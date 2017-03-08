Back to previous post: Is this Open thread 216?

March 8, 2017

Dori Smith and Tom Negrino
Posted by Patrick at 03:32 AM * 9 comments

Long ago in Internet time, the well-known tech writer and programmer Dori Smith, a sometime reader hereabouts, did Making Light a very useful kindness.

Now she and her husband Tom Negrino are going through the hardest of times. Whatever the outcome, we wish them solace and ease.

Comments on Dori Smith and Tom Negrino:
#1 ::: Tom Whitmore ::: (view all by) ::: March 08, 2017, 12:56 PM:

Tom and Dori have gone to several Worldcons; he's an old friend of Karen's, and someone I know slightly. I'm impressed at how they're handling this, and how well their friends are gathering around them. Karen went down to visit a couple of months ago, and plans to visit with Dori when things are a bit more finished.

They're both very sweet people, and I'm sorry they're going through this difficulty.

#2 ::: Dori Smith ::: (view all by) ::: March 08, 2017, 01:08 PM:

Thanks very much for the kind thoughts, and our love to all.

#3 ::: Lee ::: (view all by) ::: March 08, 2017, 03:50 PM:

That's a hard decision to make. GoodThoughts to all concerned.

#4 ::: Cassy B. ::: (view all by) ::: March 08, 2017, 03:54 PM:

My sympathies.

#5 ::: Lisa Spangenberg ::: (view all by) ::: March 08, 2017, 10:17 PM:

Tom and Dori are truly finest kind.

#6 ::: Sandy B. ::: (view all by) ::: March 09, 2017, 01:46 PM:

I don't know either of you, Dori, but sorry to hear.

#7 ::: Fragano Ledgister ::: (view all by) ::: March 09, 2017, 03:33 PM:

Oh goodness. My sympathies. This is such a hard choice, I am glad Tom is making it while surrounded by love.

#8 ::: Jacque ::: (view all by) ::: March 09, 2017, 03:38 PM:

A hard decision. Sounds like a life well-lived. Prayers and best wishes.

#9 ::: Sarah E ::: (view all by) ::: March 09, 2017, 05:11 PM:

Sympathies.

