited organ turns out to be haunted, too.
Jacque @ #229:
I tried googling it in conjunction with the other acronyms Bruce Schneier mentioned in the same sentence, and it turns out to be the Electronic Privacy Information Center.
Ported over from File 770:
Anyway, the reason I'm dropping in is because the Feminist Fantasy page on TV Tropes could use some contributions. I have contributed to the Literature section (recently added Alpennia and The Hundred Thousand Kingdoms) but more, and better-written, entries would be very welcome.
Feminist Fantasy is a misnomer (but discussions couldn't settle on anything better); it includes SF as well as fantasy, and more importantly, what it means rather than feminism in general is stories that have a woman as main character who is the active center of the story, whose deeds and choices carry the story. She doesn't have to be an Action Girl. Many strongly feminist books don't fit the bill because the main character has little control.
The Literature section is in chronological order so you can see that such stories were thin on the ground until the 1980s (God Stalk was one of the first of the rising wave). Happily, we’ve been spoiled for choices in the last decade or two, at least relatively speaking– so I'm looking for suggestions to make the latest updates selective! In the new millennium, who are your very favorite complex, human women in SFF, main characters the author gives plenty of agency to?
It doesn't have to be a work that already has its own page on TV Tropes (needless to say, creating such a page would be excellent). Please add an entry to the Feminist Fantasy page (with a description of the main character and how she's active in the story) or just a suggestion here. Thanks much!
I'm sure people here can come up with some ideas. :-)
Unfortunately, I don't seem to be able to log in at tvtropes. They think I already have an account and password recovery isn't working. Neither is logging in with facebook.
They don't have James H. Schmitz, Greer Gilman, or Jo Walton.
More thoughts on inherited houses and hauntings:
Inheritances, houses or otherwise, often come with a lot of psychological strings attached from the deceased. "I'm leaving you this, but I expect you to...." That's a very real kind of ghost. (I heard about one case of this quite recently, rather close to home.)
Even when no strings were intentionally attached, houses and their contents commonly reflect very strongly their owner's personality and character. That's a kind of ghost too. As we continue to (still) sort through my mother's collections and possessions and try to figure out what to do with them, her personality is a strong presence without any ghost.
On animal books for kids: something I've never read but probably should is Olga da Polga. Three guesses why people recommend it to me.
Elliott Mason @210 & Lee @212: What matters is that it was recognizably a "girly" present.
Yes, that's exactly what I got from it.
Nancy Lebovitz @221: a house is a Jungian symbol for one's body.
Tangentially, in the last number of years, I've had a recurring dream where I find myself staying in / owning a house that, upon exploration, turns out to be really big, with lots of large empty rooms and other spaces, all free to do with whatever I want.
Just lately, I've noticed that these tend to happen at the beinning of my (three day) weekends, and I'm now speculating that it's about time. "I've got three whole days free! How shall I spend them?"
Paul A. @231: Ah, thank you!
Kid book reccs: Joan M. Lexau's "Striped Ice Cream."
It's an everyday black family (I think in New York?) dealing with some economic stress meaning that an upcoming birthday celebration maybe won't be as special as the kid expects it to be every year. The children band together to help out and make their stressed mom's life easier, surprising her and learning stuff.
Suitable for anyone who can enjoy the Fudge books.
(Author is black, so it's not Some White Person writing a book about a black family)
Elliott Mason @ 228: Assuming it's any of the nonstick coatings (and not, for instance, like the set of pans my wife and I used to use, which were anodized on the outside, but hard stainless on the inside), I'd assume that it's utterly shot. I know the canonical nonstick coatings (e.g., real Teflon) degrade rapidly after 450F, but those will also stink to high Heaven if they get burned up like that. I'd say assume it's dead, unfortunately.
My understanding of 'anodized aluminum' is that it mostly means 'colored' rather than 'chemical'. But I could be wrong here.
I sometimes have house dreams, Jacque. The best house dreams, and the most frustrating, are the ones where I find more house, and it's just the right part of more house-- the porch, and the chairs, and the extra space that I haven't been using this whole time. I have memories of a dream that I thought was real in which there was a door to a different room, so I guess I've been having these dreams a while. Or at least I had one when I was little, then skipped straight to grad school.
Inheritance-with-strings is a good way to make plot happen when no one has a reason to do X. Cherie Priest's The Family Plot has the haunted house, but they stay there for actual reasons that most people don't have. Sort of like a marriage of convenience, which these days is less 'to release my inheritance from my guardians' and more 'college money, give me it'.
Elliott Mason #228 : The hard anodized aluminum is probably just fine. But if the fluoropolymer non-stick coating on the inside looks discolored or feels rough, I would not cook with it. Fluoropolymers are inert and extremely safe, but if they are overheated (500°F), the breakdown products are nasty.
Things I particularly liked at a younger age (and which may not constitute a recommendation for These Young People of Today) include Edward Eager's books (starting with Half Magic and then Seven Day Magic and proceeding from there), the Three Investigators series (the ones written by Robert Arthur: can't vouch for others), and The Mad Scientists Club by Bertrand Brinley.
Distryma @93
Last time I gave blood, in November, the question was still phrased to inquire whether I had ever had sex with a male, and if there was any mitigating date there at all, it was 1977. I've never answered this in the positive, but I'll guess that they continue to regard this as disqualifying in their infinite wisdom.
How Gerbils Could Save You From Winter SAD Depression
Ok, it's actually how they'll be useful for research into SAD. Apparently normal lab rats aren't very useful for it because they're nocturnal, so the researchers decided to try testing with the fat sand rat, which is an Israeli desert gerbil that's diurnal. They've been testing various medications to help them be less depressed, some help, bright light in the morning still does more for them.
Jacque @229:
<whispers>it wasn't Patrick's Sidelight</whispers>
TomB @239: It was dark to start with, so I don't know about "discolored". It was never shiny-smooth before, because black nonstick, but it doesn't seem particularly rough now ....
I don't mind so much if it's no longer nonstick, just if it's poison.
Abi, thank you for this thread. I've been feeling rather helpless since the Brexit vote, and worrying about what both that and the level of support for Trump in the recent US election said about society and values.
I've also had a lot of major/ongoing stressors in my life recently (cat illness, work stressors, not being able to run due to injury, therefore both stress and removal of my main method of stress relief). Stressors stack, and my ability to cope with minor stressors (being cut up in traffic while on my bicycle, for example) has gone down - they have been affecting me much more than they should and I've been unable to simply shrug them off.
I've always liked the 'pay it forward' method of responding to someone helping you. So I've decided to put a twist on that. From now on, I am going to do my bit to increase the net amount of civility in the world, as follows: for every time someone is thoughtlessly discourteous to me, I am going to commit a random act of kindness for someone else - let someone out of a side street, stop to let someone to cross the road, or whatever - the kind of thing I do anyway, but might not if I'm in a hurry, then this will be an extra impetus to do it.
