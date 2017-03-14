March 14, 2017

Go to Making Light's front page.
This is a thread I wrote on Twitter, because sometimes it’s easier to write about big subjects on very small pieces of paper. Numbers link to individual tweets. Title swiped from Jonathan Korman.
1. The rich don’t need fed. health insurance. Their up-and-coming competitors, who aren’t rich yet, do: one major illness can wipe them out.
2. The rich donor class hates social policies that make the non-rich braver and more enterprising. For example…
3. Social security, so a lifetime of hard work doesn’t end in misery. Student financial aid, so that talent + hard work can = achievement.
4. Bank regulation, so our careful savings and investments aren’t wrecked by irresponsible games the big-money guys play with each other.
5. Health and safety regulations, because it shouldn’t be okay to maim or poison people who don’t have clout. And so forth.
6. Us little guys shouldn’t have the nerve to start new businesses, develop new products, or go as far as our work and talent will take us.
7. Poor whites are supposed to stay poor, and know in their bones that they’re born to sorrow, and their luck will never last.
8. Blacks should keep quiet, and do first-rate work on jobs that are well below their ability, because things can always get worse, y’hear?
9. There’s no point in women having ambitions, because one little mishap can wreck everything you’ve worked for.
10. Keeping the rest of us in a constant state of low-level fear is the one consistent goal of the policies the donor class supports.
11. Why? Because we have to tolerate some risk in order to successfully compete with them and their less-than-talented offspring.
12. I’m not talking about rational, calculable risks. I mean the unforeseeable: illness, accidents, market crashes, natural disasters.
13. They want us to know in our bones that we have no defense against risk. If *anything* happens, we’ll be stuck paying for it forever.
14. We’re not allowed to build a more level playing field that we all share. They want us out of the game entirely, so they can always win.
15. Meanwhile, they’re always angling to get their own risk reduced. Always. Because winning.
16. One more thing. Who are the Alt Right? They’re guys who think they’re entitled to a place among the wealthy and risk-averse, …
17. …And haven’t figured out yet that few if any of them are going to succeed at that. They’ll get consolation prizes at best.
18. That’s why they harass egalitarians: they think we’re interfering with a game they plan to win, but have already lost.
[end]
19. And one more thing I forgot.
20. The wealthy donor class wants to instill fear in us, so we’ll be unwilling to try to compete with them.
This is grounds for hope.
21. Because if they could have made it impossible for us to fight back & compete, they’d have done it by now. Therefore, we can.
This. So very much this.
EVERY Republican policy has at root their desire to increase risk and uncertainty for the general public. (And to reduce risk and uncertainty for the rich.)
Gun control? 'Guns for the mentally ill' serves ONLY to make civil society more dangerous;
Access to contraception?
Access to affordable health care?
The right to join a union?
etc., etc., ad infinitum
They really are an un-American bunch, those folks who're rigging the game.
Bob, I'd like to think they're a little more complicated than that. It's as hard to be all evil as it is to be all good.
They can't force their followers to buy guns, so that part of your theory doesn't work.
What I've noticed about guns is that there are gun users, who tend to own a few of the things, and gun nuts, who keep acquiring more and more of them. What this suggests to me is that they're trying to use guns to soothe some anxiety that guns do not address, which is why they have to keep buying new ones that will be magical for a while.
The NRA does the same thing. "More guns" is the answer to everything. I think they'd be better off seeing a good therapist, instead of hanging around with other guys who think that there are terrible things lurking out there in the shadows, and that more guns are the answer.
Everyone in this transaction is human.
Serge: If they were actual American patriots, they wouldn't make such cynical use of non-issues like flag burning, or freedom fries. I'm pretty sure they think we're dumb for caring about democracy.
Unfortunately, for everyone, as the wealthy attempt to mitigate their own risk by increasing the risk of everyone else, what they actually end up doing is an exponential increase of their own (or their heirs) risk. This story has played out many, many times.
1) Gain wealth/power at the expense of others
2) Repeat
People will only tolerate staying in the loop for so long before conditions become intolerable and the exit condition of overthrowing the people at the top occurs. This typically has very poor consequences for those at the top.
Teresa @ 5... Or they do believe those beliefs, but are capable of more mental flexibility than we are, like that gent I once had an disagreement with who proudly described himself as a conservative Christian *and* as a libertarian.
Serge @ 7:
Or they do believe those beliefs, but are capable of more mental flexibility than we are, like that gent I once had an disagreement with who proudly described himself as a conservative Christian *and* as a libertarian.
That combination is basically Dominionism -- reactionary "Christianity" controls through violence all non-economic areas of the state, while anarcho-capitalism is the rule for all economic areas.
The result is the reinstatement and enforcement (by the power of a genuinely brutal state) of the great chain of being, only initially substituting economic power for a birth aristocracy.
Regarding gun users versus gun nuts: seconded!
When I was growing up in relatively rural parts of California, I owned a rifle and shotgun -- gifts from my family -- and our family hunted for deer, pheasant, and other game. After my grandfather died -- my guns were stored at his house as I had no use for them in the San Francisco Bay Area where I lived -- I gave them to my cousins, who were still hunting (I'd given it up for lack of time and skill). And if my cousins should happen to decide to give my mother or me some of the take from their next hunt, that's just fine and dandy with me. (I like elk, venison, and pheasant.) But none of my family are "gun nuts." Guns are tools, and ones that can hurt you quite badly, like an ax or a welding torch, unless you use them carefully. I have no truck with people who obsess over guns.
Teresa, #4: However, when you combine "more guns everywhere and fewer restrictions on them" with "our leaders are openly advocating violence against people who are Not Like Us", what you end up with is a sizable chunk of the population that feels like it's living in a war zone. I think that has to be taken as a Republican goal, because it's impossible to argue in good faith that they don't know their current behavior leads to that.
