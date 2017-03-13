March 13, 2017

Go to Making Light's front page.
This is just to say
that my recent essay collection,
Making Conversation,
is eligible for Best Related Work.
Forgive me.
I know this sort of reminder can be done badly;
but it’s my book,
and Hugo nominations close in four days.
Have already submitted my ballot, with your book on the list for BRW.
and yeah. Motivation....
Can't imagine I'll ever be eligible to vote on the Hugos (not least because I've never bought a Worldcon membership), but I can, and do, offer my congratulations. Brava!
Hey, is there ever going to be an e-book edition?
This just to say
I read Making Conversation
and enjoyed it so much
I bought Making Book.
Forgive me.
I won't be voting
but they were so cool
and delicious.
It's on my ballot! How could I not, when my name appears on the back cover?
(Modest cough. I also commend Rob Hansen's Then: Science Fiction Fandom in the UK 1930-1980.)
David Langford: You're right. Them is a very good book. I'll check to make sure it's on my ballot, so it can compete with my book.
Fandom runs on love.
