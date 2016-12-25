December 25, 2016

Go to Making Light's front page.
Luke 2:1-14, Anglo-Saxon (via):
Soþlice on þam dagum wæs geworden gebod fram þam casere Augusto, þæt eall ymbehwyrft wære tomearcod. Þeos tomearcodnes wæs æryst geworden fram þam deman Syrige Cirino. And ealle hig eodon, and syndrige ferdon on hyra ceastre. Ða ferde Iosep fram Galilea of þære ceastre Nazareth on Iudeisce ceastre Dauides, seo is genemned Beþleem, for þam þe he wæs of Dauides huse and hirede; þæt he ferde mid Marian þe him beweddod wæs, and wæs geeacnod. Soþlice wæs geworden þa hi þar wæron, hire dagas wæron gefyllede þæt heo cende. And heo cende hyre frumcennedan sunu, and hine mid cildclaþum bewand, and hine on binne alede, for þam þe hig næfdon rum on cumena huse. And hyrdas wæron on þam ylcan rice waciende, and nihtwæccan healdende ofer heora heorda. Þa stod Drihtnes engel wiþ hig, and Godes beorhtnes him ymbe scean; and hi him mycelum ege adredon. And se engel him to cwæð, Nelle ge eow adrædan; soþlice nu ic eow bodie mycelne gefean, se bið eallum folce; for þam to dæg eow ys Hælend acenned, se is Drihten Crist, on Dauides ceastre. And þis tacen eow byð: Ge gemetað an cild hræglum bewunden, and on binne aled. And þa wæs færinga geworden mid þam engle mycelnes heofenlices werydes, God heriendra and þus cweþendra, Gode sy wuldor on heahnesse, and on eorðan sybb mannum godes willan.
…
Luke 2:1-20, tr. John Wycliffe, 1382 (via)
And it was don in tho daies, a maundement wente out fro the emperour August, that al the world schulde be discryued. :: This firste discryuyng was maad of Cyryn, iustice of Sirie. :: And alle men wenten to make professioun, ech in to his owne citee. :: And Joseph wente vp fro Galilee, fro the citee Nazareth, in to Judee, in to a citee of Dauid, that is clepid Bethleem, for that he was of the hous and of the meyne of Dauid, :: that he schulde knouleche with Marie, his wijf, that was weddid to hym, and was greet with child. :: And it was don, while thei weren there, the daies weren fulfillid, that sche schulde bere child. :: And sche bare hir first borun sone, and wlappide hym in clothis, and leide hym in a cratche, for ther was no place to hym in no chaumbir. :: And scheepherdis weren in the same cuntre, wakynge and kepynge the watchis of the nyyt on her flok. :: And lo! the aungel of the Lord stood bisidis hem, and the cleernesse of God schinede aboute hem; and thei dredden with greet drede. :: And the aungel seide to hem, Nyle ye drede; for lo! Y preche to you a greet ioye, that schal be to al puple. :: For a sauyoure is borun to dai to you, that is Crist the Lord, in the citee of Dauid. :: And this is a tokene to you; ye schulen fynde a yong child wlappid in clothis, and leid in a cratche. :: And sudenli ther was maad with the aungel a multitude of heuenli knyythod, heriynge God, :: and seiynge, Glorie be in the hiyeste thingis to God, and in erthe pees be to men of good wille. :: And it was don, as the aungelis passiden awei fro hem in to heuene, the scheephirdis spaken togider, and seiden, Go we ouer to Bethleem, and se we this word that is maad, which the Lord hath maad, and schewide to vs. :: And thei hiyynge camen, and founden Marie and Joseph, and the yong child leid in a cratche. :: And thei seynge, knewen of the word that was seid to hem of this child. :: And alle men that herden wondriden, and of these thingis that weren seid to hem of the scheephirdis. :: But Marie kepte alle these wordis, berynge togider in hir herte. :: And the scheepherdis turneden ayen, glorifyinge and heriynge God in alle thingis that thei hadden herd and seyn, as it was seid to hem.
…
Luke 2:1-20, tr. William Tyndale, 1530
And it chaunced in thoose dayes: yt ther went oute a comaundment from Auguste the Emperour that all the woorlde shuld be taxed. :: And this taxynge was ye fyrst and executed when Syrenius was leftenaut in Syria. :: And every man went vnto his awne citie to be taxed. :: And Ioseph also ascended from Galile oute of a cite called Nazareth into Iurie: vnto ye cite of David which is called Bethleem because he was of the housse and linage of David :: to be taxed with Mary his spoused wyfe which was with chylde. :: And it fortuned whyll they were there her tyme was come that she shuld be delyvered. :: And she brought forth her fyrst begotten sonne and wrapped him in swadlynge cloothes and layed him in a manger because ther was no roume for them within in the ynne. :: And ther were in the same region shepherdes abydinge in the felde and watching their flocke by nyght. :: And loo: the angell of ye lorde stode harde by them and the brightnes of ye lorde shone rounde aboute them and they were soare afrayed. :: But the angell sayd vnto them: Be not afrayed. For beholde I bringe you tydinges of greate ioye yt shal come to all ye people: :: for vnto you is borne this daye in the cite of David a saveoure which is Christ ye lorde. :: And take this for a signe: ye hall fynde ye chylde swadled and layed in a mager. :: And streight waye ther was with the angell a multitude of hevenly sowdiers laudynge God and sayinge: :: Glory to God an hye and peace on the erth: and vnto men reioysynge. :: And it fortuned assone as the angels were gone awaye fro them in to heven the shepherdes sayd one to another: let vs goo eve vnto Bethleem and se this thynge that is hapened which the Lorde hath shewed vnto vs. :: And they cam with haste and founde Mary and Ioseph and the babe layde in a mager. :: And when they had sene it they publisshed a brode the sayinge which was tolde them of that chylde. :: And all that hearde it wondred at those thinges which were tolde the of the shepherdes. :: But Mary kept all thoose sayinges and pondered them in hyr hert. :: And the shepherdes retourned praysinge and laudinge God for all that they had herde and sene evyn as it was told vnto them.
…
Luke 2:1-20, tr. Miles Coverdale, 1535
It fortuned at the same tyme, that there wete out a comaundement fro Augustus the Emperoure, that the whole worlde shulde be taxed. And this taxynge was the first that was executed, whan Syrenius was leftenaunt in Siria. And they wente all, euery one to his owne cite to be taxed. Then Ioseph gat him vp also fro Galile, out of the cite of Nazareth, in to Iewry, to ye cite of Dauid, which is called Bethleem, (because he was of ye house and lynage of Dauid) that he might be taxed wt Mary his spoused wife, which was wt childe. And it fortuned whyle they were there, ye tyme was come, that she shulde be delyuered. And she brought forth hir first begotte sonne, & wrapped him in swadlinge clothes, and layed him in a maunger: for they had els no rowme in the ynne.
And there were in ye same region shepherdes in the felde by the foldes, and watchinge their flocke by night. And beholde, ye angell of the Lorde stode by the, and ye brightnes of the Lorde shone rounde aboute them, and they were sore afrayed. And the angell sayde vnto them: Be not afrayed. Beholde, I brynge you tydiges of greate ioye, which shall happen vnto all people: for vnto you this daye is borne ye Sauioure, eue Christ ye Lorde, in the cite of Dauid. And take this for a token: Ye shal fynde the babe swadled, and layed in a maunger. And straight waye there was by the angell a multitude of heauenly hoostes, which praysed God, and sayde: Glory be vnto God an hye, & peace vpon earth, and vnto men a good wyll.