Teresa Nielsen Hayden @4 said: The NRA does the same thing. "More guns" is the answer to everything. I think they'd be better off seeing a good therapist, instead of hanging around with other guys who think that there are terrible things lurking out there in the shadows, and that more guns are the answer.
The NRA being full of "More guns" == soothe my anxieties! nutballs is entirely a result of the rise of Black Civil Rights in the Sixties. The Black Panthers took pointed advantage of their own right to bear arms, and suddenly the NRA moved from "Sure, let's have stringent safety tests for licensing, that's reasonable" to "Noooo don't take my GUNS away, then we'd be in DANGER!"
From what?
From Black folks with a right to defend themselves and live as equal citizens.
The school choice movement AND the move of national Republicans into dominionism are both also explicit results of anti-Black racism, because their first issue and fight was the right to keep religious and private schools segregated.
Lee @10 said: when you combine "more guns everywhere and fewer restrictions on them" with "our leaders are openly advocating violence against people who are Not Like Us", what you end up with is a sizable chunk of the population that feels like it's living in a war zone. I think that has to be taken as a Republican goal, because it's impossible to argue in good faith that they don't know their current behavior leads to that.
It's worse than that: several SEPARATE sections of society feel they are the beseiged population in a war zone.
* The aforementioned "more guns to make me safe!" NRA demographic feels that not only are liberals going to come take their guns away, they'll probably let a lesbian and a fake pervert dude in a skirt rape their wives, while stealing all their money to give it to lazy black people.
* Many groups that group A dislikes and fears consider themselves at elevated risk of death from authority figures and white, conservative bystanders
I substitute "reactionary" or "conservative" for "Republican{ - because parties can change from liberal to conservative, and vice versa. (See: the history of the two current major parties. The Democrats used to be the reactionaries. It's easy to forget this.)
The points I made on Twitter in response to TNH's original thread were:
(1) We valorize enterprise (i.e., entrepreneurialism), but our top dogs have always fought to suppress as much of it as possible. Because who wants competition?
(Teresa's point that that the message to black people is "keep quiet, and do first-rate work on jobs that are well below your ability" is pertinent here.)
(2) Pushes for so-called "austerity", "belt-tightening," etc., are about protecting incumbent top dogs, first last and always.
Elliott @ #12:
Yes, I've seen a couple of posts online, presumbly from people in Group B, saying "your desire for gun laws is racist because you'll stop us from defending ourselves against the Klan." I still think some sort of safety courses and licensing are a good idea but I can't be sure such laws wouldn't be selectively enforced.
As I recall, people not adhering to items 3-9 constitute "moral hazard" to the conservative mindset. (Aka "Who'll do the crappy jobs if everyone doesn't have to work?")
[Still thinking about this. And sentence structure.]
D. Potter, #16: I think your sentiment might be better expressed as, "Who will do crappy jobs for shit pay if nobody is desperate?" Because that's the reason our agricultural economy is absolutely dependent on undocumented immigrants -- nobody who has the option of getting something better than hand labor in the fields (even if it's only janitorial work, which is at least indoors) is willing to do that, so there has to be a class of people who can be exploited and abused without fear of reprisal. Repeat at lesser levels of desperation for the shittier non-ag jobs.
Historically, the only thing that gets humans out of doing shit jobs is automation. Regulation can help (child labor laws), but only automation put an end (mostly) to chattel slavery.
Give people a way to have food, clothes, and a roof over their head without having to work, and you end up having to pay a lot more for shit jobs if you want anyone to do them. This is also what fuels a lot of the resentment over government assistance programs, because the Lazy Welfare Layabout is always, always assumed to be able-bodied, not have dependents, and exist in the midst of a sea of readily-available jobs for which little hindrances like race, gender, and lack of education cause no hiring problem.
I think also that the very rich know they are not important. Any social function they do can be done by other people. They can be replaced.
Can you imagine how that makes them feel?
That's why they want so badly to privatize so much. Because, aside from making them money, it makes them necessary.
Huh. I was nodding along very firmly, but you lost me at #21. Is the goal really to outcompete the rich so we can be the ones with our boots on their necks? My victory conditions are more like "destroy capitalism and build a better world."
Have I told you recently:
1. You are brilliant
2.I love you
3. We need to spend more time together.
Jane
Devin, I don't think that is what 21 is saying at all. Fight back against the rigged system, and compete so the money and power are more spread out, and create a more just world.
Devin @19:
It's not our attack vector. But it's the attack vector that they expect, and act against, because that's what they would do (have done) themselves.
Therein lie, I hope, the seeds of victory.
'7. Poor whites are supposed to stay poor, and know in their bones that they’re born to sorrow, and their luck will never last.'
But not anywhere outside their bones - and most especially not in their brains - because the usually-illusory hope of the (white) American Dream is a key part of the construction and perpetuation of racism. (See, f'ex, the article Lee linked in this post.)
Not unrelated to the observations about the alt-right in 16/17.
Sunflower @ 23: The American(/Australian) dream is more like a Lotto dream, in my opinion. Then again, I tend to hold to the adage that lotteries are a tax on those who are bad at probability mathematics, rather like any other form of gambling. It's the idea you could win which keeps you coming back and back and back to try again - and the secret is you can win just often enough to keep you paying the money out in order to keep winning.
Never mind the amount you spend on the tickets quickly eclipses the amount you win back.
You have to be in it to win it, after all....
I have a notion that the powers that be looked at the sixties counterculture and decided that no one will ever feel secure enough to do that again. Is this at all reasonable?
Megpie71, #24: 50 years ago the American Dream was very real... especially if you were white. The economy was thriving, and there was a good chance that your children would be better off than you were. The minimum wage was still a living wage at 40 hours/week, and a lot of jobs paid enough that somebody could be a stay-at-home provider of child care. Buying a house was within range of most middle-class or blue-collar workers. Public schools provided a decent education, and a student who wanted to go on to college could work their way thru, at a state university, and come out of it with no more debt than could be paid off in 5-10 years.