As of Thursday, and subject to me misremembering the exact phrasing because I have the questions half-memorized, the blood screening question was... drat, I can't remember how it began, but basically, in the last year, have I, as a female, had sex with a male who has had sex with another male in the last year. It's a big serious-business university hospital which has just rolled out an iPad screening tool in the past few months, so I figure they're pretty current on regulations. Weighing me every single time bugs me, but if the FDA thinks I'm lying... well, it's data. And at some point I'll move far enough away from round and easily-converted numbers that I can't do the unit switch in my head.
One of the best part of school breaks is that I can give blood in the morning rather than trying and failing to get afternoon, and ending up with evening. As long as the blood center has time, I'm usually good for a triple platelet, and yes I am bragging like whoa. But if I start at five-thirty or so, odds are good they don't have time to handle anything going wrong from me getting chilly.
Also, this next school break means I can finally cash in my free-cookie coupons at the upstairs cafe that closes before I get there in the evening. All the cookies! All the cookies for me!
[Oops - wrong thread! That was meant for the "Taking it back" thread - the perils of having more than one thread open and composing the post in a Notepad document!]
House dreams:
A few years back I dreamed that my siblings and I inherited . . . an apartment building. An upscale 50s building in Queens, part of a complex of like buildings with THEIR OWN SUBWAY STOP IN THE BASEMENT and we had a penthouse suite with a fireplace in a sunken living room.
I described this on a gaming forum, and noted that A) this was a real come-down from dreams about wandering the galaxy in my own starship with a she-vargr sidekick and B) inheriting NYC real estate was probably less likely than getting a starship and wandering the galaxy in my own starship with a she-vargr sidekick.
Book recommendation : fairest, by Gail Carson Levine. Feels like a fairy tale in the same way hat how's moving castle does.
About a girl with an extraordinary voice, nd political intrigue.
Open Road Media is putting a shitload of their backlist up on Kindle for free until the 21st. There's a LOT of classic SF in there, although I find myself not going hog-wild because I think my tastes have changed a lot since many of them were written. But I did grab all 3 books of Ru Emerson's "Tales of Nedao"; I don't think it will have had much of a visit from the Suck Fairy. And some Andre Norton and Jane Yolen, and a Barbara Hambly that I've always been curious about but not enough to buy. Still looking -- there's 70 pages' worth of SF alone.
Correction: the free SF stops around page 34 -- apparently the link is sorted by price. But I also found ALL of Jane Dentinger's theatrical mysteries for free in the Cosy Mystery section, which is a SCORE.
Mary Aileen etc @227
The WWI impact was especially bad on the sons of big landowners - the survival rate of junior officers in a war of attrition were as bad as you would expect. In WW2, the bomber offensive did the same number on those with technical aptitude.
Last night, saw a commercial for Wal-Mart, calling the chain the go-to place for Rogue One Star Wars toys.
It showed a kid happily playing fighter pilot in a home-made X-Wing cockpit.
Said kid was a girl.
OK, it's a commercial for a monopolistic store chain plugging toys, but . . . this made me so happy.
Saw Rogue One.
Non-surprise: This is about the rebel crew that retrieves the Death Star plans, just prior to the events of the original 1977 Star Wars movie.
Short version: It's the bee's knees. Pretty relentless pace, with battles and escapes. It's probably the most grown-up Star Wars movie, with deaths a plenty and just one comedy relief character.
The cast is mostly unknowns, at least to me. They did a cracking good job. Interesting characters too; the rebels are a diverse lot. Bhodi Rook, a imperial defector, is mistrusted by many of the characters and spends a chunk of the movie in a daze, but turns out to be real hero, resourceful and skilled.
There are a few "resurrected" characters in this; digital recreations of characters from the 1977 movie. You might well consider this sacrilege, but it is effective and I think of it more as a tribute. Also, essential in tying the two films together.
The absolutely funnest thing about the experience: Parents asking their boys and girls what they thought of it. Despite some really grim stuff, those kids were STOKED.
Also saw Rogue One last night, and agree with Stefan: it's the most impressive SW since A New Hope, which will always trump the rest because it was so groundbreaking when it came out (and yes, I did see it on the original run).
I thought the moral positions of many of the characters were realistically ambiguous, given the context, and while the plot seemed a little choppy on first viewing (perhaps only because it moves so quickly), it's trancended by the relentlessly impressive spectacle and superb SFX. I'll be recommending it to my Father (78, ex-military), who really likes splodey stuff.
I haven't seen it yet, but it is darkly amusing me the number of alt-righters who are angry about it for equating the US with the Empire.
Really.
In their view, the slam-dunk obvious "tells" that it's filthy liberal country-hating propaganda are:
* The empire blew up "an obvious Afghanistan-surrogate". It's obviously Afghanistan 'cause it's (anti-spoiler rot13 just in case) tbg n xvaq bs qrfreg ubyl pvgl naq gurer jrer fznfurq fgnghrf
* The movie absolutely deifies and portrays positively an "obvious" an exact transposition of Bin Laden, namely (name rot13'd) Fnj Treeren
I'm pretty sure neither of those are well-grounded assertions, and I haven't even SEEN it. But they keep drilling on them and how that means OBVIOUSLY the filmmakers are saying the US is the EMPIRE, who are the BAD GUYS, so it's propaganda by US-hating liberals.
Sigh.
And between the deaths of WW I and WW II the Spanish flu killed a lot of people who missed battlefields, etc.
In the backstory of the Miss Fisher mysteries, her family were starvation poor until her father unexpectedly was the remaining heir to a peerage (and wealth) due to battlefield and epidemic deaths.
#255: They're idiots.
Let them boycott it if they want; the diversity of the cast would probably make the whine more anyway.
Zsa Zsa Gabor has gone. How old was she? (Her first marriage was in 1938, I believe.)
The Intertubes are saying she was 99, born on the same day of the year as my brother but in 1917.
#238 Diatryma: I have house dreams like that too. Quite a few set in my childhood home where it has suddenly acquired an attic, a basement, or an extra door, and quite a few set at my college, either the administration building (1888 build) or the mansion that is used as a retreat house, and which actually has servant stairs threading through it. I swear that between those and the childhood visits to the Winchester house, I really have some good fodder for interesting houses.
Oddly enough, one of the dreams I had involved a particular view of the stage (theatre attached to the Ad, former gym) from above that I saw replicated many years later at a school we were photographing at. I'd never been on a spotlight balcony before, pretty cool view.
Saw Rogue One last night and thought it was superb. It's not of a kind with the other seven; personally, I'm very glad (partly speaking as erstwhile Star Wars fanficcer here) that Disney have grasped that SW is a whole universe, with lots of room for other kinds of stories outside the central mythic arc. (generic spoilers) Gung fnvq, V jnf rkcrpgvat fbzrguvat zber urvfg-l; V qvq abg rkcrpg gung gurve svefg qrivngvba sebz gur znva frdhrapr jbhyq or ... jryy, n jne svyz, naq n tbbq bar, jvgu gur zbeny zrffvarff, cbyvgvpny punetr naq ba-fperra obql pbhag gung tbrf jvgu gur greevgbel.
And excellent to see a racially diverse band of ragtag heroes, too. Excellent main cast.
Craft @261: I'm due to see it Thursday.