And it fortuned wha the angels were gone from the in to heaue, the shepherdes sayde one to another: let vs go now euen vnto Bethleem, and se this thinge that is happened, which ye Lorde hath shewed vnto vs. And they came wt haist, & founde both Mary and Ioseph, & the babe layed in ye maunger. And whan they had sene it, they published abrode the sayenge, yt was tolde the of this childe. And all they that herde it, wondred at the wordes, which the shepherdes had tolde them. But Mary kepte all these sayenges, and pondred them in hir hert. And the shepherdes returned, praysinge and laudinge God, for all that they had herde and sene, euen as it was tolde them.
…
Luke 2:1-14, King James Version, 1611
And it came to pass in those days, that there went out a decree from Caesar Augustus that all the world should be taxed. (And this taxing was first made when Cyrenius was governor of Syria.) And all went to be taxed, every one into his own city.
And Joseph also went up from Galilee, out of the city of Nazareth, into Judea, unto the city of David, which is called Bethlehem (because he was of the house and lineage of David), to be taxed with Mary his espoused wife, she being great with child.
And so it was that while they were there, the days were accomplished that she should be delivered; and she brought forth her first-born son, and wrapped him in swaddling clothes; and laid him in a manger, because there was no room for them in the inn.
And there were in the same country shepherds abiding in the field, keeping watch over their flock by night. And, lo, the angel of the Lord came upon them, and the glory of the Lord shone round about them, and they were sore afraid.
And the angel said unto them, Fear not; for behold, I bring you good tidings of great joy, which shall be to all people. For unto you is born this day, in the city of David, a Saviour, which is Christ the Lord. And this shall be a sign unto you: That ye shall find the babe wrapped in swaddling clothes, and lying in a manger.
And suddenly there was with the angel a multitude of the heavenly host, praising God, and saying, Glory to God in the highest, and on earth peace, good will toward men.
…
Luke 2:1-14 - Δοξα εν υψιστοις θεω, και επι γης ειρηνη εν ανθρωποις ευδοκιας
εγενετο δε εν ταις ημεραις εκειναις εξηλθεν δογμα παρα καισαρος αυγουστου απογραφεσθαι πασαν την οικουμενην
αυτη απογραφη πρωτη εγενετο ηγεμονευοντος της συριας κυρηνιου
και επορευοντο παντες απογραφεσθαι εκαστος εις την εαυτου πολιν
ανεβη δε και ιωσηφ απο της γαλιλαιας εκ πολεως ναζαρεθ εις την ιουδαιαν εις πολιν δαυιδ ητις καλειται βηθλεεμ δια το ειναι αυτον εξ οικου και πατριας δαυιδ
απογραψασθαι συν μαριαμ τη εμνηστευμενη αυτω ουση εγκυω
εγενετο δε εν τω ειναι αυτους εκει επλησθησαν αι ημεραι του τεκειν αυτην
και ετεκεν τον υιον αυτης τον πρωτοτοκον και εσπαργανωσεν αυτον και ανεκλινεν αυτον εν φατνη διοτι ουκ ην αυτοις τοπος εν τω καταλυματι
και ποιμενες ησαν εν τη χωρα τη αυτη αγραυλουντες και φυλασσοντες φυλακας της νυκτος επι την ποιμνην αυτων
και αγγελος κυριου επεστη αυτοις και δοξα κυριου περιελαμψεν αυτους και εφοβηθησαν φοβον μεγαν
και ειπεν αυτοις ο αγγελος μη φοβεισθε ιδου γαρ ευαγγελιζομαι υμιν χαραν μεγαλην ητις εσται παντι τω λαω
οτι ετεχθη υμιν σημερον σωτηρ ος εστιν χριστος κυριος εν πολει δαυιδ
και τουτο υμιν το σημειον ευρησετε βρεφος εσπαργανωμενον και κειμενον εν φατνη
και εξαιφνης εγενετο συν τω αγγελω πληθος στρατιας ουρανιου αινουντων τον θεον και λεγοντων
δοξα εν υψιστοις θεω και επι γης ειρηνη εν ανθρωποις ευδοκιας
(Thank you, Nick Whyte.)
…
Luke 2:1-20 in Old Church Slavonic:
мѣсѧца дєкѧбр҄ја иг въ навєчєриѥ рождьства хрьстова єванћєлиѥ отъ лѹкъі глава в въ оно врѣмѧ изідє заповѣдь отъ кєсарѣ авгоста напісаті в҄сѫ вьсєлєнѫѭ | сє напісаніє пръвоє бъістъ владѫщѹ сѹрієѭ и кѵрінієѭ | и идѣахѫ вьсі напісатъ сѧ кьждо въ свои градъ | вьзідє жє иосіфь отъ галілєѧ и града назарєтьска вь июдєѭ вь градъ давъідовъ іжє наріцаєтъ сѧ віѳлєємь занє бѣашє отъ домѹ и отьчьствіѣ давъідова | напісатъ сѧ съ марієѭ обрѫчєнѫѭ ємѹ жєноѭ сѫштєѭ нєпраздъноѭ | бъістъ жє єгда бъістє тѹ исплънишѧ сѧ дєниє да родітъ | и роді съінъ свои пръвѣнєць и обитъі и и положі и въ ѣслєхъ занє нє бѣ има мѣста въ обитѣли | и пастъирі бѣахѫ въ тоиждє ст҄ранѣ бъдѧщє и стрѣгѫщє стражѫ нощьнѫѭ о стадѣ своємъ | и сє анћєлъ господьнь ста вь нихъ и слава господьнѣ осіѣ ѧ и ѹбоѣшѧ сѧ ст҄рахомъ вєлиємъ | и рєчє имъ анћєлъ нє боитє сѧ сє бо благовѣщаѭ вамъ радость вєліѭ ѣжє бѫдєт бьсѣмь людємъ | ѣко роді сѧ вамъ съпасъ іжє єстъ христъ господь въ градѣ давъідовѣ | и сє вамъ з҄намєниє обрѧстєтє младьнєць повітъ и лєжѧшть вь ѣслєхъ | и вънєзаапѫ бъістъ съ ангѣломъ м҄ножьство вои нєбєснъіих хвалѧштиихъ бога и глаголѭшть | сла въ въішніих богѹ и на зєми миръ въ чловѣцѣхъ благоволєниє | и бъістъ ѣко отідѫ оть ніхъ анћєлі на нєбо и чловѣци пастъирі рѣшѧ дрѹгь кь дрѹгѹ прѣидѣмъ ѹбо до віѳлєома и відімъ глаголь сь бъівьшіи єгожє господь съказа нам | и прѣидѫ под҄вігьшє сѧ и обрѣтѫ маріѭ и иосифа и младьнєць лєжѧшть вь ѣслєхъ | видѣвъшє жє ськазашѧ о глаголѣ глаголанѣмь о отрочѧті сємъ | и въсі слъішавъшє дівішѧ сѧ о глаголанъіихъ отъ пастъирь кь німъ | маріѣ жє вьсѧ съблюдаашє глаголъі сіи въ срьдьци своємъ | и възвратішѧ сѧ пастъірі славѧштє и хвалѧштє бога о в҄сѣхъ ѣжє слъішашѧ и відѣшѧ ѣкожє глаголано бъисть кь нимъ |
(Thank you, Xopher)
…
Vulgate: Luke 2:1-14
Factum est autem in diebus illis, exiit edictum a Cæsare Augusto ut describeretur universus orbis. Hæc descriptio prima facta est a præside Syriæ Cyrino: et ibant omnes ut profiterentur singuli in suam civitatem. Ascendit autem et Joseph a Galilæa de civitate Nazareth in Judæam, in civitatem David, quæ vocatur Bethlehem: eo quod esset de domo et familia David, ut profiteretur cum Maria desponsata sibi uxore prægnante. Factum est autem, cum essent ibi, impleti sunt dies ut pareret. Et peperit filium suum primogenitum, et pannis eum involvit, et reclinavit eum in præsepio: quia non erat eis locus in diversorio. Et pastores erant in regione eadem vigilantes, et custodientes vigilias noctis super gregem suum. Et ecce angelus Domini stetit juxta illos, et claritas Dei circumfulsit illos, et timuerunt timore magno. Et dixit illis angelus: Nolite timere: ecce enim evangelizo vobis gaudium magnum, quod erit omni populo: quia natus est vobis hodie Salvator, qui est Christus Dominus, in civitate David. Et hoc vobis signum: invenietis infantem pannis involutum, et positum in præsepio. Et subito facta est cum angelo multitudo militiæ cælestis laudantium Deum, et dicentium: [Gloria in altissimis Deo, et in terra pax hominibus bonæ voluntatis.]