None of this is true any more, and people's fantasies about it go one of two ways: either they insist that it's still true (the "entitled millennials" thing) or they insist that the way things are now can never be changed (that asshole with the Facebook meme about how he works 60-80 hours/week to make ends meet, and everyone else should be able to do the same).
The American Dream is a carrot-on-a-stick now, but it wasn't always that way.
How does one point out small editorial things without becoming The Person Who Points Out Small Editorial Things?
(the propensity to pitch in to fix stuff can become a trap, if there's no minorstuff side comm channel)
D. Potter @ 16 and Lee @ 17:
Which is why I've come to the conclusion that the current economic system is almost exactly backward, because the most critical jobs are the most denigrated and underpaid. The world wouldn't go to hell in a handbasket if CEOs stopped working, but everything would grind to a halt if there were no farm laborers or sanitation workers.
Megpie71 @ 24:
I used to believe that about lotteries, and it might even be true of reasonably affluent people. What I see now is a lot of desperate people who know that the return on investment is crap, but maybe, just maybe, they might win, and that's their ticket out of poverty. Is it the best thing to spend money on? Statistically, no. But $1 to $5 a week to buy hope, and the remote possibility of never having to go hungry ever again? Yeah, that might be worth it.
Nancy Lebovitz @ 25:
The more I study American history, the more I see that it's about racism, pure and simple. Many of even today's conservative/reactionary political policies are a reaction to the Civil Rights movement and forced integration. I'd posit that making the climate hostile to any kind of revival of the '60s counterculture is a desirable side benefit.
Well I'm poor (income below US$2000, 3 years in a row, all of those years *in* the U.S.). I'm legally White (biracial, and yes I know which Cherokee people are my fourth and fifth cousins). I'm a woman at the awkward age--neither senile nor sexy. (To bean counters, anyway; men my age are another story.)
And I say I don't *want* an insurance gamble. I don't *want* handouts.
I want the money that I have well and truly earned. I want to go on earning more of it--I'm on Fiverr, on Patreon, also Guru and Freelancer and Iwriter. I want youall to tell me what I can do for you, and how to do it--other than just dying a slow, miserable, horrible death from the inside out as a useless "needer."
What everyone needs to understand, especially about *older* poor people: The people we loved best are already dead. If the living don't need our help, why should we even bother eating? The sooner we're reunited with those who *did* appreciate us, the better.
No, you don't say "depression." You say, "I humbly beg your pardon, Ma'am" (or "Sir"). "I must have been asleep with my eyes open, thinking about a lot of infants and people in iron lungs and addicts and other lifeforms that obviously do not resemble you in any way. Please, I need your help with [X] and I'm offering [Y]."
Elliot Mason: In real life I was John Holt's pen friend and David Peters' real-world schoolmate. I can assure you that for at least two major school choice activists avoiding the company of Black people was not an issue; I'm not sure DP even identified *as* White (he also knew who his Cherokee ancestors were), but I am sure he made friends with White, Black, Cuban, and Arab people *while* he was a poster boy for school choice.
One thing I have to say for Republicans: at least the majority of them have noticed that the majority of Democrats are no longer the same people who were active in that party circa 1950.
not my goal in life @27:
Teresa's a copy editor (among other things). There's no need of a side channel, because editorial corrections aren't minor to a good proportion of this community.
Feel free to post it in this channel.
I agree with Teresa that the policies pursued by the rich donor class are generally whatever secures their access to cheap, docile labour. And lately I've been wondering: what happens if there comes a day when automation, AI, and robotics actually deliver that cheap, docile labour?
Roughly: does that whole flavour of ugly politics dwindle away after it has outlived its use – or was it just one manifestation of a deeper, unsavoury craving to control and immiserate, a craving which will then play out in a new form?
What might that form be?
Lloyd Burchill @ 32:
We're already halfway there (more or less). For all the talk about bringing back US manufacturing, for example, it needs to be noted that the US still manufactures a great many things. (Pick other countries as appropriate; I'm a USAian.) It's just that now a lot of work has been replaced by automation, and it only takes a handful of operators to keep an eye on the entire plant. A lot of farm labor has been replaced by a few machines. Where people are employed in manufacturing or farming, it's because they do something that the machines can't do at the desired price point, or because it's still too fiddly to do by machine.
I've worked on the design of power and chemical plants where it was explicitly stated that there would only ever be, say, two operators on duty at any one time, and they didn't want to have to leave the control room at all unless absolutely necessary.
All this is to say that I expect the ugly politics to get worse before they get better.
In fact, I'm beginning to suspect that the model of things that really kicked off with the Industrial Revolution is becoming obsolete, which is what is driving a lot of tensions. Before the Industrial Revolution, most people would do small home industry work (farming, weaving, etc.) and trade in order to feed themselves. With the Industrial Revolution, that transitioned to people living in larger cities performing factory and mining work in order to be paid so that they could eat. Now, with computers and automation, there isn't the factory work or the same sorts of mining work, but there doesn't yet seem to be anything to transition to.
However, the system still works well for the people on the top. They're playing in different leagues, disconnected from the need to work for a living in the same way, and they don't want to lose all the advantages that they currently have from the way things are.
Nancy, 25: The theory I came up with is similar to yours; I think the ruling class in the '60s began to see the full implications of letting all Americans have and exercise their constitutional rights, and they really didn't like that. So they've been dismantling it all little by little without letting on that's what they were doing, and now they're enough on top of it that they can start dropping any pretenses. The racist angle KeithS @28 points out is a huge part of it, but everyone who isn't them is a target.
#28 ::: KeithS
I really think the spectable of white kids not wanting to buy into the system added some impetus.