I, too, am glad that Disney/Lucasfilm has decided to explore outside the central mythic arc. They've been doing so for a long time off the big screen, with the EU novels, the games, the comics, the animated TV series, etc, but not on the big screen yet.
Of interest is that they've billed this not as "Episode 3.5" or "Star Wars: Rogue One", but as "Rogue One: A Star Wars Story". So even in the marketing they are subtly emphasizing that "this is different".
I've opened a Rogue One spoiler thread if folks want a place to discuss it in the clear.
For anyone needing a little lightness in their Monday, here's a set of nine superhero (and others) snowflake patterns for those with good scissors skills and a need to make someone smile. http://www.fun.com/blog/p-1004-9-superhero-snowflake-patterns-free.aspx
Apropos to Clarentine @#264, some neat superhero stuff. Thanks to @jenphalian over on Twitter for mentioning these: http://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLK5HARgNfgj_R_Mp3jKYGt5OWf3ifJ2B_
Kids were a bit bewildered at the near-total lack of action, they aren't used to the "make your TV a fireplace" thing.
abi @242: Wull, uh, wull, it was at the top of a list, and it was, uh, below the Sidelights head, and, uh...not my fault there was stuff in between, right? Uh....
::red-face::
I have mentioned that my perceptions often only tenuously connect with consensus reality, haven't I?
::more red-face::
:-)
It's being reported from Naples that San Gennaro's blood didn't liquefy this year.
The last three times this happened, most recent first: earthquake, cholera epidemic, Nazis.
http://www.lastampa.it/2016/12/17/italia/cronache/san-gennaro-non-si-sciolto-il-sangue-tcbJygfiuaXuxQLLIUDOaJ/pagina.html?utm_source=dlvr.it&utm_medium=twitter&zanpid=2245873269083694080
I finally got to see the latest Star Trek movie. Wow, that was fun! I loved the wacky space opera stuff on one hand (giant green space hand *snicker*) and the nitty gritty tech stuff on the other, like Uhura revealing the SPOILER by expertly doing her actual job. And the visuals of starships in warp are gorgeous.
Also, "classical music" made me smile. I can see the solemn papers written about the period in Earth history when urban dwellers felt so overwhelmed by the constant acceleration of technological change and infonoise that they felt compelled to outshout it.
Also also, I want to know more about the crewmember aboard the SPOILER who apparently used up their entire personal item allotment for a SPOILER. On a deep-space mission.
Jenny Islander@268: In case you missed it, there was a spoiler thread a few months ago. And yes, there was a lot to like.
@no. 269: Thanks!
Sooooooooo I just read spoilers for Passengers due to a hot tip and boy am I glad I did. I am not going to see that thing. No. Nope nope nope. This is me getting on my Nopetopus and riding in the other direction.
Thl jnxrf hc sebz pelbfyrrc ba n ybat-unhy fcnpr iblntr naq nggrzcgf gb pbcr jvgu orvat gur bayl crefba njnxr. Vg qbrfa'g tb jryy. Fb ur jnxrf fbzrobql ryfr hc. Uvf pevgrevn: Vf fur chegl naq qb V jnaan qb ure? Ur yvrf, gubhtu, vafvfgvat gung fur jbxr hc ol nppvqrag whfg yvxr uvz, naq trgf ure gb unir frk jvgu uvz. Gura fur svaqf bhg gung ur onfvpnyyl qrenvyrq ure ragver yvsr orpnhfr fur'f uvf glcr, naq fgbcf univat frk jvgu uvz. Naq gura ur unenffrf ure sebz bar raq bs gur fuvc gb gur bgure, naq fur tvirf hc naq unf frk jvgu uvz fbzr zber. Naq guvf vf nccneragyl gerngrq yvxr n unccl raqvat.
Hell, no, I won't go.
For those of you inclined to listening to Christmas music, I thought you might not have heard this particular version of "O Come O Come Emmanuel", by Newfoundland band Hey Rosetta!. I've been listening to it all day and thought I'd share it.
Oof.
On top of today's national news (which has me depressed enough, tyvm), came home tonight to discover Donkey had suddenly lost the use of his back legs.
Not a huge surprise, considering his age (his 8th birthday comes up in Feb). But I was hoping...I was hoping it would be a while. Or go differently.
I'm...not doing well.
Jacque (272): *hugs* if you want 'em
Jacque, <hugs> if welcome. That utterly sucks.
Mary Aileen & Cassy B. Yes, hugs welcome, thank you very much. (I'm trying not to think about what I'm going to do when I can't get Donkey-hugs anymore.)
Gave Donkey some Metacam, and now he's quadrapeding again, so that's good news. Also suggestive maybe of what his issue is.
Twittered for a bit, to get a input from outside of my head, and ran across this: 451 podcast "Here we go" (via Twitter). No earth-shaking insights, just, "Yes, this where we are, and a lot of people are freaking out; it's not just you." What I needed to hear.
Had dinner (took some to get myself to a point where I could think about it). So: state much improved.
(It's really hard, when I get hit with one of those, to believe from the inside that this is not How Things Will Be Forever Now On. ::rolls eyes::)
Now: time to go feed der peegs and get myself cleaned and to bed!
Jenny @ 270: YUUUUCKK.
Jenny, #270: Yeah. It's currently sitting at 32% on Rotten Tomatoes, and I don't look to see that climbing much if at all.
Now, the interesting thing will be to see whether the dudebros latch onto it and try to talk it up. You'd think so, since it appears to be right down their alley; but apparently there's not much actual plot there, so that might be a downcheck even for them.
Jenny @ #270, they might as well have named it "Rape Culture". It's not getting any of my money, for sure.
I am amidst writing what my ex-Catholic brain insists on calling an order of service for an atheist-friendly, earth-science-heavy Yule liturgy still full of meaning and power.
Because I'm Pagan and my husband is strong-theory atheist, but our daughter is beginning to be hungry for ritual. She understands strongly that we are Not-Christian, but the only public rituals obvious to her are Christian ones. So we're trying to instantiate family traditions that accord with my sense of the numinous world while not giving Daddy screaming meemies over theistic involvement.
If this sounds like the kind of thing you would enjoy spectating upon, gmail me via the identity 2ells2tees and I'll be happy to loop you into my discussion tree. :->
I have, in my own casual way, decided that the Winter Solstice (tomorrow!) is a good time to celebrate the fourteen billion whatever-eth anniversary of the Big Bang. After all, I have a 1/365.2476 chance of being right, and those are pretty good odds at this distance.
Elliott @279: That sounds very interesting indeed. I've been struggling with my allergy to Christianity and yearning for ritual and the resolution path I might be taking is Judaism... but I continue to wonder if it is possible to do Something Else and have my hindbrain find it satisfying.
me @266, re: abi @242:
...And I realized that I failed to get an actual apology in there.
I'm sorry. I was sloppy in my attribution of Bruce Schneier's very interesting article linked from abi's Parhelia .
Elliott @ 279 and estelendur @ 281.
Some Unitarian churches do solstice rituals, which may or may not be non-theistic. Or do you want to write your own? I can look through books and suggest titles that might be helpful about writing riutals.