(Thank you, Sisuile.)
…
Luke 2:14 in Gothic
Warth than in dagans jainans. urrann gagrefts fram kaisara Agustau gameljan allana midjungard. soh than gilstrameleins frumista warth at wisandin kindina Swriais raginondin Saurim Kwreinaiau. jah iddjedun allai ei melidai weseina. hwarjizuh in seinai baurg. urrann than jah Iosef us Galeilaia. us baurg Nazaraith in Iudaian. in baurg Daweidis sei haitada Bethlaihaim duthe ei was us garda fadreinais Daweidis. anameljan mith Mariin. sei in fragiftim was imma qeins. wisandein inkilthon. warth than miththanei. tho wesun jainar. usfullnodedun dagos du bairan izai jah gabar sunu seinana thana frumabaur. jah biwand ina jah galagida ina in uzetin. unte ni was im rumis in stada thamma.
jah hairdjos wesun in thamma samin landa, thairhwakandans jah witandans wahtwom nahts ufaro hairdai seinai. ith aggilus fraujins anaqam ins jah wulthus fraujins biskain ins, jah ohtedun agisa mikilamma. jah qath du im sa aggilus: ni ogeith, unte sai, spillo izwis faheid mikila, sei wairthith allai managein, thatei gabaurans ist izwis himma daga nasjands, saei ist Xristus frauja, in baurg Daweidis. jah thata izwis taikns: bigitid barn biwundan jah galagid in uzetin. jah anaks warth mith thamma aggilau managei harjis himinakundis hazjandane guth jah qithandane:
wulthus in hauhistjam guda
jah ana airthai gawairthi in mannam godis wiljins.
(Thank you, Lisa Spangenberg, a.k.a. the Digital Medievalist; who in turn gives credit to “Jim Marchand, medievalist extraordinaire.”) (see also)
…
Luke 2:1-14 in Lallans Scots
About this time the Emperor Augustus pat furth an edick ordeinin at aa the fowk i the haill warld suid be registrate. This wis whan Quirinius wis Governor o Syria, an it wis the first time at siccan a thing hed been dune. Sae aabodie gaed tae be registrate, ilkane til his ain toun, Joseph amang the lave.
He belanged til the stock an faimlie o Dauvit, an sae it was wis tae Dauvit’s Toun, Bethlehem in Judaea, at he gaed doun frae Nazareth in Galilee for tae gie in his name, takkin Mary, at wis haundfastit til him, wi him. She wis boukin gin this; an whan they war in Bethlehem, she cam til her time an brocht hame her first-born son. She swealed the bairn in a barrie an beddit him in a heck, sin there wis nae room for them intil the inn.
Nou, i that same pairt the war a wheen herds bidin thereout on the hill an keepin gaird owre their hrisel at nicht. Suddent an angel o the Lord cam an stuid afore them, an the glorie o the Lord shined about them, an they war uncolie frichtit. But the angel said tae them: Binna nane afeard, I bring ye guid news o gryte blytheness for the haill fowk—this day in Dauvit’s Town a saviour hes born til ye, Christ the Lord! This gate ye s’ken it is een as I say: ye will finnd a new-born bairn swealed in a barrie an liggin intil a heck.
Syne in a gliff an unco thrang o the airmies o hieven kythed aside the angel, glein laud tae God an liltin:
Glore tae God i the heicht o heiven, an peace on the yird tae men he delytes in!
(Thank you, Lee Sandlin.)
…
Luke 2:1-14 in Swedish, trans. 2000
Vid den tiden utfärdade kejsar Augustus en förordning om att hela världen skulle skattskrivas. Det var den första skattskrivningen, och den hölls när Quirinius var ståthållare i Syrien. Alla gick då för att skattskriva sig, var och en till sin stad. Och Josef, som genom sin härkomst hörde till Davids hus, begav sig från Nasaret i Galileen upp till Judeen, till Davids stad Betlehem, för att skattskriva sig tillsammans med Maria, sin trolovade, som väntade sitt barn. Medan de befann sig där var tiden inne för henne att föda, och hon födde sin son, den förstfödde. Hon lindade honom och lade honom i en krubba, eftersom det inte fanns plats för dem inne i härbärget. I samma trakt låg några herdar ute och vaktade sin hjord om natten. Då stod Herrens ängel framför dem och Herrens härlighet lyste omkring dem, och de greps av stor förfäran. Men ängeln sade till dem: “Var inte rädda. Jag bär bud till er om en stor glädje, en glädje för hela folket. I dag har en frälsare fötts åt er i Davids stad, han är Messias, Herren. Och detta är tecknet för er: ni skall finna ett nyfött barn som är lindat och ligger i en krubba.” Och plötsligt var där tillsammans med ängeln en stor himmelsk här som prisade Gud:
“Ära i höjden åt Gud
och på jorden fred åt dem han har utvalt.”
…
Luke 2:1-14 in Swedish, trans. 1917
Och det hände sig vid den tiden att från kejsar Augustus utgick ett påbud att hela världen skulle skattskrivas. Detta var den första skattskrivningen, och den hölls, när Kvirinius var landshövding över Syrien. Då färdades alla var och en till sin stad, för att låta skattskriva sig. Så gjorde ock Josef; och eftersom han var av Davids hus och släkt, for han från staden Nasaret i Galileen upp till Davids stad, som heter Betlehem, i Judeen, för att låta skattskriva sig jämte Maria, sin trolovade, som var havande. Medan de voro där, hände sig att tiden var inne, då hon skulle föda. Och hon födde sin förstfödde son och lindade honom och lade honom i en krubba, ty det fanns icke rum för dem i härbärget. I samma nejd voro då några herdar ute på marken och höllo vakt om natten över sin hjord. Då stod en Herrens ängel framför dem, och Herrens härlighet kringstrålade dem; och de blevo mycket förskräckta. Men ängeln sade till dem: »Varen icke förskräckta. Se, jag bådar eder en stor glädje, som skall vederfaras allt folket. Ty i dag har en Frälsare blivit född åt eder i Davids stad, och han är Messias, Herren. Och detta skall för eder vara tecknet: I skolen finna ett nyfött barn, som ligger lindat i en krubba.» I detsamma sågs där jämte ängeln en stor hop av den himmelska härskaran, och de lovade Gud och sade:
»Ära vare Gud i höjden, och frid på jorden,
bland människor till vilka han har behag!» <
…
Luke 2:1-14 in Swedish, trans. 1541 - Gustavus Vasa’s bible, translated from Martin Luther’s bible
Thet begaff sigh j then tijdhen, at aff Keysar Augusto vthgick itt bodh, at all werlden skulle beskattas. Och thenna beskatning war then första, och skeedde vnder then Höffdingen offuer Syrien, Kyrenio. Och the gingo alle hwar vthi sin stadh, til at läta beskatta sigh. Så foor ock Joseph vp aff Galilea, aff then stadhen Nazareth in vthi Judeska landet, til Dauidz stadh, som heter Bethlehem, Ty han war aff Dauidz hws och slecht, på thet han skulle låta beskatta sigh medh Maria sijn troloffuadha hustru, hwilken haffuandes war. Så begaff sigh medhan the woro ther, wordo daghanar fulbordadhe, at hon skulle födha. Och hon födde sin förstfödda Son, och swepte honom j lindaklädher, och ladhe honom nedher j een krubbo, Ty them war icke rwm j herberghena. Och j then samma egnden woro någhre Heerdar, the ther wakadhe och höllo wård om nattena offuer sin hiord. Och sij, Herrans Ängel stoodh när them, och Herrans klarheet kringskeen them, och the wordo stoorligha förfäradhe. Och sadhe Ängelen til them, Warer icke förfäradhe, Sij, iagh bodhar idher stoor glädhi, hwilken allo folckena widerfaras skal, Ty jdagh är idher födder Frelsaren, som är Christus Herren, j Dauidz stadh. Och thetta skal wara idher för tekn. J skole finna Barnet swept j lindaklädher, nedherlagdt j een krubbo. Och strax wardt medh Ängelen itt stoort taal aff then himmelska häärskaran, the ther loffuadhe Gudh, och sadhe, Ära ware Gudh j högden, Och på jordenne fridh, Och menniskiomen en godh wilie.