@ Nancy Lebovitz no. 35:
I've been following on Tumblr (I didn't end up ditching all of Tumblr, just a lot of it) an ongoing sarcastic take on articles about What Millennials Are Not Doing How Dare They Not Contribute To Our Economy. Millennials aren't moving into new houses. Millennials aren't playing golf. Millennials aren't buying fabric softener. The people writing these articles all seem to blame millennials' tendencies to play on their phones all the time and be slobs, instead of, you know, their tendencies not to have enough money to pay for nonessentials or time to go do things. One exasperated reblogger started posting recipes for homemade laundry detergent and dryer sheets because we are at an economic point where Kryslyn and Harlow need to use washing soda, just like their great-grandparents, so they can afford to eat! Also, if Procter & Gamble ever get wise to this fact, millennials are screwed, because the companies with the most attractive packaging and the slickest ads also have the highest prices, not to mention the downsizing trick. So let's hope that washing soda stays on the bottom shelf in the plain-Jane plastic bag.
Lotteries actually make sense as an investment vehicle in certain limited situations; think of them as anonymised rotating savings / credit associations. Turns your too-small-to-bother-with surplus into a smaller number of usefully-sized surpluses, which is good in situations where you don't have the material or financial security to accumulate your small surpluses by themselves.
Good for homeless people, or mobile day labourers in areas with unreliable banking. The effective interest rate might be -50%, but it's still better than trying to keep cash secure or deal with bank accounts. If you had friends you could trust you could run it between yourselves and cut out the company take, but...
[which is to say: a lottery for these purposes is best with high-frequency low-value payouts; in many areas the services to the poor don't match the requirements of the poor.]
Nancy and Abi, 21/22
Yeah, fair. I've read enough of Teresa to know that "meet the new boss" wasn't really her desired endgame, but it's still the first thing I see in that tweet. I'm not a natural 140-character person, though, more of a natural footnote person.
Louis Patterson @37
I think workplace lotteries are a thing, some places, for largely the reasons you state. Everybody buys in on payday, somebody wins every week. (The reference I'm thinking of is Tim Powers, so, y'know, not exactly citation material but he probably didn't make it up. I've seen other references here and there.)
Chris Quinones @ 34 and Nancy Lebovitz @ 35:
True enough. There's no reason it can't be both, after all, and there's almost never only one reason.
The reason I reach for it as an answer is that so many policies that have the end result of making people economically unsteady tend to hit black people and other minority groups harder than white people. That it keeps white people down is a feature too, because then they fight with the others over the scraps and perceived worth, instead of banding together to look up.
But disdain for hippies and other movements like that probably encouraged these policies too.
And we're certainly seeing things that rhyme with complaints about lazy, entitled Millennials who don't want to buy into the system. Never mind that because of how things are rigged, they overall don't have the money to buy into the system.
Teresa:
I think your whole list attributes a lot of policies to rich people intending some set of bad outcomes, in ways that don't make much sense to me, and that I haven't seen much evidence for. Rich and powerful people seem like they spend a lot of time protecting their own interests, and a fair bit of time advocating for high-minded ideas that almost never turn out to undermine their interests. But if they're spending a lot of time plotting to make everyone else poor and miserable, it's hard to see where that's happening.
For what it's worth, I know a few quite wealthy people, and as best I can tell, they're not obsessed with up-and-comers threatening their position. I've seen a fair number of successful startup entrepreneurs be quite helpful to people trying to do their own startup, for example. Most comfortably well-off/secure people seem to mainly want to protect their own interests.
My alternative model of the world:
1 You can very loosely put people into a spectrum, from least powerful to most powerful. The people at the high end of that spectrum tend to be wealthy, well-connected, and have a voice. The ones at the low end of that spectrum have little money, few connections, and little voice.
2 Problems that afflict someone in the society are more likely to be fixed, the more they land on the high end of the spectrum. This happens because the people at the top have a louder voice. They vote, contribute money, volunteer in elections, know powerful people, write for major publications, etc.
3. Problems that afflict mostly people on the bottom usually don't get fixed. The people being hurt have little voice, so nobody cares. In fact, many problems that land overwhelmingly on people at the bottom aren't even *visible* to most other people.
4. Changes to the world (social, political, technological, financial) meet more resistance, the more they hurt people at the top, and less when they hurt people at the bottom. This isn't 100%--changes do happen that take power or wealth from the people at the top and give it to people in the middle or at the bottom. But it's a lot harder for that kind of change to happen.
I think those four explain a lot of the phenomena that you're discussing.
For example:
a. Obamacare looks the way it does because, in drafting it, protecting the insurance industry (at the top) was much more important than making sure people at the bottom got decent affordable coverage.
b. Police abuse and those corrupt fine-farming schemes some local governments use to extract money from anyone caught up in the justice system overwhelmingly screw over people at the bottom. So they're barely visible and rarely rise in prominence to the point that anyone cares. Even with BLM protests, the actual changes have been pretty minimal. Who's being hurt, and how much voice do they have?
c. Gay marriage went quickly from crazy idea to widely accepted to law of the land. One reason is that the advantages landed at least as much on people at the top as people at the bottom. Lots of prominent gay and lesbian couples cared a lot, which made it a lot easier for this change to happen. Most of the people against it were people closer to the bottom (evangelical Christians), who weren't able to push back all that effectively.
And so on.
I don't think you need to posit that the people at the top *want* insecurity for people at the bottom. They simply need to not know or care what happens to people at the bottom, and pursue their own interests, and the people at the bottom will likely find themselves with little security.
I also think a lot of the broken bits of our society come down to places where someone with a voice managed to get the rules changed to fix *their* problem, in a way that made some other problem worse, or created a long-term problem that never became urgent to address. For example, the current mess of student loans and ever-increasing tuition for college are the results of policies that were enacted to address a problem that landed on middle-class-and-up families (needing to send their kids to school). Sure, the solution was partly captured to make a nice business for some companies making guaranteed student loans, but even if it were the government making all the loans on the same terms, we'd still have the same problems.
Lee 26:
The interesting question is what would be needed to bring back a world where a normal person could afford a decent life. My understanding is that people in the middle or at the bottom are overall better off in material terms now than 50 years ago. Certainly we're all better off in terms of technology (better to be a Medicare patient with cancer today than a millionaire with cancer in 1967).
