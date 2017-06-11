June 11, 2017

Go to Making Light's front page.
I love the faces in Byzantine mosaics.
I used to make my own Mac icons back in the 1990s, when pixels were bigger and the Finder was user-tweakable. You had 31 x 31 pixels to work with. I learned to respect the art of using jagged little squares of color to imply details when seen from a distance.
Byzantine mosaicists were masters of it. The image at right is from the Rotonda of Galerius aka Agios Georgios aka St. George’s Rotunda in Thessaloniki.* It’s remarkably sophisticated. Seen up close, the heavily underlined jaw, the bright yellow highlights, and the checkered colors on his eyes, throat, and chin, look harsh and unnatural: abstract decoration, not mimetic representation. But the more you blur its edges — squinting through your eyelashes should work — the more realistic it looks to your brain.*
It also has that odd characteristic of recognizably being the face of a real person. I don’t know why people can spot that; I just know they do. The differences must be infinitesimal.
Byzantine mosaics thrived in the midst of physical limitations. Their palette was limited to the natural colors of rocks, plus a few colors of glass. The formal architecture of the time didn’t admit a whole lot of light, many of the best decorative surfaces were located way up toward the ceiling, and eyeglasses hadn’t been invented yet.
Lovely, indeed.
There's a 20th century lithographer, Albert W. Barker, who managed to do similar tricks with stone lithography. His "Ridge Farm" and "Rue Romaine, Rouen" both have far more detail in them than could possibly be there -- because the viewer's eye and mind fill them in. Similarly, Chuck Close's huge near-pointillist portraits have that effect. When someone does it right, I feel a sense of awe looking at the works.
"and eyeglasses hadn’t been invented yet."
To be fair, I got the blurred edge effect mentioned in the second paragraph by taking off my eyeglasses.
2
And backing up about a foot - isn't over-the-hill-myopia wonderful?
-----
After he retired, my grandfather's daughter[s] got him into doing mosaic work. He didn't create the designs, but he cut and set the tiles. We got a table that was designed to go with a lamp, with three tulip-tree leaves in greenish-blue at one end and background that had an unpatterned spot left for the lamp. (His own house had a table with a landscape, or at least a view of trees without leaves.)
Yanno, looked at from a few feet away at an angle without my glasses, he rather resembles Paul McCartney.
(Pointillism just reinvented mosaics with smaller pixels.)
The solstice is in, what, ten days? Premature happy summer solstice!
Even before reading the text, I thought "Pixel Art!"
Part of the Real Person aspect, for me, comes from the facial hair / five o'clock shadow.
The Sanmartino sculpture tucked into the asterisk is mindblowing.
There's a similar concept to the sculpture on display at the National Gallery of Art in Washington D.C.: a veiled woman, a bust rather than full figure. I've seen it first-hand and it's stunningly executed.
And for those of us whose presbyopia is not myopic - I achieved the desired effect by putting on my reading glasses and backing away from my screen.
(I concur with D. Potter@6; he does resemble Paul McCartney.)
I think some of the effect has to do with the fact that it's not pixel art: the tesserae aren't aligned to a grid, and so can be arched over and under the eyes, or aligned to the crease between the cheek and the upper lip, which helps suggest the contours of a face.
I suspect that it would be hard to achieve as good an effect (at the intended viewing distance) with 'proper' pixels in a grid, even with considerably greater resolution.
I've always been fond of the Roman mosaics with dogs, particularly the "cave canem" dog and the guilty-looking one with the knocked-over pitcher.
(you can also un-focus your eyes to get the blurred effect)
At St. Nicholas, the OCA cathedral in DC, there is one noticeable quirk in the iconographic program. They were just finishing it when I was in the Slavic Male Chorus (we rehearsed in the basement), and every bit of it was done in the very typical and often dogmatically stylized Russian way, so that for instance in the huge New Martyrs mural icon in the choir apse, you can recognize Tsar Nicholas and the imperial household mostly because he's wearing the Monomakh crown, not because it's a particularly close representation.
But there is one exception. On the first pillar to the right of the iconostas, there is a mural icon of Patriarch Tikhon, whom the commies eventually deposed. And unlike every other icon there, it is plainly and obviously painted from a photograph. The effect is striking.
I've seen a few variants of the technique that that Sanmartino sculpture uses; always blows me away. Despite my (IMHO) reasonable skill with such things, be damned if I could tell you how they achieve that effect. Because it doesn't just look draped (that's impressive enough) it looks like the veil is transparent. When it obviously can't be.
WRT icons: the relation between pixelation & verisimilitude is not straightforward. When I was making thumbnails for my portfolio page, I discovered that I had to blur the original full-size image quite a lot before reducing it, in order to get the miniature to come out "clear."
we are getting new Orthodox icons painted for our church in the Byzantine style. The painter flies over from Belgrade with the canvases, to install them. Part of this is applying the gold leaf inlay for the halos, which doesn't travel well. It is astonishing and somewhat beautiful to me how the tradition has survived.
The icon is seen as a window between heaven and earth, so the perspective is reversed. From the wikip explanation,
objects farther away from the viewing plane are drawn as larger, and closer objects are drawn as smaller, in contrast to the more conventional linear perspective for which closer objects appear larger.
re 15: At St. Nick's they brought over a crew of iconographers from somewhere in Russia, and their first words were, "we need fifteen thousand raw eggs." They changed their minds on that when they looked at the old iconostas, which had been done in egg tempera, and which had discolored pretty badly. So they used acrylic instead. It's holding up so far...
Jacque #14: That sounds like your thumbnailer is naive, perhaps grabbing every N'th pixel blindly. If you poke around a bit, it may have settings/options to do better.
