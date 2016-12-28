December 28, 2016

Go to Making Light's front page.
As 2016 draws to a close, many of us are looking on it as a year of loss, not just of elections and referenda, but also of people we’ve cared about. Some of the losses are personal—I’m keeping a number of the bereaved in my thoughts these days—and many more were cultural.
It’s the dark time of the year for me, and I don’t really know how to mourn right now. I wanted to pick a song that summed up what Carrie Fisher in particular meant to me, but there’s nothing there. The Coventry Carol, appropriate to the day, is as close as I come: the impulse to sing away the loss, the inability to do so.
Help me, friends, to remember the people we’ve lost this year. Let’s choose songs* and share memories as it comes to a close. I think it’ll help, even if it can’t cure.
* If you’re doing YouTube links, (a) read the link format hint just above the comment box and follow it precisely; (b) test your link at preview, and (c) give the song title and artist in text so people don’t have to click blind.
Something I'm asking as a person, not as a moderator: I know many people have found it comforting to curse the year, say it's fired, etc. I, personally, find it the opposite of comforting, for complex reasons.
I'm not going to get mad at anyone for going down that road; I'm not going to get my gnome hat on and do things to them or their comments. But I personally, just as a member of this community, will find it easier to be in the thread if we don't focus on that strand.
Again, this is a personal preference, not a moderatorial injunction. I don't really want to squash how anyone mourns. I'm just...sensitive to this particular thing.
It may sound weird, but the song that always works for me in this sort of mood is MacArthur Park.
[from memory]
MacArthur Park is melting in the dark,
All the sweet green icing flowing down.
Someone left the cake out in the rain
I don't think that I can take it,
'Cause it took so long to bake it,
And I'll never have that recipe again.
Daniel Kahn's Yiddish "Hallelujah", in honor and memory of Leonard Cohen, and a source of personal comfort. Cohen's death was the only celebrity death that felt like a gut-punch for me this year, although others certainly made me sad.
All of my personal losses this year were lettings-go, breakups. There were no deaths, thank goodness. But I and my partner each let go of our previous partners, I'm leaving my job as soon as I can manage to find a new one, and my partner's winter car burned down over Thanksgiving (no human injuries). And we await with anxious breath Things Going Wrong with my father's parents, and my parents' dog. They are all three of them fairly old for their species.
I'm finding my feet on new ground, but I'm not there yet. Daniel Kahn's piece helps draw out and smooth over some of the sense of helplessness, of overwhelm.
Another song that's been doing this for me is "The Idiot", by Stan Rogers. It's written to be a Morris dance, and Morris has been life-saving and heart-saving since I picked it up a little over a year and a quarter ago.
They're both songs of loss, but both, to me, contain the seeds of the future and the finding of a stable place to put one's feet. Which perhaps some of us could use.
I lost a friend to breast cancer this fall. She was 36. She wasn't a close friend - I enjoyed her company and the activity we had in common, but everybody's busy and there will always be more time another time, right?
The priest at her funeral said that we had two responsibilities: to grieve, and to celebrate. We grieved her loss, too soon, and it was okay to be angry with God for that (he quoted St. Teresa of Avila: "If this is the way you treat your friends, it's no wonder you have so few of them.") But we also celebrated her life and the gifts she brought to others.
I recommend that double-barrelled approach to anyone who finds it helpful.
One of my very oldest and dearest friends, a guy I'd known since '78, died this summer. One of the very last records he listened to (by choice--it wasn't a sudden death) was A Wizard, A True Star, by Todd Rundgren. Nothing from that quite fits, but two from Todd really do:
This is pretty much what Bryan was like, other than the terrible pun-ishment. ("A Dream Goes On Forever")
And this is pretty much how I feel about him being gone. ("Everybody's Going To Heaven")
I often find Chumbawamba's By and By, about Joe Hill, a comfort and a push to move forward. They're a band worth savoring in troubled times, and have many other helpful songs.
And, oddly, The Oyster Band's When I'm Up I Can't Get Down, which may be a trigger for folks with issues around S/M relationships, substance abuse and more -- and is about choice, and how it helps, to me. A difficult song, but ultimately upbeat.
They're for very different moods.
Poetry, not music: Edna St. Vincent Millay's "Dirge without Music"
#7 was me. I don't know what happened to my name; I did type my full one. (That's never happened before!!)
Two friends from my college days died this year. Cancer, and complications from diabetes and kidney failure.
The former Came Out late in life. To judge from his Twitter feed, he spent nearly every darn weekend at Furry conventions. That fandom provided immense support in his long spiral down, leading to some surreal sick-room photos. Great bunch of folks (along with his co-workers and volunteer fire company, I should mention).
The latter was the guy whom the crowd coalesced on holidays, partially because he was centrally located, partially because he was the grand storyteller every liked to be around.
At attempt at a reunion today, at the Chinatown greasy spoon we used to meet at back in the day, fizzled out. We'll try again this summer.
Can't think of songs appropriate to Lincoln and Robbo.
This year was a mixed bag for me, with both incredibly low lows that I probably don't need to enumerate, as most of them are public record and affect very many people -- but several quite high highs as well.
Very stochastic.
It's a little like those tools for being fond of a problematic thing. To me each day of this year has been a thing unto itself, with a few grouped as kin. I cannot even personally feel the year as a gestalt, because it's all choppy pieces of mirror on the floor, each reflecting a unique reality.
