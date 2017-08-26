August 26, 2017

Go to Making Light's front page.
From a post by Logan Rimel, parish administrator at University Lutheran Chapel of Berkeley, Caifornia.
I outsourced the sin of my violence to them. I asked them to get their hands dirty so I could keep mine clean.
In Charlottesville, my “nonviolent” stance was met with heavily armed men. They came with bats, clubs, plywood shields painted with swastikas, brass knuckles, tear gas canisters, and wooden sticks. Not to mention the guns. The heavily armed militia were everywhere. They liked that they made you feel nervous. It was fun for them.
They came to hurt people, and they did.
Let me take a moment to be clear—I do not advocate for violence. I trust, however pig-headedly, that all of creation—including all people—is both capable and worthy of salvation. That there is no such thing as a lost cause with God. I cannot explain this trust; it is a part of me deeper than rational faculty. To commit violence against another human being is to commit violence against the image of God in them. To me, it is a sin. I do not believe God requires us to sin. But it seems apparent to me that the world sometimes does.
I never felt safer than when I was near antifa. They came to defend people, to put their bodies between these armed white supremacists and those of us who could not or would not fight. They protected a lot of people that day, including groups of clergy. My safety (and safety is relative in these situations) was dependent upon their willingness to commit violence. In effect, I outsourced the sin of my violence to them. I asked them to get their hands dirty so I could keep mine clean. Do you understand? They took that up for me, for the clergy they shielded, for those of us in danger. We cannot claim to be pacifists or nonviolent when our safety requires another to commit violence, and we ask for that safety.
And so I come to this—white liberal Christian friends, I’m talking to you. I’ve seen a lot of condemnation of “violent response,” lots of selective quoting Dr. King, lots of disparagement of antifa and the so-called “alt-left,” a moral equivalency from the depths of Hell if I ever saw one. You want to be nonviolent? That is good and noble. I think…I think I do, too. But I want you to understand what you’re asking of the people who take this necessary stance against white supremacy, the people who go to look evil in the face. You’re asking them to be beaten with brass knuckles, with bats, with fists. To be pounded into the ground, stomped on, and smashed. You’re asking them to bleed on the pavement and the grass. Some of them are going to die. And you’re asking them to do that without defending themselves.
Are you willing to do that? Are you going to to go out when the Nazis come here, to the Bay Area, next week? Are you going to offer your body to them? No? Are you willing to take a bat to the head? To be surrounded by angry young men who want nothing more than to beat you unconscious, like they did Deandre Harris? Are you going to rely upon a different type of violence—that imposed by the state—to protect you—even knowing it is a danger to your neighbors? To outsource the violence your safety requires to someone else? Or are you just not going to show up, at the rally or afterward? To choose passivity over pacifism—because let’s be clear, nonviolence is still about showing up.
If you are unwilling to risk your bodily integrity to stand against literal Nazis, but you are willing to criticize the people out there who are taking this grave threat seriously but not in a way of which you approve….I just don’t know what to say to you. Truly. Your moral authority is bankrupt and you’re not helping. You’re a hypocrite.
Everyone wants to feel safe. You are not safe. Your Muslim neighbors are not safe. Your immigrant neighbors are not safe. Your black neighbors are not safe. Your disabled neighbors are not safe. Your indigenous neighbors are not safe. Your Jewish neighbors are not safe. Your transgender neighbors are not safe. If you feel safe now, it’s an illusion born of your relationship to power. But make no mistake—you may not be the canary, but we’re all in the same coal mine. These people have been “community organizing” for DECADES. They are base-building and they have the White House. They have infiltrated law enforcement. They are in every legislative body and on every school board. You are not safe.
I do not feel safe, even here in Minneapolis. I grew up Jewish, and there were people in the synagogue with numbers tattooed on their arms. I am Pagan and bisexual. I am not as vulnerable as my Black and Hispanic neighbors, but I feel very strongly we must all stand witness as best we can.
White people saw MLK as the lesser of the evils in the civil rights fight - the greater evil was the people like Malcolm X and Stokely Carmichael, who would get violent if they had to.
The German magazine Stern is currently taking flak for a cover showing Trump doing the Nazi salute. This is the reflex that says it's always an exaggeration to call someone a Nazi.
It isn't. Not in this case.