And yet, I think you're right that it's harder now for a high-school graduate to expect to be able to get married and have a decent life on his factory job salary.
I think workplace lotteries are a thing, some places, for largely the reasons you state. Everybody buys in on payday, somebody wins every week.
My workplace does a lottery every payday; you buy tickets, half the money goes into the holiday party fund, and the other half goes to the person whose ticket gets pulled. The prize is usually on the order of a hundred bucks. I've won once in the ~10 years we've been doing this, but I buy tickets every time because I see it as a bonding thing, rather than a way to get money.
albatross @40: Two points.
(a) Evangelical Christians are not "at the bottom". Their values and desires are catered to at almost every level of government in most places, and they contain some of the very richest individuals in the world (pastors of megachurches; millionaires). There are some poor evangelical Christians. There are some poor anything. They are not, in the main, poor, or downtrodden.
(b) Someone doesn't have to be evil in their heart or cackle to themselves, "Let's screw the poor!!!!" for the entire outcome of every policy they support to be screwing the poor and making it harder and harder to climb the ladder of success.
One can describe this as them "wanting the outcome", which is what Teresa is doing, without them specifically plotting out for that endgame to occur. People who have been convinced in their reflexes and hindbrain that most black people are also lazy, poor, drug-addicted criminals don't consciously want to cause the entire black population to be threatened in their persons by police and other authority, and to be systematically stripping the franchise from greater and greater proportions of black men (because of felony convictions pushed on low-level offenders in coercive "plea bargains", plus the widespread removal of lifetime voting rights from any "convicted felons").
But that's the systemic effect of their suspicious, hostile reflexes. They might even "have a lot of black friends", and think of themselves as "not racist". They still support and build a system of white supremacy, and black extinction.
Effects matter. Intent is largely irrelevant, except where you can use consistency with their intent to cause people to change their effects.
albatross @40: In re school debt.
Middle-class-and-lower families needing to send their kids to college is indeed a societal need.
It used to be addressed largely by supporting a state-owned network of really good colleges, whose costs for in-state residents were miniscule (compared to, say, Harvard).
The more lawmakers decided taxes have to be stripped to the bone, and benefits likewise, the more tuition everyone had to charge, and the costs were pushed off (again) on the resources of individual families.
Which is a matter of screwing everyone financially insecure to increase the wealth of the people getting the tax cuts (and who didn't need all those social services anyway, so they see no reason they shouldn't cut their funding).
This is not morally neutral. It is not some unchangeable economic fact. It is greed and lack of empathy, and insisting our public, communal governmental system should be warped to pay out profits to a small percentage of the population, instead of building societal infrastructure that benefits us all.
* Healthy adults are more productive in the workplace.
* Healthy children grow up stronger, smarter, and healthier.
* Well-educated children and college kids kick our economy in the butt and raise living standards for everyone.
* Free, easily-accessible, safe, long-term contraception options raise the productivity of those accessing them, provides more economic security and control, drops the abortion rate precipitously, and increases the number of children growing up in safe, loving, financially secure homes
* Safe, clean, modern public transportation anywhere it is remotely feasible (not just able to pay a large part of its costs through farebox recovery) drops emissions, raises economic growth, reduces commute times for everyone, and causes many positive urban-planning outcomes.
* Strong, ENFORCED safety regulations on our air, water, food safety, drug contents and safety, etc etc, makes everyone safer and healthier (see first two).
* Accountable police forces that ARE NOT outfitted like military units and not pushed into fearing their constituents make fewer errors in judgement, and raise safety society-wide
* Accessible, free mental health and addiction services to anyone have the same effects as the first two points above, plus increasing public safety, and dropping quite sharply the costs to emergency rooms and police departments
* Housing the homeless by GIVING THEM APARTMENTS gets them out of poverty and back into the workforce and paying for their own housing faster than any other method, as well as being humane, and lowering costs to emergency services and police (and making the streets look nicer to elites)
And on, and on, and on.
Cutting public services costs far more money in the long run.
It just doesn't generally cost the RICH more money.
Shorter me: supporting comprehensive public services to raise the minimum floor available to all residents is a profoundly selfish thing for a society to do. It makes the society richer. It raises the GDP. It fosters small business (some of which grow into large businesses) and innovation (some of which change the entire world and landscape of economics).
Cutting social programs to the bone and cutting taxes (especially by focusing tax cuts high on the scale) is a profoundly damaging thing for a society to do: it cuts it off at the roots. However, it strongly, strongly benefits those who already have a lot of money.
Governments should act selfishly. Governments should act for the good and profit of the COUNTRY, which means social services, instead of for the profit of a few thousand citizens.
Even shorter me: These problems are caused or exacerbated by an ongoing and increasing trend of trying to shift costs away from government onto individuals.
It's about "individual responsibility," which means, in the end, "those who can pay for it get to live well, and everyone else dies in poverty."
Treating this shift-costs-down tendency as normal and laudable may explain why Speaker Ryan is profoundly ignorant of how insurance even works.
The point of insurance is to charge small, regular payments from an enormous number of people so that, when it is needed, enormous amounts of money are available to pay out.
This means "the well subsidize the sick," because if the well ever end up in a pickle they'll get paid for too.
"Every penny you pay in, you get out as a payment for your own health" isn't insurance, it's a health savings account.
Elliott Mason @ 44... Cutting public services costs far more money in the long run
AKA "an ounce of prevention is worth a pound of cure", and that applies at every level of society.
Elliot Mason @47:
I've long felt that insurance is the wrong model for health care, for much the same reason.
Insurance in any other field does not pay for routine maintenance. Unless something unusual happens (you get into a car accident, your house burns down, the principle actor on your movie set quits unexpectedly, etc), insurance does not pay out. It's a bet on bad luck, with the insurance company as the bookmaker. Most people never get any payout on their insurance.