(Thank you, Mikael Johansson.)
…
Nederlandse Statenvertaling (1637), Lukas 2:1-20
1 En het geschiedde in diezelfde dagen, dat er een gebod uitging van den Keizer Augustus, dat de gehele wereld beschreven zou worden.
2 Deze eerste beschrijving geschiedde, als Cyrenius over Syrie stadhouder was.
3 En zij gingen allen om beschreven te worden, een iegelijk naar zijn eigen stad.
4 En Jozef ging ook op van Galilea, uit de stad Nazareth, naar Judea, tot de stad Davids, die Bethlehem genaamd wordt, (omdat hij uit het huis en geslacht van David was);
5 Om beschreven te worden met Maria, zijn ondertrouwde vrouw, welke bevrucht was.
6 En het geschiedde, als zij daar waren, dat de dagen vervuld werden, dat zij baren zoude.
7 En zij baarde haar eerstgeboren Zoon, en wond Hem in doeken, en legde Hem neder in de kribbe, omdat voor henlieden geen plaats was in de herberg.
8 En er waren herders in diezelfde landstreek, zich houdende in het veld, en hielden de nachtwacht over hun kudde.
9 En ziet, een engel des Heeren stond bij hen, en de heerlijkheid des Heeren omscheen hen, en zij vreesden met grote vreze.
10 En de engel zeide tot hen: Vreest niet, want, ziet, ik verkondig u grote blijdschap, die al den volke wezen zal;
11 Namelijk dat u heden geboren is de Zaligmaker, welke is Christus, de Heere, in de stad Davids.
12 En dit zal u het teken zijn: gij zult het Kindeken vinden in doeken gewonden, en liggende in de kribbe.
13 En van stonde aan was er met den engel een menigte des hemelsen heirlegers, prijzende God en zeggende:
14 Ere zij God in de hoogste hemelen, en vrede op aarde, in de mensen een welbehagen.
15 En het geschiedde, als de engelen van hen weggevaren waren naar de hemel, dat de herders tot elkander zeiden: Laat ons dan heengaan naar Bethlehem, en laat ons zien het woord, dat er geschied is, hetwelk de Heere ons heeft verkondigd.
16 En zij kwamen met haast, en vonden Maria en Jozef, en het Kindeken liggende in de kribbe.
17 En als zij Het gezien hadden, maakten zij alom bekend het woord, dat hun van dit Kindeken gezegd was.
18 En allen, die het hoorden, verwonderden zich over hetgeen hun gezegd werd van de herders.
19 Doch Maria bewaarde deze woorden alle te zamen, overleggende die in haar hart.
20 En de herders keerde wederom, verheerlijkende en prijzende God over alles, wat zij gehoord en gezien hadden, gelijk tot hen gesproken was.
Luke 2:1-14 in Portuguese:
1. Naqueles tempos apareceu um decreto de César Augusto, ordenando o recenseamento de toda a terra.
2. Este recenseamento foi feito antes do governo de Quirino, na Síria.
3. Todos iam alistar-se, cada um na sua cidade.
4. Também José subiu da Galiléia, da cidade de Nazaré, à Judéia, à Cidade de Davi, chamada Belém, porque era da casa e família de Davi,
5. para se alistar com a sua esposa Maria, que estava grávida.
6. Estando eles ali, completaram-se os dias dela.
7. E deu à luz seu filho primogênito, e, envolvendo-o em faixas, reclinou-o num presépio; porque não havia lugar para eles na hospedaria.
8. Havia nos arredores uns pastores, que vigiavam e guardavam seu rebanho nos campos durante as vigílias da noite.
9. Um anjo do Senhor apareceu-lhes e a glória do Senhor refulgiu ao redor deles, e tiveram grande temor.
10. O anjo disse-lhes: Não temais, eis que vos anuncio uma boa nova que será alegria para todo o povo:
11. hoje vos nasceu na Cidade de Davi um Salvador, que é o Cristo Senhor.
12. Isto vos servirá de sinal: achareis um recém-nascido envolto em faixas e posto numa manjedoura.
13. E subitamente ao anjo se juntou uma multidão do exército celeste, que louvava a Deus e dizia:
14. Glória a Deus no mais alto dos céus e na terra paz aos homens, objetos da benevolência (divina).
…
Lik 2:1-14 en Kreyòl Ayisyen (Haitian)
1. Lè sa a, Seza Ogis te bay lòd pou yo te konte dènye moun ki nan peyi l’ap gouvènen yo. :: 2. Premye travay sa a te fèt nan tan Kireniyis t’ap kòmande nan peyi yo rele Siri a. :: 3. Tout moun te al fè pran non yo nan lavil kote fanmi yo te soti. :: 4. Jozèf te rete nan peyi Galile, nan yon bouk yo rele Nazarèt. Men, paske li te moun nan fanmi ak ras David, li moute, li ale nan Jide, nan lavil David yo rele Betleyèm lan. :: 5. Jozèf tapral fè yo pran non l’ ansanm ak non Mari, fiyanse li, ki te ansent. :: 6. Antan yo te la, jou pou Mari te akouche a rive. :: 7. Li fè premye pitit li a, yon ti gason. Mari vlope pitit la nan kouchèt, li mete l’ kouche nan yon kay kote yo bay bèt manje, paske pa t’ gen plas pou yo nan lotèl la. :: 8. Nan menm zòn sa a, te gen gadò mouton ki t’ap pase nwit la deyò ap veye mouton yo. :: 9. Lè sa a, yon zanj Bondye parèt devan yo, bèl limyè Bondye a klere tout kote yo te ye a. Yo te pè anpil. :: 10. Men zanj lan di yo konsa: Pa pè. N’ap anonse nou yon bon nouvèl ki pral fè tout pèp la kontan anpil. :: 11. Jòdi a, nan lavil David la, nou gen yon Sovè ki fenk fèt: se Kris la, Seyè a. :: 12. Men remak ki va fè nou rekonèt li: n’a jwenn yon tibebe vlope nan kouchèt, kouche nan yon kay kote yo bay bèt manje. :: 13. Menm lè a, yon foul lòt zanj nan syèl la vin jwenn zanj lan; yo t’ap fè lwanj Bondye, yo t’ap di konsa: :: 14. Lwanj pou Bondye anwo nan syèl la, kè poze sou latè pou tout moun li renmen.