The Nazi salute is forbidden in Germany. IIUC, it can't even be depicted. Stern appears to be relying on the drapery over the arm to render it legal, but that's not the point. The point is: When Germans tell you your leader is a Nazi, listen. They know whereof they speak.
I am about as safe as they come--a little old white lady.
Who is as angry beyond belief.
I will go to demonstrations. I will stand in lines. And hell yes, I will be willing to take a punch.
Because democracy is an equal coin--I may disagree with you on political issues but I believe that we all are patriots.
That Stern cover also has an obvious symbolism with Trump wearing an American flag to put a vague legality over the salute. It fits both Trump in particular, and the way that patriotism is generally abused in American politics as a cover for abhorrent behaviour.
A lot of people in the public eye today are inclined to mis-represent Stephen Decatur's toast, missing the desire to do right. Trump is only the most blatant of the current moment.
They came with bats, clubs, plywood shields painted with swastikas, brass knuckles, tear gas canisters, and wooden sticks. Not to mention the guns. The heavily armed militia were everywhere.And if the antifa come similarly tooled up, then either they have a battle against the cops who try to arrest them (though not the Nazis) or if the cops don't arrest them, the inevitable result is a battle against the Nazis in which a lot of people, neither Nazis nor antifa, may be hurt or killed or their property damaged. How does that help?
The word "antifa" doesn't resonate for me. No doubt I'm insufficiently politically conscious, but to me it's too like the name of some alien species in one of those '60s SF stories. An antifa looks something like saga pedo but 100 feet tall and taking over the world.
If it takes you two days to condemn Nazis, if you pardon a man who prided himself on running what he called "concentration camps", you shouldn't complain when others depict you as what you are.
Odalchini #7: "Antifa" was the alt-right's dismissive insult for anyone who dared stand up to them. It stands for "anti-fascists", and when someone uses that for an insult, you know all you need to know about their relationship to American politics.
The more militant opponents of the alt-right promptly took up the word and claimed it for their banner, and you know, I'm okay with that.
Actually, "antifa" is originally German, and goes all the way back to the first lot. There's a good article on it here.
The passage from the post that PNH cites that speaks to me—and the reason I retweeted it—is:
To commit violence against another human being is to commit violence against the image of God in them. To me, it is a sin. I do not believe God requires us to sin. But it seems apparent to me that the world sometimes does.
Dave @9:
The right-wing extremists, including those who walk around with Nazi symbols or white hooded robes, coined both the phrases "alt-right" and "alt-left". It's probably not a good idea to coöpt their chosen language.
Friend of a friend said (paraphrasing) the far right made up the term 'alt-right' because everyone already knew what Nazis looked like, and 'alt-left' because everyone already knew what civil rights activists looked like.
Race Traitor Xopher #12: I actually do have problems with the "alt-" terminology.
They can call themselves alt-right, but I'm not buying it -- they're no relation to American conservativism.
Likewise, I'm not an "alternate" left -- I was part of the original, liberal, left long before it got co-opted by the "neo-liberals", aka the left wing of the globalist plutocrats.
My question is how is calling someone an "anti-fascist" considered a BAD thing?
I'm going to keep asking that. It seems to croggle minds.
Theresa Ann Wymer @14:
The people I see calling Antifa a bad thing come in two groups: The fascists&sympathisers who are using Antifa to say that the left is as violent as they are, and those on the left who have bit hard into the "non-violence resistance" bit and feel that any meeting of violence with violence is bad.
The last group is exactly who the original article is addressing.
Years ago, when watching the movie Ghandi, one scene struck me as to the degree of non-violent protest that Ghandi was able to inspire. Ghandi's forces arrived at the place of protest -- a salt plant, guarded by British militia, if I recall, and on the side of the road leading to the gates, set up tables, manned by medics -- and press. One by one, an Indian would walk up to the doors, get clubbed and beaten by the guards, and would be dragged away by the medics to their station. Then the next person in line would step forward, get beaten, and treated by the medics.
With that in mind, I hear the original author as saying that she is NOT willing to do that, but that is what it would take to protest, if it weren't for Antifa standing between her and the Nazis. She wishes it weren't necessary, and is unwilling to do it herself, but is glad that someone is.
I read it the same way, Buddha.
Buddha: The additional challenge is that Ghandi's tactic relied on the guards' basic humanity—their inability to just keep clubbing people indefinitely. At some point, the guards became so heart-sick they were unable to continue.