Some stupid asshole has posted racist and Islamophobic comments on Eric Raymond's blog under the name "Xopher Halftongue." I've put a comment in the thread saying that I'm the real one, but I don't really want to stick around and see what happens because the commmentariat there...skew rather to the right of where I'm comfortable, is the sweetest I can put it.
I guess I appeared on someone's radar, and they're trying to discredit me. I can't imagine why else someone would do this.
Xopher: how horrible. Virtual cups of tea and hugs, if welcome. In any case, support and sympathy.
Xopher @284, that's awful. Sympathies.
I guess if someone's pretending to be you, you have Arrived?
On solstice celebrations: a writer I like has done 'what I learned since the last equinox or solstice' posts in the past, and I like that idea.
There have been no further posts by or about the fake Xopher. I don't know whether Eric took action or the imposter bailed out independently.
Elliott Mason @ 279
If you are looking for resources that are non-theistic, I'm nearly certain Rivka (from Respectful of Otters) had written and posted one for UU's, on the blog about children and homeschooling that disappeared with its hosting provider. (Sorry, I'm blanking on the name.)
Elliott @ 279 - email sent!
As I walked from the bus stop to work, I could see the first smudge of pink on the eastern horizon. The many lights on the Legislature grounds were still bright. The sun will rise at 8:48, and the temperature is forecast for +2 C.
I don't post much here, but I'm still reading. I wish the best of the season to you all.
So I didn't actually say in my previous post: Solstice! Yay! It may be dark and cold for a couple more months, but I comfort myself that the days are getting longer.
My favorite piece of poetry for Yule, and one my coven recites every year, is Susan Cooper's "The Shortest Day" You can find it here (among other places)
http://ahabitofreading.blogspot.com/2008/12/poetry-friday-susan-cooper.html
(wasn't sure about copyright restrictions if I posted the whole thing)
#293: I listened to that yesterday, on "The Christmas Revels" album.
Which of course is on YouTube:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=B0ceN1H9ED4
And a few spots down, this wonderful slide-show accompaniment of Lord of the Dance.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=j3LJgXcTayA
Stefan, #294: I must have had a different listing from yours. A few spots down on mine was What if English Were 100% Germanic?, a brief discussion of the Anglish school of linguistics. So of course I looked at it, just out of curiosity, and found that it included a Poul Anderson reference -- so I thought other people here might be interested.
@Lee: Thanks! I'm an old Anderson fan so that is of interest.
The side-bar suggestions / playlist must be custom generated.
Does anyone remember the name of the company which makes custom antique cloth? As I recall, it's one word-- something that suggests luxery-- but google isn't quite up to a search term like that.
Xopher 284:
There has been some jackass doing something liek this on Marginal Revolution--using common posters' nyms to post something offensive to derail conversations.
Our communications tools are fragile, and their defense is either a cost-center to be optimized away or a labor of love by volunteers. This is a huge problem, because there have been increasingly organized and professional efforts to disrupt online communities as part of political and/or PR campaigns, over time.
Very much like hacking and virus-writing, those disruption efforts started out as things being done by hobbyists and lone nutcases and small-time crooks (often spammers). Even those guys were enough to cause most internet commenting systems to die under their weight, because moderating comments costs the time of someone skilled and trusted. But over time, those disruption efforts have become more and more professional, used by corporate PR operations and political campaigns and governments.
I believe some pretty smart people are working on revitalizing Less Wrong, and a big part of their thinking is how to get comment threads that work, with useful moderation tools that don't require vast inputs of human moderator effort. I don't know whether that will work, but I think this is one of the more important practical problems we need to solve, as a society. And like many other such problems, all the funding is on the side of the bad guys. (Honestly, it sometimes feels like the way the internet is defended is sort like that old joke about the Air Force having to run bake sales to raise enough money to buy a couple fighter jets.)
298
There was a troll doing that at Slacktivist. Still shows up, occasionally, despite having been banned. Their purpose in life seems to be posting offensive material where it will be seen, and getting others in trouble for it. (They're not good at imitating others, just at stealing the nyms.)
On damaging communication tools, a simple example from twitter cropped up today. An American activist found that this account: https://twitter.com/WarcholKelly
tweeted something silly to her. Turns out to mostly be a bot account, targeted at the gullible. There is of course a big overlap between the right wing noise machine and various sorts of fraud, and this sort of account manages both of those, and to overwhelm people's attention.
There were people trying to shitpost under regular users' nyms here during the invasion of Vox Day's tiresome crowd. Unfortunately*, without the right email addresses, those posts didn't link to the right commenting histories, and were really easy to zap. Even before we nailed the source IP address.
----
* for negative values of unfortunately
2016 Art of Building competition finalists.
That fabulous photo of the Flatiron Building in the blizzard is the 4th one down.
Idumea or other admin, my domain email (which I've been using here for many years) is borked and I would like to switch to a different email. How do I do that?
So: Solstice. One can see a visual pair of mountains from downtown. By this I mean that they aren't actually close together, but in profile they look like mirror twins. On the Winter Solstice, one can see the sun roll down the inner slope of the southern twin and appear to roll up the inner slope of the northern twin before setting. The clouds have broken up and I do believe it is going to happen.
I also asked the local public radio station to play "Solus Na Madann" (sp.?) tomorrow at approximately local sunrise.
Lila (303): The usual method is to make a pair of posts:
one using your new email with a link to your old view-all-by
one using your old email with a link to your new view-all-by
This ties them together if someone wants to track back later.
Thank you Lila, OtterB, Diatryma, Nancy, albatross, P J, and Idumea.
Idumea, Eric appears to have no interest in taking action, or at any rate in saying so, or contacting me, even though he has my email.
This . . .
{Listens. Feels better about cosmos.}
linkback to my old posts: http://nielsenhayden.com/makinglight/commentlist-oneauthor.php?commentid=4318179
Link forward to my new email: http://nielsenhayden.com/makinglight/commentlist-oneauthor.php?commentid=4318178
nancy at 297- do you mean sartor.cz?
I've handled their cloth; it's very nice indeed.
#310 ::: gaukler
Thank you very much! That's it.
Idumea Arbacoochee, Gardener of Threads @301: Not infrequently am I deeply grateful for the curation received by the comments on this site.
Lee @302 That photo puts me in mind of the prow of an oncoming ocean liner. The first photo evokes for me what the interior view of a Cray 1 would look like, from the point of view of the elves.
Yeeee.
Just scolded a coworker who was self-medicating with his son's leftover(!) antibiotics for a cold(!!). "Why? What's the problem?"
Mary Aileen @305:
Thanks for explaining. Perfect.
Lila @308 & 309:
I went and played with the linky-making in the back end, because Reasons.
Jacque @312:
You're welcome. :-)
I am deeply grateful for the curation of this garden. It makes it one of the most pleasant places on the 'net.
My world is about to change in a way that I had not expected a year ago. More details when I can say some definite things.
I had mentioned a new flag I made (at #50). Don't know if anyone looked at it, but I would like to ask for a little feedback.