…
Lúkasar guðspjall 2:1-20 in Icelandic:
En það bar til um þessar mundir, að boð kom frá Ágústus keisara, að skrásetja skyldi alla heimsbyggðina. Þetta var fyrsta skrásetningin og var gjörð þá er Kýreníus var landstjóri á Sýrlandi. Fóru þá allir til að láta skrásetja sig, hver til sinnar borgar. Þá fór og Jósef úr Galíleu frá borginni Nasaret upp til Júdeu, til borgar Davíðs, að láta skrásetja sig ásamt Maríu heitkonu sinni, sem var þunguð. En meðan þau voru þar, kom sá tími, er hún skyldi verða léttari. Fæddi jún þá son sinn frumgetinn, vafði hann reifum og lagði hann í jötu, af því að eigi var rúm handa þeim í gistihúsi.
En í sömu byggð voru hirðar úti í haga og gættu um nóttina hjarðar sinnar. Og engill Drottins stóð hjá þeim, og dýrð Drottins ljómaði kringum þá. Þeir urðu mjög hræddir, en engillinn sagði við þá: “Verið óhræddir, því sjá, ég boða yður mikinn fögnuð, sem veitast mun öllum lýðnum: Yður er í dag frelsari fæddur, sem er Kristur Drottinn, í borg Davíðs. Og hafði þetta til marks: Þið munuð finna ungbarn reifað og lagt í jötu.”
Og í sömu svipan var með englinum fjöldi himneskra hersveita, sem lofuðu Guð og sögðu: Dýrð sé Guði í upphæðum og friður á jörðu með mönnum, sem hann hefur velþóknun á. Þegar englarnir voru farnir frá þeim til himins, sögðu hirðarnir sín á milli: “Förum beint til Betlahem að sjá það, sem gjörst hefur og Drottinn hefur kunngjört oss” Og þeir fóru með skyndi og fundu Maríu og Jósef og ungbarnið, sem lá í jötu. Þegar þeir sáu það, skýrðu þeir frá því, er þeim hafði verið sagt um barn þetta. Og allir, sem heyrðu, undruðust það, er hirðarnir sögðu þeim. En María geymdi allt þetta í hjarta sér og hugleiddi það. Og hirðarnir sneru aftur og vegsömuðu Guð og lofuðu hann fyrir það, sem þeir höfðu heyrt og séð, en allt var það eins og þeim hafði verið sagt.
(Thank you, Sica)
…
Luke 2:1-20, trans. 1545 by Martin Luther
1. Es begab sich aber zu der Zeit, daß ein Gebot vom Kaiser Augustusausging, daß alle Welt geschätzt würde. :: 2. Und diese Schätzung war die allererste und geschah zu der Zeit, daCyrenius Landpfleger in Syrien war :: 3. Und jedermann ging, daß er sich schätzen ließe, ein. jeglicher inseine Stadt. :: 4. Da machte sich auch auf Joseph aus Galiläa, aus der Stadt Nazareth,in das jüdische Land zur Stadt Davids die da heißt Bethlehem, darum daßer von dem Hause und Geschlechte Davids war :: 5. auf daß er sich schätzen ließe mit Maria, seinem vertrauten Weibe,die war schwanger. :: 6. Und als sie daselbst waren, kam die Zeit, daß sie gebären sollte. :: 7. Und sie gebar ihren ersten Sohn und wickelte ihn in Windeln undlegte ihn in eine Krippe; denn sie hatten sonst keinen Raum in derHerberge. :: 8. Und es waren Hirten in derselbigen Gegend auf dem Felde bei denHürden, die hüteten des Nachts ihre Herde. :: 9. und siehe des Herrn Engel trat zu ihnen, und die Klarheit des Herrnleuchtete um sie, und sie fürchteten sich sehr. :: 10. Und der Engel sprach zu ihnen: Fürchtet euch nicht! Siehe, ichverkündige euch große Freude, die allem Volk widerfahren wird; :: 11. denn euch ist heute der Heiland geboren, welcher ist Christus, derHerr, in der Stadt Davids. :: 12. Und das habt zum Zeichen: Ihr werdet finden das Kind in Windelngewickelt und in einer Krippe liegen. :: 13. Und alsbald war da bei dem Engel die Menge der himmlischenHeerscharen, die lobten Gott und sprachen: :: 14. Ehre sei Gott in der Höhe und Friede auf Erden und den Menschenein Wohlgefallen! :: 15. Und da die Engel von ihnen gen Himmel fuhren, sprachen die Hirtenuntereinander: Laßt uns nun gehen gen Bethlehem und die Geschichtesehen, die da geschehen ist, die uns der Herr kundgetan hat. :: 16. Und sie kamen eilend und fanden beide, Maria und Joseph, dazu dasKind in der Krippe liegen. :: 17. Da sie es aber gesehen hatten breiteten sie das Wort aus, welcheszu ihnen von diesem Kind gesagt war. :: 18. Und alle, vor die es kam, wunderten sich der Rede, die ihnen dieHirten gesagt hatten. :: 19. Maria aber behielt alle diese Worte und bewegete sie in ihremHerzen. :: 20. Und die Hirten kehreten wieder um, preiseten und lobten Gott umalles, was sie gehöret und gesehen hatten, wie denn zu ihnen gesagt war.
(Thank you, Fidelio)
…
Luke 2:1-14 in Quenya
1. Ar túlë entë auressen i etelendë canwa Auhustus i Táraranello, i mo notumnë quanda ambar. :: 2. Minya notië sina martanë írë Quirinius nánë cáno Sírio. :: 3. Ilyë queni lender náven nótinë, ilquen véra ostoryanna. :: 4. Yando Yósef lendë amba Alilëallo, et i ostollo Nasaret, mir Yúrëa, Laviro ostonna, ya ná estaina Vet-Lehem, pan anes maro ar nossëo Laviro, :: 5. náven nótina as María ye nánë antaina sen vestalessë, ar ye sí nánë lapsarwa. :: 6. Írë engettë tassë, i lúmë túlë yassë columnes lapserya. :: 7. Ar colles yondorya, i minnóna, ar se-vaitanes ar panyane se salquecolcassë, pan lá engë tún nómë mí marmen. :: 8. Enger mavalli i imya nóressë i marner i restassë, tírala lámáreltar i lómissë. :: 9. Ar i Héruo vala tarnë ara te, ar i Héruo alcar caltanë os te, ar túra caurë nampë te. :: 10. Mal i vala quentë téna: “Áva rucë, pan inyë cára sinwa len túra alassë ya nauva i quanda lien, :: 11. an anaië cólina len síra Rehtando, ye ná Hristo, i Heru, Laviro ostossë. :: 12. Ar si nauva tanna len: Hiruvaldë vinimo, vaitana ar caitala salquecolcassë.” :: 13. Ar rincanen engë as i vala rimbë i meneldëa hossëo, laitala Eru ar quétala: :: 14. “Alcar i tarmenissen na Erun, ar cemendë rainë atanin pa i sanas mai.”
(Thank you, Helge Kåre Fauskanger at Ardalambion.)