This is not something we can rely on with our current batch of fascists. It's not impossible that they would relish the opportunity to abuse their opponents. "Lefties offering themselves up for beatings? Sweet!" Therefore Ghandi's approach would likely be...problematic.
I think the thing we need to remember about non-violent resistance as a tactic is this: it works best if it's performed by a large number of people who have very little - preferably nothing - to lose by being killed, against a vastly more powerful enemy who is well aware they have an awful lot to lose by being seen to kill them.
This is not the case in the USA at present. The violent right-wing radicals do not see themselves as having anything to lose by killing those opposed to them - indeed, by contrast, they see themselves as having a great deal to gain from it. (This is due to classic bully logic - having people afraid of speaking against you works just as well as having people speaking for you). If they kill their opponents, they are demonstrating their strength, showing their power, and indeed gaining in power (particularly if they do this with no consequences from a legal and policing apparatus which appears to have been largely hamstrung, and which is, in many cases, comprised of people who support their positions).
I'd be very careful about when and where one chose to conduct a non-violent protest, these days.
Jacque @17, Megpie71 @18:
I agree. It's been long said that if Ghandi had tried his protests against German occupiers, Hitler would have had him shot.
Were it not for the fact that I have a duty of care to my most wonderful boyfriend (who would be up shit creek without a paddle, or, indeed, a boat without me) and the fact that I'm a coward, I'd be getting some brass knuckles and learning how to fight. These people want to kill me, and him, and my friends, and people I don't know but who nevertheless don't deserve it.
Dave Harmon @ 13:
How are the so-called alt-right not related to American conservatism? Modern American conservatism as represented by the Republican party has come to power through the related tactics of the Southern Strategy, racist dog whistles, and appealing to white resentment. Their policies have the effect of disproportionately negatively affecting non-white people. The Libertarian party fellow travellers pay lip service to social equality, while standing for social and economic policies that also disproportionately harm non-white people.
You could make the argument that the Republican party is not actually conservative on the basis of their actions and policies, but they've been claiming the conservative mantle anyway. That's not a definitional issue for "alt-right", though, but rather one for American politics.
The term "alt-right" is this generation of racist assholes' attempt at coming up with a term that's not tainted with associations with white supremacism, anti-Semitism, the KKK, and Nazism. Too bad for them that they went and associated it with white supremacism, anti-Semitism, the KKK, and Nazism. The AP has decided that "alt-right" is a euphemism that they don't want to use except in quotes or adding "so-called" in front of it, and I respect that position. I'm happy to call them what their are, and not their mealy-mouthed euphemism. But I don't think they're not related to conservatism, because, at least for what the word's come to mean in the US, they very much are.
Fascists only understand the argumentum ad baculum. They come out onto the streets intending to be violent, and a non-violent response to that equates to surrender.
The only possible response to fascism,the only one that works, is to confront physical force with greater force, and, when the dust settles, bring the bastards to trial. It is worth recalling that three of the Nazis tried at Nuremberg -- Schacht, von Papen, and Fritzsche -- were acquitted.
It has taken centuries of struggle by many men and women -- and a hell of a lot of them gave their all -- to achieve the precarious state of social justice that the Western world has won since 1945. This is not something that is going to be lost without a struggle. Frankly, I want to see us build upon and beyond it.
Buddha Buck @19: Hitler would have had him shot.
Assuming he wasn't summarily put down by J. Random Jackboot in the street.
KeithS @20: But I don't think they're not related to conservatism, because, at least for what the word's come to mean in the US, they very much are.
It has been compellingly argued, in fact, that this was their objective all along:
But note well: Donald Trump is not a black swan, an unforeseen event erupting upon an unsuspecting Republican Party. He is the end result of conscious and deliberate choices by the GOP, going back decades....
I am physically unable to fight. So far none of those pusbags has felt free to stand in the grass triangles at the main intersection, or in front of the post office, and protest against the people who have been protesting in favor of peace and coexistence every Friday for years. But if they do...a clever person on Tumblr noted that there is no perceptible difference between the dots created by a laser pointer and a laser sight, at least to people whose closest brush with a shoot/don't-shoot situation is waiting to see what happens in a movie. Also, laser pointers labeled "for the amusement of cats" exist.
Jenny: I'd be really careful with that, especially in states with loose carry laws.