It is an image of a rainbow flag, using a gradient rainbow, and over that, white stars and stripes.
I made it while illustrating "My America includes everybody. To me, this image says that without words. It's more of a digital image than a fabric one - even digital printing does not necessarily do gradients perfectly.
I don't mind offending bigots, racists etc., though I'd rather not get them rabid enough to beat me up. But I don't want to offend any of the veterans who went to Standing Rock, for instance.
Some comment from reasonable people who care very much for the flag would be welcome.
You should be able to see it at the link with my name.
Is anyone interested in trying for a Gathering of Light at GAFilk?
Xopher @284: Sympathies for that. How annoying.
MinaW at #316 (and #50). The gradient is not how I would do it, but if anyone flies it, more power to them.
MinaW @316: I like it. My only catch is that the rainbow motif usually (IME) specifically references the QUILTBAG community. There are so very many axes of oppression that the only image I can think of that might be comprehensive is this one, but even that one is hemisphere-centric. Maybe map satellite imagery onto this projection?
That would be my flag.
Lee #317: That's a maybe.
A definite maybe or a conditional maybe? ITWSBT
<runs away>
Lee: maybe from me too.
This may have been posted in the Rogue One spoiler thread, but since I haven't seen that movie yet, I've been avoiding the thread.
Carrie Fisher had a heart attack yesterday while flying; the plane was 15 minutes from landing. There was an EMT on board who did CPR, and they rushed her to the hospital. She's in intensive care.
Damn you, 2016! You don't get Princess & General Leia, too!
MinaW:
I had looked at your flag and liked it when you first posted it, but never got around to commenting on it. So please accept this favorable comment now!
I might not do it quite that way, but then I didn't make any such thing and you did, so kudos to you.
MinaW, I didn't check out your flag earlier, but I like it a lot.
The bright colors and the rippling flag make it pleasant and impossible to ignore.
Underappreciated victims of punctuation.
“Can’t you read the signs? Fill in the form before you get into line”
“What do you mean, you don’t have a family name”
“Angels don’t have families. Well, I suppose that makes sense. Mark 12:25 and so on. You couldn’t just put ‘Angel’?”
“So it’s a job description. The Queen does it — you don’t think Regina is her real family name?”
“No, Sir, I don’t think she fills in her own immigration forms”
“Occupation.. . You’re not a journalist, are you?”
“You’re sure? There’s special forms for journalists.”
“Making announcements? I thought that was the Metatron”
“Less immanent. Ok, well that seems to be every.. wait, didn’t you finish filling out your given name”
“It’s not a very angelic name. Don’t they all end in ‘el’?”
“Given more recently. So a name change? Legal?”
“We don’t usually accept ‘According to the laws of God and Nature’, but in your case I suppose we have to make an exception. So you’re an ‘Ark Angel”
“No sir, I haven’t been within smiting range of the persons in question”
“Yes, sir. I won’t make that joke again.”
Happy Hanukkah if appropriate!
Merry Christmas if appropriate!
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=j3LJgXcTayA
May the holiday of your choice bring you what you most need this year. And may you have the wisdom to recognize it -- that's what I usually lack!
Update: Eric Raymond has banned the fake me for impersonating the real me (that is, me). He was very clear that the fake me's anti-Semitic ranting was nauseating, but not the cause of the ban, since he has a "no-censorship" policy (or maybe that would be a no-"censorship" policy) on his blog.
At any rate, this bit of online harassment is over.
Merry Christmas from snowy Ankara!
Merry Christmas and Happy Holidays from the gray and damp southern edge of Ohio!
Merry Christmas from the Amsterdam area. Overcast but not snowy or even very chilly.
Merry Christmas from Dublin. It's windy, warm, and drizzly. We are in the calm before we meet up with the rest of the extended family for dinner.
Xopher @330: I love the tendency a certain kind of white man has to view statements like "Keep a civil tongue in your head or go somewhere else" to be censorship.
If a group protects the rights of bullies to attack their victims, you are stating clearly that you think the contributions of less powerful people are worthless.
See also "congoing fandom can keep its eminent abusers, OR it can welcome diversity, but it can't do both."
If some people are dangerous and violent towards others, you can't keep everybody. But you can decide who you want to lose.
Merry Christmas from Athens, GA, where it's going to get up to 72 degrees today and we need all the comfort and joy we can get. You folks are a major source of both, and I thank you all.
Damn 2016 again: almost all of the Alexandrov Ensemble choir killed in plane crash.
Merry Christmas from the northwest San Fernando Valley, where it's currently in the low 40s (F) outside (and not windy)!
Merry Christmas from Atlanta where, as Lila says, it's going to get up to 72F today, under cloudy skies. Hyperlocally, the festivities have been slightly delayed, as the senior members of the household went to church--today being Sunday. We'll open presents after lunch. (We can get away with this schedule, as there is no one around under 50 this year.)
339
I called my brother yesterday, figuring it would be a better day for talking for more than three minutes. He said they have a house full of people, and as his older daughter is present, I'm assuming her husband and kids are also there. (They live near Atlanta - he teaches at Emory. And I'd bet they'd like to be in California or Oregon instead.)
P J Evans (340): We got calls yesterday from my brother and my uncle, presumably for the same reason. Hopefully no one will call this afternoon while we're opening presents.
Checking in from Austin, where it's allegedly the warmest Christmas morning ever, 74 at 11 am. C-- and I are both convinced it got up to 80 or so back in 1977, but nobody else seems to remember it that way.
We opened presents an hour or two earlier than usual for no particular reason, assisted by Spinning Jenny Cat, who couldn't decide whether depackaged bows were toys or not. (Just as well; she is hell on mouse tails, separating them from their bodies with astonishing efficiency.)
Usually we run the fireplace, but this time we've got a digital Yule log, provided by the Norwegian Slow TV bunch as found on N*tfl*x. The captions are all about an extremely strange-sounding Norwegian arms race involving the stacking of firewood.
Apparently there are a number of cable "yule logs" that have various Christmas music. Someone at last night's family party found one with kittens playing under a Christmas tree.
More popular than the Darth Vader Yule Log, at least.
I read that the original Channel 11 yule log film loop, used for the first years of the tradition, was found.
I had great fun describing that tradition when i first moved out west.
Merry Christmas from Boulder, where the temperature is just above freezing and the wind is gusting up to 90 MPH.
Elliott 335: With you on all that. Not planning to become a regular at that blog. They're not going to get anyone like me commenting there with that policy.
Merry Happy from somewhat sunny (earlier, anyway) New Jersey, cold though it is!
Merry Christmas from Calgary, where it is very cold (-23C/-9F right now), looks like a seasonal greeting card due to some eight or ten inches of snow that fell Friday and yesterday, but was clear and sunny earlier. (We're due to get a chinook before dawn, though, so tomorrow will be considerably less cold.)
Elliot, #335: Exactly. And Eric Raymond has just made it clear where he stands on that point: on his blog, bullies and haters are privileged over their targets.
And another FOAD to 2016: George Michael, 53, dies of heart attack.