As such, the only health insurance plans which are truely insurance are the "catastrophic" plans: $10k deductible before the insurer pays anything, and similar.
It's one of the reasons I'm disappointed in the ACA: The ACA made some changes in the health insurance marketplace, but didn't address the fundamental problem that health care is not the right fit for insurance. But as long as the political class continues to think in terms of health insurance companies, it'll stay that way.
Health care needs to be paid for, obviously, but insurance isn't the right model.
Elliot #43:
Effects matter. Intent is largely irrelevant, except where you can use consistency with their intent to cause people to change their effects.
I think there's a huge difference between:
a. X is happening because powerful people want X to happen.
b. X is happening because powerful people are pursuing their own perceived interests by doing Y and Z, and X is a side-effect.
c. X is happening because the beliefs widely held by powerful people lead to X, even though most of those powerful people don't particularly want X.
Those three are very different. If I want to predict how some social issue will work out in the next few years, (a), (b), and (c) generally lead to different predictions. If I want to think of how to accomplish some goal politically, they lead to different approaches.
As an example of (a), consider US support of Israel. This is largely driven by a lot of powerful people in the US caring deeply about Israel and wanting it to succeed. It's mostly not a side-effect of some other goal-seeking, or an unintended consequence of some other belief.
As an example of (b), think about the use of fines, fees, and civil forfeiture to fund local government. There is probably nobody who has a deep philosophical commitment to doing this, and not many powerful people who have a direct interest in seeing it done. Local voters don't like taxes, but they like services. Local politicians like getting elected. Revenue sources are hard to come by, but extracting fees from outsiders driving through doesn't upset many voters. Individual people with some power are making decisions in their own interests, and the result is this side-effect.
These seem like very different situations. If you want to change these policies, you'll need different approaches.
I’ve always seen it as a battle of Us vs. Them, where the members of our own tribe will always privilege the members of the tribe. Those in power tend to stay in power because their actions and policies will tend to privilege their own tribe over others.
In times of scarce resources, those actions and policies can become more overt – and what else are we headed into, as proclaimed by so much advertising and educational pushes and governmental advocacy, but a time of greatly reduced resources as climate changes, humankind uses up all the land and pollutes a lot of the water, and oil and gas reservoirs dry up? We’ve spent decades, generations, trumpeting warnings of these changes (and hoping to provoke better natures into taking care of the poor while those in power take care of themselves).
Little wonder that those in power are grabbing up what resources they can while the resources still exist (because better natures rarely stand a chance against survival). They’re not changing all the rules related to oil extraction and movement, frex, to be evil; they’re changing the rules so they can reap benefits, quick, before all those investments become worthless.
I think Albatross makes a lot of good points in #40 and #50. Ascribing intent that isn't professed to rich people (or even rich conservatives) is usually less good at predicting outcomes and solutions than looking at professed motives and rules of the game-as-played, plus the resulting consequences.
The taxes thing is a big thing here. Of course, rich people hate being taxed, so those who aren't politically devoted to a progressive tax structure will generally work to avoid it.
But also, people in -general- hate being taxed, so we've seen a lot of pushback on income taxes (or voting for politicians who promise to lower their income taxes) even when the benefits they're getting from those taxes are far greater than the costs.
I'd argue that this visibility is a large part of why there's so much more pushback for income taxes (that are largely fair, and except where excessive use of tax breaks has, well, broken things, fall on the right people) than of sales taxes (which except when dropped for all necessities, tend to fall disproportionately on poor people) and medicare/SSI taxes (which as "flat taxes" are far less fair than progressive taxes). But for those taxes, they're either small amounts that people don't have to go through extra effort to pay (sales tax), taxes with an obvious purpose that people want to get (social security and medicare) or both (ssi and medicare taxes when paid through W-2 withholding). So people don't complain about them, and no effort is made to fix them, except (maybe) dropping sales tax on something like non-luxury clothing.
In contrast, people are always complaining that their (income) tax is too high, so even (often) really bad tax "reform" plans get real consideration. Similarly, even people not subject to estate taxes hear about estate tax plans and think they aren't "fair" (and there are occasionally situations of ancestral homes that rise in value to the point that a not actually rich-in-practice family suddenly needs to sell their house in order to pay taxes), so those taxes get hit even though they exist to fulfil a very real need and are only intended to hit the very rich.
The very rich, obviously, have a louder voice. But it's where the very rich have their needs conflating with the desires of a large number of people (mostly not that rich) that the worst harm tends to be done.
KeithS @ #33:
To a first approximation "can't do at the desired price point" is identical to "it's still too fiddly to do by machine".
In essence, my job for the last 20 years has been "automate myself out of existence". The result is that I have larger, and to some extent more interesting, problems in trying to figure out how to automate what I do and larger, more spectacular, failures. Still haven't managed to end up on front pages, thankfully...
There's still times I go "OK, I can spend 10 minutes doing this one-time thing, or I can spend a couple of hours automating it". If I'm sufficiently sure it's a one-time thing, it's probably not worth automating it. And it's usually easier to automate something you've already done, once.
Buddha Buck #49:
"Health insurance" in the US is usually a benefit plan, with coverage for doctors, negotiated prices for various medicines and procedures, and also an element of actual insurance. There's no reason at all I shouldn't be paying cash for my normal doctor visits instead of a $20 copay, except that this is how the insurance works. (And because that's the way the market works, the list price for a doctor's visit when not paid via insurance is probably twice as high as what the insurance companies pay.)
There's also an insurance element--if I have a heart attack and end up in the hospital having emergency catheterization surgery and staying for a week to recover, that would be way more money than I could afford to pay. But nearly all my interactions with the medical system are routine things that wouldn't normally be covered by an actual insurance policy.
44
The short version: promoting the general welfare and ensuring domestic tranquility.
I have to assume there are a lot of people who haven't read that part and don't care about anyone not in their personal groups.