…
Matyu 1:1-12 in Jamiecan
Jiizas did baan iina Betliyem, wan toun iina Judiya. Dem taim de, a Erad did a king iina Judiya. Nou, iina dem siem taim de, som waiz man fram di Iis said did kom a Jeruusilem an a aks, :: “We di pikni de we baan di ada die, we fi kom ton king fi di Juu piipl dem? Wi si im staar iina di Iis, we shuo se im baan, an wi kom fi shuo im nof rispek.” :: Nou wen King Erad ier dis ya, dis bada bada im ed, an it bada uol iip a piipl iina Jeruusilem tu. :: Erad kaal evribadi tugeda iina wan miitn — aal a di ed priis an di man dem we tiich Muoziz Laa — an im aks dem a wich paat di Krais — di king we Gad pramis, fi baan. :: Dem ansa se, “Iina Betliyem, kaaz a dat di prafit did rait dong: :: ‘An yu Betliyem we iina Judiya, wen yu luk pan aal di ada toun dem we a liid, yu no wot no les dan dem — yu op de mongks di tap-a-tap toun demkaaz a fram outa yu wan liida a-go kom we a-go protek an liid mi piipl dem we iina Izrel.’” :: Den Erad sen kaal di waiz man dem fi kom kom chek im anda di kwaiyat, an fain out fram dem a wa taim dem did si di staar. :: Im sen dem go a Betliyem an se, “Gwaan go luk fi di pikni. Luk gud gud, an wen unu fain im, kom tel mi, so mi kyan go shuo im nof rispek tu.” :: Afta dem don lisn di king, dem lef go we. Az dem a go bout dem bizniz so, no di sed staar we dem did si iina di Iis said kom bak agen! It galang infronta dem til it riich wich paat di pikni did de, an a uova de-so it tap. :: Wen dem did si di staar agen dem glad-bag bos! :: Dem kom iina di ous an si di pikni wid im mada, Mieri, an dem go dong pan dem nii an priez im. Dem tek out di prezent we dem did bring, an gi di pikni — guol, frangkinsens an mor. :: Nou, chuu Gad did don waan dem aaf, an tel dem iina wan jriim se dem no fi go baka Erad, dem tek wan neda wie go baka dem konchri.
(Thank you, Fragano Ledgister)
…
Luke 2:1-14 in Amharic
1 በመጀመሪያው ቃል ነበረ፥ ቃልም በእግዚአብሔር ዘንድ ነበረ፥ ቃልም እግዚአብሔር ነበረ። 2 ይህ በመጀመሪያው በእግዚአብሔር ዘንድ ነበረ። 3 ሁሉ በእርሱ ሆነ፥ ከሆነውም አንዳች ስንኳ ያለ እርሱ አልሆነም። 4 በእርሱ ሕይወት ነበረች፥ ሕይወትም የሰው ብርሃን ነበረች። 5 ብርሃንም በጨለማ ይበራል፥ ጨለማም አላሸነፈውም። 6 ከእግዚአብሔር የተላከ ስሙ ዮሐንስ የሚባል አንድ ሰው ነበረ፤ 7 ሁሉ በእርሱ በኩል እንዲያምኑ ይህ ስለ ብርሃን ይመሰክር ዘንድ ለምስክር መጣ። 8 ስለ ብርሃን ሊመሰክር መጣ እንጂ፥ እርሱ ብርሃን አልነበረም። 9 ለሰው ሁሉ የሚያበራው እውነተኛው ብርሃን ወደ ዓለም ይመጣ ነበር። 10 በዓለም ነበረ፥ ዓለሙም በእርሱ ሆነ፥ ዓለሙም አላወቀውም። 11 የእርሱ ወደ ሆነው መጣ፥ የገዛ ወገኖቹም አልተቀበሉትም። 12 ለተቀበሉት ሁሉ ግን፥ በስሙ ለሚያምኑት ለእነርሱ የእግዚአብሔር ልጆች ይሆኑ ዘንድ ሥልጣንን ሰጣቸው፤ 13 እነርሱም ከእግዚአብሔር ተወለዱ እንጂ ከደም ወይም ከሥጋ ፈቃድ ወይም ከወንድ ፈቃድ አልተወለዱም። 14 ቃልም ሥጋ ሆነ፤ ጸጋንና እውነትንም ተመልቶ በእኛ አደረ፥ አንድ ልጅም ከአባቱ ዘንድ እንዳለው ክብር የሆነው ክብሩን አየን።
(Thank you, Nick Whyte.)
===
Over the years, our readers have also gifted us with:
Maori, from Thomas;
Galego (Galician), from Fragano Ledgister;
Gronings Dutch, from Joris M;
Limburgs, from Abi Sutherland;
Old Georgian, from Tim May;
Schwäbisch, from Debbie;
Tagalog, From Lizzy L;
The 1839 Hawaiian translation, from Linkmeister;
Pitjantjatjara, from Dean Gahlon;
The 1884 Anishinaabemowin translation, from Fidelio;
Modern Irish, from JO’N;
Turkish, from Praisegod Barebones;
Modern colloquial Welsh, Bishop William Morgan’s 1588 Welsh, and the 1988 BCN’s Welsh, from Arwel;
Arabic, from Firefly;
A different version in Greek, from TR;
Armenian, from Praisegod Barebones; and
Frisian, from Nick Whyte.
- o0o -
Remembering Christmas Day posts and threads from years gone by — 2006, 2007, 2008, 2009, 2010, 2011, 2012, 2013, 2014, 2015 — because hey, family photo album.
Merry Christmas, dear all and sundry, and grace and peace and joy be with you in the year to come. Thank you for being here.
Merry Christmas to all who welcome the greeting; and a happy holiday to all those who have one.
Just to contribute one more, Luke 2:1-20 Aramaic, the language that was actually spoken in Palestine in Jesus' time:
ܗܘܐ ܕܝܢ ܒܝܘܡܬܐ ܗܢܘܢ ܘܢܦܩ ܦܘܩܕܢܐ ܡܢ ܐܓܘܣܛܘܣ ܩܣܪ ܕܢܬܟܬܒ ܟܠܗ ܥܡܐ ܕܐܘܚܕܢܗ܀
ܗܕܐ ܡܟܬܒܢܘܬܐ ܩܕܡܝܬܐ ܗܘܬ ܒܗܓܡܘܢܘܬܐ ܕܩܘܪܝܢܘܣ ܒܣܘܪܝܐ ܀
ܘܐܙܠ ܗܘܐ ܟܠ ܐܢܫ ܕܢܬܟܬܒ ܒܡܕܝܢܬܗ ܀
ܣܠܩ ܗܘܐ ܕܝܢ ܘܐܦ ܝܘܣܦ ܡܢ ܢܨܪܬ ܡܕܝܢܬܐ ܕܓܠܝܠܐ ܠܝܗܘܕ ܠܡܕܝܢܬܗ ܕܕܘܝܕ ܕܡܬܩܪܝܐ ܒܝܬ ܠܚܡ ܡܛܠ ܕܐܝܬܘܗܝ ܗܘܐ ܡܢ ܒܝܬܗ ܘܡܢ ܫܪܒܬܗ ܕܕܘܝܕ ܀
ܥܡ ܡܪܝܡ ܡܟܝܪܬܗ ܟܕ ܒܛܢܐ ܕܬܡܢ ܢܬܟܬܒ ܀
ܘܗܘܐ ܕܟܕ ܬܡܢ ܐܢܘܢ ܐܬܡܠܝܘ ܝܘܡܬܗ ܕܬܐܠܕ ܀
ܘܝܠܕܬ ܒܪܗ ܒܘܟܪܐ ܘܟܪܟܬܗ ܒܥܙܪܘܪܐ ܘܐܪܡܝܬܗ ܒܐܘܪܝܐ ܡܛܠ ܕܠܝܬ ܗܘܐ ܠܗܘܢ ܕܘܟܬܐ ܐܝܟܐ ܕܫܪܝܢ ܗܘܘ ܀
ܪܥܘܬܐ ܕܝܢ ܐܝܬ ܗܘܘ ܒܗ ܒܐܬܪܐ ܕܫܪܝܢ ܗܘܘ ܬܡܢ ܘܢܛܪܝܢ ܡܛܪܬܐ ܕܠܠܝܐ ܥܠ ܡܪܥܝܬܗܘܢ ܀