The webcomic Sinfest seems to share our opinion of 2016: start here, skip past a couple of days of fluff from another storyline, then his usual end-of-year arc gets... even darker than usual.
I haven't been following Sinfest for a while, but one minor win for the year (or whatever) is that I really like the art deco style.
Lead back to Making Light by Abi's postings in Parhelion. Reminded strongly how much I love you guys, and need to hang out here again. Some sad things to report in my next comment, then on to more cheerful things.
And if you haven't seen it yet, check out the pinned tweet at the top of my Twitter timeline, @Spkr2Managers. It's the 1st verse of my Modern Major General 1 finger salute to Trump. I actually finished most of the first act of The Pedants of Punditry before the election, when I ran out of steam. Maybe more later.
My sister, my host for the week, is scrambling to get my niece ready for a semester in London, on relatively short notice.
Wondering how prevelant thrift shops are, for purposes of buying grotty housewares for her six month stay.
Bruce Cohen (Speaker To Managers) @352:
Bruce! Missed you! Awaiting update with warmth and good thoughts.
Stefan Jones @353:
Wondering how prevelant thrift shops are, for purposes of buying grotty housewares for her six month stay.
Charity shops are ubiquitous. It's a workable plan.
The sad news, which I can finally write about. I hope you won't mind a detailed post about this; it helps me to write it down. Our last dog¹ died weekend before last. Spencer was a Rat Terrier, a typical specimen of the breed. if you've ever met one, you know that Ratties are direct descendants of Loki's favorite dog: they're tricksters, with a low sense of humor, and a massive amount of stubbornness and independence. He was a rescue; we got him from the Humane Society when he was 7, along with a Lhasa Apso named Jemma, who passed away a couple of years ago.
We had Spencer for 7 ½ years, he was 14 when he died, which isn't bad for a Rattie. Although he was abused as a puppy, and never bonded to us the way a puppy would have, he settled in and even became affectionate over the years, though he was never obedient. I guess that was too much to expect from his mischievous nature.
A few days before his death Spencer developed a limp on one foreleg; our vet gave us some NSAID (essentially ibuprofen) to try. That Saturday the limp was getting worse, so we went to the vet and got some cortisone. By that afternoon, Spencer could not move any of his legs; the vet clinic was still open, so we took him in again, rather than have to take him to the emergency clinic. One of the vets at our clinic had taught neurology in the past, his diagnosis was a lesion or tumor on the base of the brain, which was almost certainly inoperable. Spencer wasn't in pain, but his active life was certainly over, and he was upset and frightened by his paralysis. Our only real option was to put him down.
Since then we haven't yet had the will to put all of Spencer's things away; his food bowl and the packages of treats by the carport door remind us of him. But the house feels emptier, and my days are less full; I no longer have the drive to the dog park on Council Crest² to look forward to every morning.
Remembering Spencer isn't really painful anymore; now it's more wistful, nostalgic. The sadness comes when I remember he really is our last dog; we've had dogs for almost all the time we've been married; 46 years now. That's going to take some more time to get used to.
1. Last both in the sense of most recent, and in the sense of final. Eva and I are old enough, and infirm enough that we don't think we can provide another dog with the level of activity and care that a dog needs.
2. The highest point in Portland, with views of 4 mountains, and a local family of hawks and the occasional eagle. Also humming birds.
Bruce @ 355
Witnessed. I thank you for committing this to the electrons here. And I'm very sorry for your loss.
Crazy(and unable to address the pain you have deciding on no longer keeping a dog, when having one was so good for you)Soph
Bruce Cohen (Speaker to Managers) @355:
I'm sorry for your loss. Spencer sounds like a wonderful, intriguing character to have had in your life.
Condolences, Bruce. It's never easy.
Definite condolences, Bruce; I can't imagine how we'd live without our cats. And it's still painful when we lose them.
Bruce, my condolences.
crazysoph, abi, Mary Aileen, thank you. There are a couple of pictures of Spencer at the bottom of this page.
And thanks to everyone else for your thoughts.
And thanks to everyone else for your thoughts.
@bruce: Got the bare fact on Twitter. Full story explains why it was so hard to get that out.
At the risk of Helpy, I know people who just visit the Hondo dog park in Hillsboro.
I saw a request for books set in Polynesia, preferably by Polynesians, and I remembered a book I hadn't thought about for a long time-- no author or title, though.
There was one I read when I was a kid (in other words, published before 1965, maybe before 1962) about a Polynesian boy. He had a sled with wooden runners for riding on a grass track or possibly down a grassy hill, and I think the high point of the book was a leap on the sled. There were feather cloaks and some mention of manioc/poi.
I haven't thought about the book for a long time. I might be able to track it down.
Does this sound familiar to anyone?
Bruce Cohen #355: Witnessing, and condolences.
Boxing Night movie with my sister, nieces, & B-I-L was the wonderful, dark and funny City of Lost Children, with a shockingly young Ron Perlman as a Russian (perhaps) ex-whaler rescuing his lost foundling brother from a dream-stealing mad scientist.
If you can find this steam-punky masterpiece, I highly recommend it. (warnings: A couple of awful murders, kids in peril, clones, ticks, subtitles.)
Bruce, my condolences on your loss. You are mourning not only your pet, but the end of a stage of your life, and that's going to increase the pain by a factor that is probably exponential rather than linear.
Bruce, my condolences on your loss as well. This time last year, I still had one dog, and now I have none. I'm considering adopting elderly dogs, as they are often overlooked for adoption, but I'm not sure I want to have any more dogs after 20+ years. (Note: I still have plenty of cats, young and with lots of energy. We appreciate them.)
Bruce, witnessing, condolences...
We know when we make them part of our family that they will take a piece of our hearts with them -- but someday gentle humorous memory will patch the hole.
Bruce Cohen (Speaker To Managers) @352: I ... need to hang out here again.
Yes, you do! :-)
@ 355: Deepest sympathies. That's a hard decision to make, but you did what it sounds like was right for him.
It sounds like you gave Spencer the good home that he needed, and respected his needs and personality, for the last half of his life.
As for that last one, yeah, that's a toughie. I'm down to two guinea pigs: Donkey & Maarten. It would surprise me exceedingly if I still have Donkey six months from now. And then comes The Decision. I haven't really bonded with Maarten the way I have with others, partly because my attention is focused on making Donkey as happy as I can figure out how while I've still got him. Once he's gone: keep Maarten and get her a pal and re-up? Or find her a new home and finish having guinea pigs?
It's a hard choice, particularly given how much of my life is centered around them.
@ 361: Spencer asleep in bed made me LOL.
Richard Adams has passed away.
Carrie Fisher also has passed away.
I'm really seriously rooting for Giant Meteor now.
Damn, damn, damn -- just when I've almost made peace with some of this freaking year it flings another couple of grenades.
Dick Cheney is still alive.
In fairness, we can't really blame 2016 for Richard Adams. He was 96 years old, and El-ahrairah came for him....
But Carrie Fisher? 2016, that's all on you. If ever a year was one of the embleer hrair...
When I'd heard a bystander report that she didn't breath for 15 minutes, I knew her odds were terrible... but I'd hoped the bystander was wrong.