Ingvar M @ 53:
Yes and no. Don't get me wrong, the two overlap almost entirely. I had different things in mind, though.
For "too fiddly to do by machine", I was thinking of something like harvesting strawberries of the appropriate ripeness without smooshing the things. With a sufficiently large budget, all the problems inherent in the task could be overcome, true, but the robotic technology isn't really available in a mass-market way (that I know of). Sure, the fact that the labor is cheap helps a whole lot.
For "can't do at the desired price point", I was thinking about the poor factory worker I saw in an episode of "How It's Made" in a low- to medium-volume factory producing something like barbecues. His entire job was to pick up the sheet metal blank from one conveyor belt, place it in a press, wait for the press to do its thing, then pick up the newly-produced bowl and place it on another conveyor belt. That's a job that's so easily replaceable with a robot you'd think it would be a done deal, but obviously the human is cheaper in some way than the robot.
Both are essentially the same in the end, but one has a little more of a shade of no tool being available on the market yet than the other.
WRT health care, one of the problems is unnecessary treatment. And there is a lot of that.
When Evidence Says No, but Doctors Say Yes
Long read, but worth it.
In the health care debate, there's a lot of finger-pointing at single issues. But it's not just insurance companies or provider wages or hospital costs or pharmaceutical costs. I think one of the overlooked facets is just how much money gets thrown into the pool. It's an enormous pile of cash, and it attracts lots of fingers. I love the idea of single payer, but the basic costs have to come down.
The definition of "medically necessary" is a big can of worms. Doctors are frequently more willing to prescribe expensive surgeries than to prescribe (for example) chiropractic and massage -- surgeons do only get paid when they perform surgery, so there's some incentive there. There's a big scandal over a neurosurgeon here in Seattle doing a more expensive and less effective treatment (he first got promoted because he was bringing in lots of money, then fired when the scandal came out: according to today's Seattle Times, the US Attorney is investigating -- more info at A Lost Voice).
And the amount of time that doctors have to spend dealing with denied claims, etc., varies a lot depending on how high up the medical food chain they are. I speak on this from personal experience working for a chiropractor. They're low on the food chain, but higher than PTs or LMPs.
If I had my druthers I would reduce all insurance claim forms to:
1. I am the person who prescribed this;
2. I am fully accredited and there is no legal impediment to my practice;
3. Here is the proof.
There is some health insurance fraud. The companies have reason to spend some money pursuing fraudulent claims. There have been cases of doctors charging for services that were never performed. Seriously, Jenny Islander, that approach has some major costs for the insurers (and, therefore, for the people paying for the insurance).
Whether the amount of time and money spent to prevent and detect fraud (and the money spent to get the insurers pay for non-fraudulent claims that have been conveniently denied) is an interesting question, and is a reflection of why game theory was developed. Cheating is an inherent cost in any system. Sometimes it's a low enough cost to be ignored: sometimes it's a high enough cost to demand serious reaction. It's not easy to tell which is which without data and experience, and it's not usually easy for folks outside the system to get either data or experience.
albatross @50: Step one is convincing the majority of people that X is horrible, and has a cause (not just as a natural consequence of the world that cannot be changed).
And, no, I disagree: if we air out the idea that X is horrible, and then surface all the different things that cause X to happen, we don't have to know WHICH is causing it at the outset. We have to commit to change it.
albatross, #50: Where I think your analysis breaks down is that even after observing that their actions are causing X to happen, they continue to do those things which cause X to happen. The reactions I've seen fall into 3 rough categories:
1) You're lying, my actions Y and Z don't cause X. (In the teeth of direct evidence.)
2) Who cares?
3) Yeah, so what are YOU going to do about it? (increasingly common)
So you're looking at some mixture of wishful thinking and/or deliberate falsehood, sociopathic indifference, and active malice, since it's not uncommon for all of these attitudes to be in play (to some degree) simultaneously. Once the connection between actions Y and Z and result X has been demonstrated, ignorance and cluelessness are no longer plausible explanations -- it has to be something more active than that.
They know what they're doing, and they don't give a shit. That's a difference only in degree, not in kind, from "they want it to happen".
Aha, just found something very relevant over on Slacktivist.
"One of the unspoken first principles of conservatism is that people will only work out of fear of poverty. So if you want people to be more productive, it stands to reason that you try to make poverty as nightmarish as possible."
So insofar as any of the people we're discussing subscribe to that philosophy, yes, they DO actively want these things to happen. They just hide it under the abuser's cloak of "It's for your own good."
One thing we must never forget is that today's Republican Party -- both its leaders and the rank-and-file of its power base -- have become the political and social equivalent of abusive spouses, and must be evaluated on that basis. It is a horrible mistake to try to apply the rules and thinking of a healthy relationship to an abusive one.
Further to 27 and 31, though off-topic to the main thread, the author of the review of Dead Right referred to in one of Teresa's current Particles is John Holbo; there should not be an m in his surname.
Once upon a time there was a small debate about whether the canonical adjective describing the length at which he writes should be "Holbonic" or "Holbovian," as in the question, "How many Holbovian lengths comprise a sagan?"
Lee @63: Link please? I want to cite that elsewhere.
Elliott, #65: It wasn't in the top-post, it was buried deep in the comments, and now I can't find it again or even remember which top-post it was. One of the most recent 2 or 3, if you want to go digging.
Lee @66: Found it: http://www.patheos.com/blogs/slacktivist/2017/03/15/causes-and-effects/#comment-3208320582 ("Causes and Effects")
He gets a lot of comments in a short period of time.
Liberal democracy needs social democracy if it is to function as advertised. The class warfare of the rich against the non-rich since the Reagan/Thatcher era has involved seeking to delegitimise social democracy and the key elements of state support for it (universal health care, universal forced saving for pensions and other elder care, universal primary and secondary education, racial and sexual equality).
If we are to have a world that is fit for human beings to live in, it has to be one in which we are all more nearly equal than we are now.