Jenny @23: I like it! Keeping in mind that in SOME areas that might be a very unsafe thing to do...
Jenny #23:
That's a dangerous thing to do unless you're prepared to back it up with potentially lethal force.
as megpie71 and jacque say - Ghandi's passive resistance could only work against the English, who had after all some shreds of decency even in their colonial incarnation. It would not have worked in let us say a Portuguese or Belgian colony.
Mandela tried passive resistance against the white supremacists in S. Africa. This ended in the Sharpeville massacre and Mandela's radicalization - he then formed the armed wing of the ANC as Umkhonto we Sizwe, Spear of the Nation, to counter the violence of the state. Mandela was an armed terrorist.
The US Nazis, aided and abetted by Russian hackers and bots, are doing their very best to depict the opposition as violent 'alt-left' 'antifa' movements. These are lies and must be called such.
The name is "GANDHI" not "GHANDI". It's in the spelling reference, for goat's sake!
Josh Marshall has a good question, should we be punching Nazis ?
See
http://talkingpointsmemo.com/edblog/should-we-be-punching-nazis
" it is precisely the aim of fascistic groups to shift the basis of civic dialog, space and politics from law to violence. To put it another way, they are trying to shift the basis of society and power from law, voting, equality to force, violence and the domination of the most powerful. And in this case we mean power as expressed by the superior ability to wield violence. Once we’ve moved from one to the other, fascists have to a significant degree already won. The Nazis and white supremacists are literally trying to create a “both sides” situation. We should not help them.
Philosophies that seek to destroy democracy and the rule of law don’t merit equal validation by a democracy. "
This is true but I am not wholly convinced. If the state will not protect us against violence, as it demonstrably does not in this administration, I do not see what countervailing powers can protect us. I am an old white man - perhaps I have to put on a suit and power tie for the next protest and hope that attracts some sympathy from the police and journalists.
Fragano @28: I did check—Buddha Buck's spelling. So it's all hir fault. <g,d&r>
It's easy to think in absolutes: violence is bad; free speech is good. I'm certainly prone to it myself. But...I'm increasingly uncertain that it's a good way to go through the world. There's an upswing in trolling by people who use those absolutes against us, gaming the letter of the rules to lead us away from the spirit.
I'm getting pretty fucking tired of being played.
Violence is bad...but sometimes it prevents worse things. Free speech is good...but what precisely constitutes free speech? Is violence excusable in the defense of free speech? Is a curtailment of free speech necessary to prevent violence?
Absolutes are for teenagers. Adults have to take nuanced decisions and own the consequences of them.
(Corollary: we're going to disagree. We need to learn to live with that without tearing each other to pieces.)
Some people who show up dressed as antifa are violent, and that's why they're showing up: they want to break things and hurt people.
Whether they're actually antifa or are provocateurs is something I can't answer.
I think the overwhelming evidence from political science research and other social science research is that in a democracy, seeking to oppose fascist or racist groups with violent tactics is probably counter-productive. It increases public support for "law and order" solutions to problems, it increases the public's willingness to distance itself from "both sides", and it gives the right-wing groups exactly what they want: a violent confrontation.
See, for example, the following paper, which finds, during the 1960s, the following, to quote the paper's abstract:
"In the 1964, 1968 and 1972 presidential elections, proximity to black-led nonviolent protests was associated with increased county-level Democratic vote-share. By contrast, proximity to black-led violent protests caused a substantively significant decline in Democratic vote-share."
https://www.princeton.edu/csdp/events/Wasow04092015/Wasow04092015.pdf
There's a common misperception that all anti-fascist fighters are "antifa", and that antifa are a single entity. It's actually a set of responses to fascists, not an organization, and the black-robed violent people are generally Black Bloc anarchists, not specifically antifa.
Fragano @28, Jacque @30:
I checked too -- I went with Jacque's spelling, and double-checked against my own first spelling...which was wrong.
I should have known; I have one of those tricky "dha" Devanagari combinations in my name. But then, any Indian heritage/geneology for me probably comes from my Indo-European background, which is to say, hundreds of generations out of date.
abi @31: (Corollary: we're going to disagree. We need to learn to live with that without tearing each other to pieces.)
And we need to figure out how to deal with those who are happy to tear to pieces those who disagree with them. (In a gentler age, I would have said "arrest them," but I'm not sure how far we can rely on this solution, these days.)
