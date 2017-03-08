March 8, 2017

Go to Making Light's front page.
Subscribe (via RSS) to this post's comment thread. (What does this mean? Here's a quick introduction.)
Long ago in Internet time, the well-known tech writer and programmer Dori Smith, a sometime reader hereabouts, did Making Light a very useful kindness.
Now she and her husband Tom Negrino are going through the hardest of times. Whatever the outcome, we wish them solace and ease.
Tom and Dori have gone to several Worldcons; he's an old friend of Karen's, and someone I know slightly. I'm impressed at how they're handling this, and how well their friends are gathering around them. Karen went down to visit a couple of months ago, and plans to visit with Dori when things are a bit more finished.
They're both very sweet people, and I'm sorry they're going through this difficulty.
Thanks very much for the kind thoughts, and our love to all.
That's a hard decision to make. GoodThoughts to all concerned.
My sympathies.
Tom and Dori are truly finest kind.
I don't know either of you, Dori, but sorry to hear.
Oh goodness. My sympathies. This is such a hard choice, I am glad Tom is making it while surrounded by love.
A hard decision. Sounds like a life well-lived. Prayers and best wishes.
Sympathies.
Comments containing more than seven URLs will be held for approval. If you want to comment on a thread that's been closed, please post to the most recent "Open Thread" discussion.
You can subscribe (via RSS) to this particular comment thread. (If this option is baffling, here's a quick introduction.)
HTML Tags:
<strong>Strong</strong> = Strong
<em>Emphasized</em> = Emphasized
<a href="http://www.url.com">Linked text</a> = Linked text
Spelling reference:
Tolkien. Minuscule. Gandhi. Millennium. Delany. Embarrassment. Publishers Weekly. Occurrence. Asimov. Weird. Connoisseur. Accommodate. Hierarchy. Deity. Etiquette. Pharaoh. Teresa. Its. Macdonald. Nielsen Hayden. It's. Fluorosphere. Barack. More here.