Short notes, written on a tablet with a clumsy keyboard.
Writing this in London, where the NHS is still a thing and the train announcer apologizes if the frighteningly large and efficient and modern rail service delivers a train to the station 7 minutes late. And there are little reminders of social safety net, however strained it might have become. Although I think London could use something like the Americans with Disabilities Act.
Reading about Trump's draconian, friends-serving budget infuriates me.
I'd like to see TNH's tweet thread essay-ized; I am certainly going to show it to me new friends at the local Democratic party office.
D. Potter: Thank you!
Teresa 4: What I've noticed about guns is that there are gun users, who tend to own a few of the things, and gun nuts, who keep acquiring more and more of them. What this suggests to me is that they're trying to use guns to soothe some anxiety that guns do not address, which is why they have to keep buying new ones that will be magical for a while.
I agree, but I'd add a third category: gun collectors. They keep buying guns, but more to have them than to use them; they don't have thousands of rounds of ammo on hand. They're no crazier than any fan collecting hundreds of unread books (admittedly a low bar).
Lee 10: I agree, and the goal only makes sense if you assume that what they want is to erode civil liberties and establish a totalitarian fear state, which in turn is consistent with their other policies.
Lee 62: Where I think your analysis breaks down is that even after observing that their actions are causing X to happen, they continue to do those things which cause X to happen.
And for my money those things are morally equivalent. We can't mindread, so we have to go by behavior; if they keep choosing actions that lead to X, we hold them responsible for causing X. IOW I don't give (or think anyone should give) a flying fuck about what's "in their hearts." As Aldonza said, what's in MY heart will get me halfway to Hell; I keep my actions civilized and don't worry about it. And I don't give adults credit for harmless intentions just because they profess them; I use something akin to the legal "knew or should have known" test.
Elliott Mason @70: You're welcome!
all: I have to say these comments are very educational, especially for someone whose sole economics course in college was on Saturday mornings 30 or so years back. One of the reasons I tend to despise "conservatives" (and the right-wing generally) is that their idea of ethics would embarrass a cockroach.
Something in the area of the repair/replace balance.
I have a tablet with a non-working USB port. It does have a separate power connector, but it would be better fixed.
The USB connector is soldered to a PCB. Removing and replacing is a skilled job, needing the right tools, and so expensive.
More expensive tablets have the USB port on its own small PCB, with a connecting cable. This costs more to make but can be easily replaced.
My local repair shop won't touch it. They don't do soldering. And it wasn't so expensive a tablet when I bought it, but the effect of UK politics and the value of sterling have made a big difference.
So I shall get out my soldering iron and other tools and have a go. I don't really have anything to lose. I have something else, cheap, with a similar fault, that I can practice on.
Soldering iron: I have it.
De-soldering braid: cheap on eBay.
Extra flux: also from eBay.
Locking tweezers: local Pound-shop
Set of several types of replacement USB connector: eBay again
Plan of action. Set up for anti-static and open the case. Disconnect the battery (Taking a pic to show they layout. Disassemble sufficiently to access both sides of the PCB.
The USB port has two support lugs soldered to the board, and four connection points. Desolder and remove the old port. Check carefully for solder left which may short tracks and remove.
Find matching replacement connector, solder in place, check carefully.
Reassemble, finishing with battery, watching for smoke. Check USB voltage-current from charger (I have a gadget to do this). Reassemble case.
The first gadget is much simpler all round, and if I get that fixed, I can attack the tablet with some confidence.
It's all going to take time and, even at minimum wage, that's likely the biggest cost. It's the sort of work that gets seen by many as of trivial value.
It's the sort of work that gets done by brown-skinned people on the far side of the world.
Our glorious leaders, I think, don't realise how the world has changed, how dependent every business is on things being done in foreign lands. The USA is big enough to do far more itself than the UK, but for some things the world only gets more than one factory because a few companies know what a flood or earthquake might do.
Good piece on golden age thinking in coal country:
https://newrepublic.com/article/141435/eternal-sunshine-spotless-white-mind
stefan jones @ 74:
I found that article to be more frustrating than good. The author showed how much they longed for an idealized past that never was (seriously, coal mining as idealized past?), but never tried to dig deeper. Which... I guess it's good to show what sorts of things people idealize, but it's also clear that they only claim to idealize it given the sorts of people and policies they vote for again and again and again and again.
To top it all off, the author continually stressed how "nice" they were, and even, at the end, conflated those "nice" people with being "good" people. Nice to only each other and important outside guests isn't nice, and it's definitely not good.
Fred Clark should be employed to write about small towns (and a number of other things).
KeithS @ 75:
I have recently decided that I want to remove the word "nice" from my vocabulary, at least as an adjective to describe people and their behavior. I find myself feeling that it is simultaneously lacking in specifics and easily used to cover for some dreadful behaviors.
After all, a person who "means well and is generally polite" and another who "actively tries to avoid offensive behavior and apologizes when they fail" can both be described as "nice". But the second person seems a lot less likely to be a bigot.
You text "resist" to their number 50409 and the bot answers.
The bot asks for your name and zipcode. It finds your senators (it will add your representative if you use it again). Then it asks what you want to tell them. What you text to the bot is what's going to be put in the fax addressed to them, so you should address your representatives directly.
The bot formats it into a letter, which it screenshots for you, and then faxes to the appropriate offices. All told it takes about five minutes.
To sum up:
You basically get to text Congress without looking up their contact info
The resistbot sends it to them as a faxed letter
You don't have to call over and over again to get through jammed lines or full inboxes
You don't have to talk to a person or wait for open office hours
Tolkien. Minuscule. Gandhi. Millennium. Delany. Embarrassment. Publishers Weekly. Occurrence. Asimov. Weird. Connoisseur. Accommodate. Hierarchy. Deity. Etiquette. Pharaoh. Teresa. Its. Macdonald. Nielsen Hayden. It's. Fluorosphere. Barack. More here.