Damnit.
I have spent the last 15 minutes tweeting blasphemous imprecations against 2016.
Even though since the news of the heart attack, I was halfway expecting it, Ms. Fisher's passing hurt.
Unfortunately, I don't think 2017 (and the years ahead) are going to be any easier. The icons of the Boomers are approaching dangerous waters.
Casey B. @ 377
Yes, I was also hoping against hope, that the report of the bystander had included a large amount of hyperbole and exaggeration.
But when no changes were reported after...
Crazy(and wanting to scream obscenities where the ML crowd can hear them, but not to discomfort you, so I'll refrain,... for now, anyway)Soph
My sister and I finally went to see Rogue One this afternoon. We returned home to be greeted by the news about Carrie Fisher. It's not surprising, but it is saddening; I had been hoping she'd be okay.
I saw a pale cream squirrel today, crossing the road in front of my parents' house in suburban Atlanta. The back was a little darker, brownish instead of gray (I think; the light was pretty dim). First time I've seen that color.
Bruce Cohen (Speaker To Managers)@355: Welcome back!
Sympathies on reaching the point of needing to give up dogs. Doing the responsible thing is often annoying; but doing the wrong thing can hurt you and others really really deeply (if you're a decent human being; I guess, for some, it's really not a problem).
Huh; it is utterly transparently clear that I'm casually assuming you are decent human beings there, right? It's supposed to be, but even still after a week this cold seems to have my brain on standby.
Tribute thread about Richard Adams, has links to more.
http://www.metafilter.com/164246/My-heart-has-joined-the-Thousand-for-my-friend-stopped-running-today
HLN and a request for advice:
Local Area Woman finds herself puzzled by a thing she's never had to think about. How does one go about finding a good accountant? Taxes this year are going to be...interesting, and I'd like a professional to offer advice and recommendations on how best to process. Ideally, I'd like this before April. But I don't even know where to start looking. I'm in the Atlanta area if anyone has a personal recommendation, but even general hints on what to look for would be appreciated.
385
I asked a friend who was a member of a local Chamber of Commerce, who recommended a accountant/tax person to me. Still going to that person - we can do most of it electronically, although I actually like going in and talking to them.
cyllan @385: if you have a friend who has their taxes done by an accountant (small business people often do, for example), ask them about it. And since different states have very different local tax laws (if yours has a state or local income tax, this becomes very important) finding someone who's local to you is really useful. Also ask at your local library. They probably have some good sources on call.
Nancy Leibovitz @365
I remember that book! Sledding was reserved for chiefs, and the protagonist was a peasant. His mother had a royal feather cloak, that she used to save his life. I don't remember the title, however.
cyllan, #385: You might try looking on Yelp, or any other such review website. Bear in mind, if you do, that people are much more likely to post a negative review than a positive one; and also that in a client-provider relationship, the problem may not be as much with the provider as the client says it is. :-)
I'm visiting family in Delaware, and while I've known my cat Spot wasn't going to be around much longer than her current 20 years, the texts we're getting from the pet sitter haven't been encouraging. She's arthritic, kidneys have been failing for a couple of years, and is on various drugs which we can usually feed her by hiding them in pill-pocket treats. The cat sitter's been having even more trouble getting her to take the treats than usual, and reports she hasn't been eating much. She's got a heated bed, but the last month since we've had the heat on she's mostly been hanging out next to the baseboard heater, which she usually does in the winters anyway. Assuming she's still alive by next week, we'll probably take her for a prednisone shot (they tend to help her more than the pill versions), but I'm not optimistic.
She's probably not our last cat, but she's almost certainly our last kitten (my wife originally found her as a feral kitten in a parking lot, and she's outlived the other cats we've had.) If we can find a pair of older cats that need a home after she's gone, we'll probably do that. (There were a pair we met early in the year I'd have loved to have adopted, but they were big energetic 10-year-olds who needed to eat less, and she's little and needs to eat more of anything she can.)
Meanwhile, we've gotten to meet a few new semi-family-members - my sister's BF of the last year or two, and his kids, and my nephew (who lives in Boston and does music stuff) has a new girlfriend he met there when she was doing a show, who inconveniently for him lives in Delaware and in addition to doing music is teaching at the high school my siblings and I went to :-) Her occasional music partner had a bar band gig last night, so we got to go hear him and another guitarist, and she joined him to sing some Bowie, Janis, and Led Zep tunes. Good folks. (Now if only my family members could figure out how to live in the same part of the country as the people they're in love with, but they'll all work that sort of thing out eventually.)
cyllan@385: recommendations from friends have been one of the best routest for us. We needed specifically somebody familiar with self-employment and publishing, which isn't that common, though.
Catching up with the "What now?" thread from a tenday ago, on extra civility. We had dinner at the local burrito place, and since it was the first time my sister's BF's kids, who are teen/twentyish were meeting us, we were shaking hands, "Hi, I'm Bill", "Hi, I'm Justin", and the 50ish woman who's just come in the door reached over and said "Hi, I'm [Jane]", while her teenage kid is cringing in the way that teenage kids do when their parents embarrass them, so we all met each other, going on as if we were friends who'd known each other forever, largely instigated by the 20ish kid. Made sure to say bye to them as we left as well. The BF's got good kids.
AKICIML. I need career/adulting advice from someone with experience in the world of academic/professional conferences.
Back in the fall, while employed as a researcher at [public university], I submitted an abstract to a conference on the other side of the country, based on the research I'd done for my Master's in Public Health. (No co-author; it's just me.)
In November, I resigned from that position because the holder of the grant under which I was working [not an employee of the university] insisted I represent my findings in a deceptive and fraudulent way. Because this project is considered "program improvement" rather than research, the IRB is not involved.
A couple weeks ago, my abstract was accepted for a poster presentation.
Not only do I no longer have the travel funding that would have paid my way to the conference, I don't even have a job. Unemployed non-students are not one of the groups to whom the conference offers financial aid.
Should I withdraw the abstract? If I do, I lose what may be my only academic publication credential ever. If I don't, I do a disservice to the people who are expecting me to stand by my poster and explain it to passersby.
I would say "Fuck 2016", but I brought this on myself.
(Incidentally, the research abstract is NOT about the project from which I resigned, but another, ongoing pilot project run by Medicare.)
Lila @394, a couple of thoughts.
First, in addition to the conference itself, do you know of any mentoring organizations related to the topic? A group with a goal of supporting women in research, for example, might be able to help with travel funds.
Second, if you can't find a way to get to the conference, do you know anyone else who is going who might be able to present your poster for you? They don't have to be able to talk about the project (although that would be great) but if they can put it up and have a stack of handouts with more information / the full paper / whatever, then the poster would still have been presented at the conference and you would still have the publication credential. Conferences obviously like people to attend, but Life Happens and substitutes are not uncommon.
OtterB: thanks!
I don't know of any appropriate mentoring organizations (the ones I know either aim at current students or at people working for public health departments), but I do know someone who is going to the conference and could at least take the poster and pin it up--but can't stand by it because she has her own stuff to do. I should probably contact the conference and ask if that's acceptable.