ܘܗܐ ܡܠܐܟܐ ܕܐܠܗܐ ܐܬܐ ܠܘܬܗܘܢ ܘܬܫܒܘܚܬܗ ܕܡܪܝܐ ܐܢܗܪܬ ܥܠܝܗܘܢ ܘܕܚܠܘ ܕܚܠܬܐ ܪܒܬܐ ܀
ܘܐܡܪ ܠܗܘܢ ܡܠܐܟܐ ܠܐ ܬܕܚܠܘܢ ܗܐ ܓܝܪ ܡܣܒܪ ܐܢܐ ܠܟܘܢ ܚܕܘܬܐ ܪܒܬܐ ܕܬܗܘܐ ܠܟܠܗ ܥܠܡܐ ܀
ܐܬܝܠܕ ܠܟܘܢ ܓܝܪ ܝܘܡܢܐ ܦܪܘܩܐ ܕܐܝܬܘܗܝ ܡܪܝܐ ܡܫܝܚܐ ܒܡܕܝܢܬܗ ܕܕܘܝܕ ܀
ܘܗܕܐ ܠܟܘܢ ܐܬܐ ܡܫܟܚܝܢ ܐܢܬܘܢ ܥܘܠܐ ܕܟܪܝܟ ܒܥܙܪܘܪܐ ܘܣܝܡ ܒܐܘܪܝܐ ܀
ܘܡܢ ܫܠܝ ܐܬܚܙܝܘ ܥܡ ܡܠܐܟܐ ܚܝܠܘܬܐ ܣܓܝܐܐ ܕܫܡܝܐ ܟܕ ܡܫܒܚܝܢ ܠܐܠܗܐ ܘܐܡܪܝܢ ܀
ܬܫܒܘܚܬܐ ܠܐܠܗܐ ܒܡܪܘܡܐ ܘܥܠ ܐܪܥܐ ܫܠܡܐ ܘܣܒܪܐ ܛܒܐ ܠܒܢܝܢܫܐ܀
ܘܗܘܐ ܕܟܕ ܐܙܠܘ ܡܢ ܠܘܬܗܘܢ ܡܠܐܟܐ ܠܫܡܝܐ ܡܠܠܘ ܪܥܘܬܐ ܚܕ ܥܡ ܚܕ ܘܐܡܪܝܢ ܢܪܕܐ ܥܕܡܐ ܠܒܝܬ ܠܚܡ ܘܢܚܙܐ ܠܡܠܬܐ ܗܕܐ ܕܗܘܬ ܐܝܟ ܕܡܪܝܐ ܐܘܕܥ ܠܢ ܀
ܘܐܬܘ ܡܣܪܗܒܐܝܬ ܘܐܫܟܚܘ ܠܡܪܝܡ ܘܠܝܘܣܦ ܘܠܥܘܠܐ ܕܣܝܡ ܒܐܘܪܝܐ ܀
ܘܟܕ ܚܙܘ ܐܘܕܥܘ ܠܡܠܬܐ ܕܐܬܡܠܠܬ ܥܡܗܘܢ ܥܠܘܗܝ ܥܠ ܛܠܝܐ ܀
ܘܟܠܗܘܢ ܕܫܡܥܘ ܐܬܕܡܪܘ ܥܠ ܐܝܠܝܢ ܕܐܬܡܠܠ ܠܗܘܢ ܡܢ ܪܥܘܬܐ ܀
ܡܪܝܡ ܕܝܢ ܢܛܪܐ ܗܘܬ ܟܠܗܝܢ ܡܠܐ ܗܠܝܢ ܘܡܦܚܡܐ ܒܠܒܗ ܀
ܘܗܦܟܘ ܪܥܘܬܐ ܗܢܘܢ ܟܕ ܡܫܒܚܝܢ ܘܡܗܠܠܝܢ ܠܐܠܗܐ ܥܠ ܟܠ ܕܚܙܘ ܘܫܡܥܘ ܐܝܟܢܐ ܕܐܬܡܠܠ ܥܡܗܘܢ ܀
Merry Christmas to all who celebrate it; Happy Hanukkah for those who celebrate that.
Much love to everyone. May this be the turning-point toward light and hope.
Merry Christmas and Happy Hanukkah to those who celebrate, light and joy to all.
And a link to Luke 2 in Esperanto, because I was thinking of hopes for unity and peace. (That site has a number of other languages as well.)
Happy Holidays to all! (And noting for the record that this year, Hannukah happens to coincide with Christmas.)
Ah, the ritual of reading these texts on Christmas morning is always so soothing and hopeful. Plus a bit extra poignant today, since I just read Jo's morning poem.
Merry Christmas to all who dwell in this place. Peace on Earth, to all of goodwill.
gTranslate has that Amharic verse as being the beginning of Genesis, not Luke 2:1-14.
Happy Second Day of Hanukkah, which I finally learned to spell, as applicable. If a nice meal at a Chinese place is involved, I am envious.
Merry Christmas, as applicable.
Time to stir the Brussels sprouts A'Roasting.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=j3LJgXcTayA
Oh, good, Teresa's post with Luke in a zillion languages. Tradition is preserved, and all is right with the world.
Klingon:
2:1 DaH 'oH qaSta' Daq chaH jajmey, vetlh a decree mejta' pa' vo' Caesar Augustus vetlh Hoch the qo' should taH enrolled.
2:2 vam ghaHta' the wa'Dich enrollment chenmoHta' ghorgh Quirinius ghaHta' governor vo' Syria.
2:3 Hoch mejta' Daq enroll themselves, Hoch Daq Daj ghaj veng.
2:4 Joseph je mejta' Dung vo' Galilee, pa' vo' the veng vo' Nazareth, Daq Judea, Daq the veng vo' David, nuq ghaH ja' Bethlehem, because ghaH ghaHta' vo' the tuq je qorDu' vo' David;
2:5 Daq enroll himself tlhej Mary, 'Iv ghaHta' pledged Daq taH married Daq ghaH as be'nal, taH pregnant.
2:6 'oH qaSta', qaStaHvIS chaH were pa', vetlh the jaj ghajta' ghoS vetlh ghaH should nob birth.
2:7 ghaH qempu' vo' Daj firstborn puqloD, je ghaH wrapped ghaH Daq baghmoHwI' vo' cloth, je laid ghaH Daq a feeding trough, because pa' ghaHta' ghobe' room vaD chaH Daq the inn.
2:8 pa' were shepherds Daq the rap Hatlh staying Daq the yotlh, je keeping watch Sum ram Dung chaj flock.
2:9 yIlegh, an Duy vo' the joH Qampu' Sum chaH, je the batlh vo' the joH shone around chaH, je chaH were terrified.
2:10
2:11 vaD pa' ghaH bogh Daq SoH, vam jaj, Daq the veng vo' David, a toDwI', 'Iv ghaH Christ the joH.
2:12
2:13 Suddenly, pa' ghaHta' tlhej the Duy a qevmey vo' the heavenly army praising joH'a', je ja'ta',
2:14
2:15
2:16 chaH ghoSta' tlhej haste, je tu'ta' both Mary je Joseph, je the ghu ghaHta' lying Daq the feeding trough.
2:17 ghorgh chaH leghta' 'oH, chaH publicized widely the ja'ta' nuq ghaHta' jatlhpu' Daq chaH about vam puq.
2:18 Hoch 'Iv Qoyta' 'oH wondered Daq the Dochmey nuq were jatlhpu' Daq chaH Sum the shepherds.
2:19 'ach Mary polta' Hoch Dochvammey sayings, pondering chaH Daq Daj tIq.
2:20 The shepherds cheghta', glorifying je praising joH'a' vaD Hoch the Dochmey vetlh chaH ghajta' Qoyta' je leghpu', just as 'oH ghaHta' ja'ta' chaH.
(Obviously missing some untranslatable text.)
Thank you all for being here, and for your part in making this place the community it is.
Merry Christmas, Happy Holidays, whatever flavor your celebration, I wish you the joy of many, many more.
Let's be careful out there...
Ang a happy birthday to those whose birthday celebrations get subsumed into Christmas. I wished two of your co-celebrants a happy birthday on Facebook today.