Buddha: That's really embarrassing. Gandhi is the third term in the cribsheet. ::redface:: I didn't even remember it was there to look at.
Like Josh Marshall, I enjoy the idea of punching Nazis. And I've long had a soft spot the European punks who were always happy to brawl with fascists. Some people do deserve a good kicking. It's always seductive and sometimes necessary if you don't want to live under the next Reich.
And yet, I have a couple of concerns. In practice, "punching Nazis" may get pretty ugly and sordid:
Four "black block" members gang up on what a Mother Jones journalist calls "An apparent alt-righter." They have him on the ground and they're kicking him and beating him. One black block member carries a "No hate" sign. The beating stops when an African-American journalist steps in to help the man being beaten.
I have no idea what the man on the ground did. Maybe he was a piece-of-shit Nazi. Maybe he worked for the extinction of liberty. And yet, the person I most admire in this video is the journalist who steps in to stop the beating.
There may come a time, all too soon, when we have to fight. God only knows that there are people out there itching to do evil, and that Trump will cheer many of them on, and pardon them when he can.
But if Iraq has shown us anything, even a terrible government may be better than Hobbes' bellum omnium contra omnes, the war of all against all. When civil order truly breaks down, people will support almost anyone who promises to restore it. And the black block members kicking somebody 4-on-1 may not be ready for their right wing counterparts. There's a huge number of conservatives out there who own AR-15s and who dislike liberals, but who still believe in the rule of law. If civil order breaks down, I honestly don't know whose side they'll be on.
Honestly, I think we should hold onto the rule of law as long as we can. Work to turn out the Democratic vote for 2018. Let the Nazis and the KKK make themselves odious in the eyes of the public. Use violence only in self-defense or the defense of others, as permitted under the rule of law.
And whatever we do, let's not allow people like RH/WF decide who's a Nazi and who it's OK to punch.
my problem with 'antifa' is that their definition of 'fa' and mine differ. i'm not interested in smashing the state, ending capitalism, or bringing about the glorious anarchic non-state.
so, it's hard to make common cause with someone with whom i have so little in common - even if that thing is hatred of Nazis.
@Fragano Ledgister no. 26: If you were careful to use it in clear air and from cover, who would even know? Send a Nazi diving for cover, make him look stupid, and go home whistling. (If carrying a laser pointer won't get you into trouble with the law.)
The only absolute is that the only absolute is itself?
When Sweden started seeing anti-fascist counter-demonstrations, there were roughly three strands of people on that side. You had the people who were there to hold placards and shout; you had the people who were there to hold placards, shout, and if needed be violent to protect themselves and the people in the first group; and then you had a very small minority who were there only to fight.
Jenny Islander @ #39:
I suspect that "I had a laser aim-point on me!" would count as "immediate threat of life" for self defense purposes, should someone painted with a red point decide to open fire. I would, personally, prefer to not be the reason for that excuse, especially if I wasn't the person being shot. It's also surprisingly hard finding air clean enough to not give at least a smidgen of a track back, in anything approaching a city environment.
abi @31
Violence is bad...but sometimes it prevents worse things. ... Adults have to take nuanced decisions and own the consequences of them.
Very much agreed.
I was trying to think what more to say about this, and decided my opinion is covered by two items from the Making Light front page commonplaces.
“Peace means something different from ‘not fighting’. Those aren’t peace advocates, they’re ‘stop fighting’ advocates. Peace is an active and complex thing and sometimes fighting is part of what it takes to get it.” (Jo Walton)
“If there is no willingness to use force to defend civil society, it’s civil society that goes away, not force.” (Teresa Nielsen Hayden)
A laser pointer is a weapon. Treat it like a gun. It's very bad manners to point one at a person you do not mean to harm. It can damage your victim's eyesight, and that's whatever your jurisdiction calls "bodily harm", even if your victim is a Nazi. Idiots pointing laser pointers at aircraft to dazzle the pilots are a real nuisance and people have been fined or jailed for doing that.
Jacque #36: And we need to figure out how to deal with those who are happy to tear to pieces those who disagree with them.
Bearing in mind that "those who are happy to tear to pieces those who disagree with them" may be on the far-right – Nazis – or the left – anti-capitalists, animal-rights activists, climate change activists (try a 'fracking' project in the UK and see what you get) or even anti-fascists.