Lila @ 394, 396: A few thoughts - it's certainly worth looking into the conference's policy on absent presenters and presenter substitution - i'd expect it to be on their website, probably somewhere deep in "guidelines for presenters" or something like that. From what you've said, sending your poster with your friend seems like about the best solution available to you. It gets your results in front of the audience that you wanted to present them to, and it doesn't make you hunt for funding to try to attend the conference (although I'd suggest a beverage-of-choice for the friend when they're back).
Along those lines, you might want to think about how you'll have your poster printed. Most universities try to keep as much of this in-house as they possibly can, and having a poster printed by Fedex/Kinko's is awesomely expensive (ask me how I know). Another thought - which is surprisingly inexpensive if you do it in advance - is to have it printed on fabric (I used Spoonflower for a conference six months ago, and was very happy with it; a poster that was 36" x 54" or so was about $30 - turnaround time is a couple weeks, so that's worth bearing in mind).
Tweets composed after hearing about Carrie Fisher:
#2016: Choke on a flaming balrog shlong you buboe-sprouting armpit of a year.
#2016 Fall asleep over a substandard plate of chow mein and get chopsticks through your eyes and into your brain you rabid skunk of a year.
#2016: Drown in bloody green pus from exploding tongue-boils you counterfeit winning Powerball ticket of a year.
#2016: Slide on ice and into the whirling turbine of the neighbor's snow-blower you stuck-together bowl of hard candy of a year.
#2016: Gargle on glass shards from a hobo's pee-bottle you burning dumpster of shat-up Huggies of a year.
cyllan @385: How does one go about finding a good accountant?
I've had excellent luck finding good professionals by asking other professionals with whom I work for recommendations. I found my dentist on a rec from my optometrist, frex.
Bill Stewart @390: Healing and hopeful thoughts winging kitty-ward.
& @393: "Hi, I'm [Jane]"
It's probably really wrong to enjoy kids cringing at parents being embarrassing. :-)=
Bruce Cohen (Speaker To Managers): Nice to see you here again. Sympathies on both doggie decisions, even if you know the decision is right in both cases.
Bill Stewart @390: Sympathies re. Spot. That's hard. Good luck for further pharmacological assistance. Our cat (who is only 12) has developed chronic kidney disease and the last couple of months it's been a constant battle to get her/keep her eating - and particularly eating the food that's not going to further damage what kidney function remains. Low-dose mirtazapine (1 mg) ever 3-4 days appears to be working for her at the moment (it removes nausea AND it's an appetite stimulant - normally the dose is 2-3 times what I'm presently using)).
Benjamin: Thanks! I actually already have a copy of the poster printed, so that at least is not another cause of anxiety.
In memoriam of Ms. Fisher, I need to append the single sentence she particularly requested be included in every obituary written by a friend or someone who cared about her.
"She died drowning in moonlight, strangled by her own bra."
Lila, #394: First, you did NOT "bring this on yourself". You have acted with integrity, and that is never a fault.
Second, this looks like it might be a good candidate for a GoFundMe campaign. You only need enough to cover your expenses, probably less than $2,000; if 100 people were to kick in $20 each, you'd make your goal. I'd be willing to throw in that much, and I'm sure other people here would as well.
Lila@401,
While this may be either too late or (we hope) something you already knew, some advice from my wife, who has presented several posters at various conferences.
Do not, for the sake of all you hold sacred, compose the poster at A4 or the like and then blow it up for printing. Compose it at the size it will be printed. Your readers will thank you, and the printers will thank you.
J Homes.
J Homes, thanks. Luckily my professors taught us how to compose posters at the correct scale in PowerPoint; the university's print shop is also very good about helping you get it right the first time.
Lee: that's a kind thought, but I wouldn't feel comfortable asking for money from friends & strangers for something that is basically an indulgence. If I had a medical problem or was facing eviction or something, that would be different.
I have put out feelers to family to see if anyone's got excess frequent flyer miles or anything. We'll see.
(And of course, I might secure employment between now and conference registration deadline....)
Lila at 401: That's great to hear that you've already got the poster! Conference posters are something I've got lots of experience with, since I printed most of my graduate lab's posters between 2012-2015. This is what happens when one owns a 24" banner printer, and one likes Projects (and Scientific Arts and Crafts, because a normal conference poster in the field my wife and I work in is 3' high and 6' long).
I'm not sure if it's hopeful or fearful, but I was thinking that the intro to Bablylon 5's fourth season fit my attitude toward the next year or two pretty well. There's plenty of darkness, but also hope for something better at the end of the road.
https://youtu.be/2w560Q8ELOg
Wrong thread. Arghh!
Repost in the correct thread, albatross, and I'll make this whole conversation never have happened.
The moving finger writes... but that was before the gnomes occupied their steel and glass tower,
My toddler has been talking nonstop for the last four hours. Since his conversation consists of a few words repeated in infinite loops, this is starting to get a bit annoying.
re 412: When our oldest was two we drove back from Boskone at the Tara Framingham, with him repeating, desperately, "mine castle pwease!" all the way across Connecticut, through NYC, and into NJ. The only thing that saved our sanity was that the planes at Newark Airport distracted him.
Update on my conference conundrum:
Put out the word to family & friends. Have received offer of plane tickets from relative with lots of frequent flyer miles, and learned of cousins-in-law who reside in SF and are known to house travelers.
Looks like I might get to go after all!
Lila, I am so happy to hear that!
(It's amazing how often "networking" is the answer. And I speak as someone who's not that good at it, myself....)
We'll want to hear how the presentation goes, of course!
dcb @400: Good luck with your kitty -- and mirtazepine is a wonderful addition to our pharmacopeia! I used it for my cat while he was battling cancer/chemo-related anorexia. It saved his life in the early days of the battle, which allowed us more than a year of extra time with him. I wish we'd had this drug back when I was in private practice, because intravenous diazepam only worked for a short period of time, and there wasn't much else to use.
abi: I've reposted in the right thread. Thanks!
dcb@400 Thank you.
Bill Stewart @390 Sympathies to you and Spot. Responsibility for another life is hard, but it's the price of having these friends in our lives. I can't imagine not having them, though.
Ginger @416: Yes, mirtazepine is great. I remember the days of a needleful of diazepam IV - great to get a cat eating again post-op, but less useful for repeated use. It's making a huge difference to Freya, now I've realised that yes it's probably nausea making her picky about food (she was happily eating a food, then going off it, then eating something else, then going off that, then eating it if it was liquidised, then not, then...) She's even started eating some hard food again, which will help once we're back at work after the festive period and needing to leave food for during the day (we have two timed feeders, which we will use, but I'm not sure how much the pouch food will dry out in those and become inedible).
Lila @414: I hope the arrangements for flights etc. do work out and you get to the conference.
I still have the first poster I presented at a scientific conference - printed A4 sheets of paper, plus smaller strips of paper, photos and paper arrows pointing to the photos, all carefully glued onto a large (A1-ish) sheet of dark blue paper. That was in 1995.
It was also the conference where I first properly met Jack Cohen - it's a small world.