Buddha Buck @ #14: Jon Rosenberg has a new cartoon for that very circumstance.
My brother got some of that, born on Boxing Day. We learned to send him two presents, even if one of them was just a token.
Happies and merries and glads all around to any who wants 'em.
A day late, but have a Hamilton Chanukah at the White House!
A bit late, but here's the Manx
As haink eh gy-kione ayns ny laghyn shen, dy jagh sarey magh veih Cesar Augustus, dy beagh coontey er ny ghoaill jeh'n slane rheam.(As va'n recortys shoh jeant magh roish my va Cyremus ny chiannoort er Syria.) As hie ad ooilley dy chur stiagh nyn enmyn, dagh unnane gys e ard-valley hene. As hie Joseph myrgeddin seose veih Galilee, veih ard-valley Nazareth, gys Judea, gys ard-valley Ghavid, ta enmyssit Bethlehem (son dy row eh jeh thie as kynney Ghavid.) Dy chur stiagh e ennym hene as ennym Moirrey yn ven va nasht rish, va trome torragh.
As shen myr ve, choud as v'ad ayns shen, dy row yn traa er jeet jeeish dy ve livreit.As hug ee son y theihll yn chied mac rug jee, as hoill ee eh ayns aanrityn soïllee, as hug ee eh ny lhie ayns manjoor, er-y-fa nagh row room er nyn son ayns y thie-oast. Nish v'ayns y cheer cheddin bochilley mooie er y vagher freayll arrey er nyn shioltaneyn 'syn oie. As cur-my-ner haink ainle y Chiarn neose orroo, as ren gloyr y Chiarn soilshean mygeayrt-y-moo; as v'ad fo aggle feer atchimagh. As dooyrt yn ainle roo, Ny bee aggle erriu: son cur-my-ner, ta mish coyrt lhiam hiu naightyn mie dy voggey mooar vees gys dy chooilley phobble. Son diuish t'er ny ruggey jiu ayns ard valley Ghavid, Saualtagh, ta shen Creest yn Chiarn. As bee shoh son cowrey diu; Yiow shiu yn oikan ayns aanrityn soillee, as ny lhie ayns manjoor.As ayns y tullogh va marish yn ainle ymmodee jeh'n cheshaght flaunyssagh cur moylley da Jee, as gra. Gloyr dy row gys Jee ayns yn yrjid, as er y thalloo shee, aigney-mie gys deiney.
Theophylact @15:
I'm afraid that link makes me cranky. Mary did, in fact, consent, and that's hugely important, both theologically and personally.
Merry (slightly belated) Christmas to all, and a nominal happy first year birthday to my youngest kitten.
Our Christmas has been particularly blessed this year; our ten-month-old adoptive daughter arrived with us just three weeks ago :-)
Congratulations, Andrew! How seasonally appropriate!
Congratulations Andrew!
* * *
Boxing Day activities: Figuring out who knows what for gifts; planning March family trip to London & environs.
I have happy memories of this old ML thread from Christmas 2009:
http://nielsenhayden.com/makinglight/archives/012044.html
As may be guessed from my name, I have many favorite carols. This year I have been listening to this one a lot: The Cherry Tree
Happy Boxing Day to all! (Boxing Day gets so little attention on this side of the pond that I felt the balance had to be redressed.)
Tweede Kerstdag here.
Also, the feast of St Stephen, deacon, minister to the poor and foreign, loudmouth, martyr. Former patron of my church; they painted over his rather dreadful image when they reconstructed it as the New Augustine, but I like to think he's still about. (Also patron of my choir, the Stefanuskoor.)
Carol Lerche @26:
Your link is broken - I think you're pasting it from somewhere a little weird. When I try to fix it YouTube tells me the video isn't available, so I may have fixed it wrong.
But I do love the Cherry Tree Carol. I imprinted on Joan Baez' version when I was quite young.
The link in #26 is currently relative to this site. But it doesn't work even when I take the nielsenhayden part off.
Mary Aileen @30:
That's because it's character-encoded. %2F, for instance, is / and %3A is :
But when I translate them back I get to a YouTube video that is listed as "unavailable".
Thanks, Idumea.
-------
At the candlelight service at my parents' church on Christmas Eve, part of the music was one family singing Candlelight Carol, which I previously only knew from Mary Chapin Carpenter's holiday album Come Darkness Come Light. Since the songs on that album are mostly originals, I had assumed that that one was, too. When it turned up in church, I wondered if maybe it was a traditional carol that I had missed*. Nope to both: it was written in 1984. Whenever and by whoever it originated, I like it a lot.
*I've missed quite a few.
When I just extracted the appropriate bits of the URL from that link, I get this version of the carol, with Natalie Merchant and Elizabeth Mitchell. Is that the one you were referencing, Carol Lerche @26?
Christmas dinner failed of exhaustion and visitors so we went with the Christmas Story option and got Chinese. So (ahem) Boxing Day dinner was quite nice, to be finished, eventually, with a local patisserie's bûche de Noël. Christmas Eve singing was made interesting by me having to make my way through the "Gesu Bambino" solo with bronchitis which I have suffered with ever since Advent 2: I'm told that the high note in the cadenza sounded OK but it certainly didn't feel that way.
C Wingate @34:
Our Christmas dinner nearly failed. It would have been fine with the rest of us had the chef noped out. He was the one that drove it, but he acknowledges that he was driving it too hard.
I think there is a special cruelty to having so many pieces with super-high tenor parts in winter. We had to hot-swap our soloist for "Panis Angelicus" for many of the same reasons.
So I made roasted potatoes with duck fat for Christmas dinner, only the duck fat turned out to have suffered a packing mishap: fragments of plastic container (not the one it was actually in) permeated the fat. Quick substitution of all the chicken fat from the current container of broth in the fridge.
No Yorkshire pudding this year, see addition of potatoes to the menu.
As to singing, we got all ours out of the way by last Monday night, which involved a small choir of altos and sopranos standing out on a grassy island on the second-most-traveled street in the development, singing our hearts out for over half an hour in 38F cold. The big problem turned out to be keeping our fingers warm while being able to turn pages--for future reference, what's the best way to manage this?
As conductor, I threw a party for singers, spouses and enthusiastic supporters afterward, and the hot cider was much appreciated.
C. Wingate@34: Last year the timing completely got away from us, and the usual Christmas Eve bacalhoada became Christmas Day lunch (and, still later, nostalgia-inducing cod cakes). But one year's accident is the next year's tradition: this year we did the same thing more or less intentionally (with the cod cakes perhaps still to come). We'll see what next year brings.
Christmas dinner got a bit confused for us, visiting my mom in Delaware, because my sister's in town visiting her boyfriend, but she and the BF and his kids were also going to have dinner with parts of his family a couple hours away, so there were several iterations of who was doing noonish dinner and who was doing eveningish, but eventually that got decided, and the turkey got put in early and the sweet potatoes and dressing and such that the vegetarians and vegan had as our dinner got put in later.
Mom's church has stopped doing an 11pm Christmas Eve service, so we went to the 8pm traditional one as opposed to the 4pm with kids' pageant and contemporary music, and the weather's been as tolerable as you can expect for a place that celebrates silly customs like "winter".
As someone on Twitter said, Happy Chanukkah to those of you who celebrate it, and Happy Hanukkah to those who don't, and I should probably make latkes with the potatoes we didn't end up using.
Tolkien. Minuscule. Gandhi. Millennium. Delany. Embarrassment. Publishers Weekly. Occurrence. Asimov. Weird. Connoisseur. Accommodate. Hierarchy. Deity. Etiquette. Pharaoh. Teresa. Its. Macdonald. Nielsen Hayden. It's. Fluorosphere. Barack. More here.