March 13, 2017

Making Conversation
Posted by Teresa at 08:50 PM * 7 comments

This is just to say
that my recent essay collection,
Making Conversation,
is eligible for Best Related Work.

Forgive me.
I know this sort of reminder can be done badly;
but it’s my book,
and Hugo nominations close in four days.

Comments on Making Conversation:
#1 ::: Lee ::: (view all by) ::: March 13, 2017, 09:45 PM:

Have already submitted my ballot, with your book on the list for BRW.

#2 ::: P J Evans ::: (view all by) ::: March 13, 2017, 10:36 PM:

and yeah. Motivation....

#3 ::: Fred ::: (view all by) ::: March 13, 2017, 10:58 PM:

Can't imagine I'll ever be eligible to vote on the Hugos (not least because I've never bought a Worldcon membership), but I can, and do, offer my congratulations. Brava!

#4 ::: David Goldfarb ::: (view all by) ::: March 14, 2017, 01:44 AM:

Hey, is there ever going to be an e-book edition?

#5 ::: Theophylact ::: (view all by) ::: March 14, 2017, 12:11 PM:

This just to say
I read Making Conversation
and enjoyed it so much
I bought Making Book.

Forgive me.
I won't be voting
but they were so cool
and delicious.

#6 ::: David Langford ::: (view all by) ::: March 14, 2017, 01:07 PM:

It's on my ballot! How could I not, when my name appears on the back cover?

(Modest cough. I also commend Rob Hansen's Then: Science Fiction Fandom in the UK 1930-1980.)

#7 ::: Teresa Nielsen Hayden ::: (view all by) ::: March 14, 2017, 02:58 PM:

David Langford: You're right. Them is a very good book. I'll check to make sure it's on my ballot, so it can compete with my book.

Fandom runs on love.