Also, the Oscar and Hugo in-memoriam crawls are going to completely destroy me.
One of my favorite interpretations:
Ben's theme, not Leia's- but it feels tonally appropriate.
Oh, sheesh. Debbie Reynolds, Carrie Fisher's mom, has died.
Blaming 2016 bugs me too, and I think it's because it's distracting from the real grief. I get that people need to make sense of overwhelming things in order to process them, but still. Listen to a song, name your emotions and share memories. Feel your grief. It can't be held by a single year, and as we get older, more and more things and people we love will pass away.
Here's my contribution:
The Coventry Carol has a firm place in our family, and we've been singing it a lot together.
The song that I keep playing on repeat is Gilberto Gil's "Expresso 2222". It's really up-tempo and optimistic, in a somewhat mystical/trippy way, with the image of a express train departing from Rio de Janeiro for the future (all the way to the year 2000 or so, since the song is from 1972). And it was written during Brazil's military dictatorship by a recently-returned exile. And there are recordings of Gil performing the song at all different ages. Right now it really, really clicks for me, and makes it easier to hear the bad things and hope for better things.
(Portuguese lyrics, someone's English translation, and a 1972 TV solo performance of the song—with worse audio, but an amazingly retro intro fanfare—can be found here.)
I'm not good at doing links, and not going to hunt for any this late, but I've got a couple of titles in mind.
Michael Longcor's "Drunken Angel"
The late Dave Carter's "When I Go"
For some reason, this song is providing comfort right now ... maybe because it's about potential, and we need to know that good things might still come: Jane Siberry's "At The Beginning Of Time".
And the silence was only broken by
The absence of the clinking of the masts
And every now and then a bird would not fly by
And someone would look up and say - what wasn't that?
...
We were waiting for the world to begin
I have been taking a great deal of comfort in Sacred Harp. In recent weeks I've been listening to/earwormed by #162 Plenary, which is a shapenote setting of the tune more frequently found as Auld Lang Syne. Here it is as recorded at the Western Massachusetts convention in 2009.
The lyrics are very much a warning, in the same strain as quite a few Sacred Harp tunes, that death is ever-present and it's time to get your earthly affairs in order. But combined with that uplifting tune (which for me at least - a Brit - still carries very strong associations of celebration and looking-forward, regardless of lyrics) it seems to me more hopeful than despairing.
I'm not sure if it's hopeful or fearful, but I was thinking that the intro to Bablylon 5's fourth season fit my attitude toward the next year or two pretty well. There's plenty of darkness, but also hope for something better at the end of the road.
The song that comes to mind for me is Hijo de la Luna (YouTube link), performed by Mecano.
A pretty good translation of the lyrics is here.
A few years back, as I was driving to my cousin's funeral -- he died young, of metastatic colon cancer, after battling it for more than four years -- I appreciated hearing Enya's Long Long Journey. In other years, I've listened to Clannad's A Gentle Place. Otherwise, I rely on the B-52s, just to name one group, to cheer me up. Love Shack comes to mind.
Across the Sea by the Wailin' Jennys has helped me get through this year.
Across the Sea by the Wailin' Jennys has helped me get through this year.
Songs that help get me through. The first two are seasonal. The others are not.
Alexander James Adams - Wintertide (a song very specifically about gathering together in love.)
Heather Dale - The Holly and the Ivy I enjoy her jazzier recorder-heavy live renditions as well, but this initial studio version with the piano line is one seasonal song I play year round.
Vienna Teng - Level Up Most of the time I feel this song is an uplifting thing. Sometimes I think it grates against the kind of depression that makes it hard to actually get up and do things.
Ruthie Foster - Death Came a knockin' take the title as self-evident; this will either be great consolation or the absolute opposite.
Beethoven - Symphony #5 in C Minor I will note that this and Level Up are straight off one of my playlists for my 5 year old -- part of the reason I hear them so much, but only part.
We Know the Way Obviously a new addition. but it's been on frequent repeat, enough for Joseph to have asked once for "boats!"
While "Fairytale of New York" often comes up this season, Kirsty MacColl's cover of Days by The Kinks is the one I listen to when grief and gratitude collide. I recently discovered the choral version by Kinks frontman Ray Davies and the Crouch End Festival Chorus.
Leonard Cohen's Hey That's No Way To Say Goodbye contains one of my favorite lyrics: "Walk me to the corner/our steps will always rhyme."
Pendrift @ 26: I hear you. There are times when I think "Days" and not "Waterloo Sunset" is Ray's most simply beautiful song.
Somehow, I've been getting loads of comfort from Leonard Cohen's "Tower of Song", especially "I ache in the places where I used to play". It works on me like Zevon's "I think of my friends and the troubles they have to keep me from thinking of mine" does.
"You'll be hearing from me baby, long after I'm gone" though, too.
This year, especially the last couple of months, has been a time of both public and private bad news for me. The piece of poetry I keep coming back to is Mike Ford's De Vermis.
As for music, it's not so much listening to something cheerful, or at least not sad, that helps me, as being lifted out of myself, exalted. Bach does that, and Beethoven (especially the Ninth Symphony), but also Balinese gamelan music (I prefer it to the Javanese style). But there are 2 songs from Annie Lennox' Medusa album that always bring me out of the slough of despond: Don't Let It Bring You Down and No More I Love Yous.