Jenny Islander #39: That's a bit too much of the "they couldn't hit an elephant at this dist..." for me.
Ingvar M @40: I suspect that "I had a laser aim-point on me!" would count as "immediate threat of life" for self defense purposes
In the same way that pointing a toy gun at someone and threatening them as if it was real ("But I wouldn't really have shot them!") qualifies (I believe) as assault with a deadly weapon. If the target believes they are under threat, it's a threat, for the purposes of the law. (AIUI)
I sympathize with the desire, but maybe just don't?
Odalchini @43: Bearing in mind that....
Yes.
There are reasons why the laws are supposed to apply to everyone.
Honestly, I'd be most worried that the idiot who was "painted" with the laser pointer would start firing his weapon indiscriminately and injure or kill innocent bystanders.
And be able to justify it as "self defense" -- because how could you prove it was a harmless laser pointer and not a sniper somewhere?
Cassy B.: And AIUI, the law would likely back him up.
cleek@38 writes:
...i'm not interested in smashing the state, ending capitalism, or bringing about the glorious anarchic non-state. [...] so, it's hard to make common cause with someone with whom i have so little in common...
For us, it's also not that easy to make common cause with someone who isn't interested in smashing the state, ending capitalism or bringing to reality our glorious dreams of fully-automated gay luxury space anarchist utopia, but nevertheless everyone needs to do their part when the Nazis come to rally in our town. If we can all just stop trying to be precious, ideologically pure snowflakes, for a few seconds so we can deal with early onset fascist revolution, that would be really nice.
Jenny Islander #39: Given my cat could figure out there was another red dot in my hand, I wouldn't assume you're all that safe. Laser-painting someone with a toy is a bluff, and the other side likely has real guns to call it with.
KeithS #20: OK, I'll take back "no relation"... but I'm just old enough to remember when a fair portion of the GOP was focused on economic conservativism and the status quo, and the racists had to be careful what they said. Even Nixon backed down from blocking desegregation, and had supported a civil rights bill as VP. AFAICT, the turning point was Nixon's pardon -- after that, the GOP was stepwise taken over by his former henchmen, who ran riot during the Carter and Reagan administrations.
From there we saw a progressive radicalization and abandonment of the ideas of a Loyal Opposition, and of compromise in general. That tearing down of the political community was what ultimately freed the racists (among others) to come out into the open.
j h woodyatt @48 re: precious, ideologically pure snowflakes, for a few seconds
That's unjust. It is problematic that some people try to conflate causes so that they can claim that supporters of cause X are also really supporting cause Y.
A bit of follow-up from that same Mother Jones reporter who shot the video referred to @37:
Most of the stories linked to a video I shot of five antifa protesters beating a right-wing activist. Little else from my two days of live-tweeting was picked up by news outlets. The beating I filmed was newsworthy, yes, but it should be viewed in the context of the rest of the day. Sunday’s violence was minimal compared with the extreme violence at April’s white supremacist rally in Berkeley. And while Sunday’s counterprotesters were intolerant of the far-right activists, the overall mood was festive. Organizers later declared the day a “victory against white supremacy.”
By focusing on scattered violence, reporters glossed over the bigger story: The Bay Area has become the latest target of fascist and other far-right groups promoting disruptive rallies across America, often in cities where they know they are not welcome.
Joel Polowin@50:
It is problematic that some people try to conflate causes so that they can claim that supporters of cause X are also really supporting cause Y.
It's also problematic that some people and not others are expected to be pragmatic and non-ideological when called to unite in opposition to reactionary proto-fascism. As if the fascists in the middle 20th century were defeated by well-dressed conformists showing up to work on time and writing polite letters to their newspaper editors. This happens a lot: antifa breaks a few windows and bloodies the nose of somebody who went out of their way to provoke it, and somehow this is seen as morally equivalent to the SA and the MSVN.
Not at all equivalent, and pretending otherwise is a very telling move.
[*] MSVN?
"The Milizia Volontaria per la Sicurezza Nazionale (MVSN, "Voluntary Militia for National Security"), commonly called the Blackshirts..." https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Blackshirts
Yeah, my typo. Sorry about that.
j h woodyatt @ 52: antifa breaks a few windows and bloodies the nose of somebody who went out of their way to provoke it Incitement to riot is not an excuse to riot; punching someone, IMO, is a good way to lose people who sense that something is badly wrong with this country but might be repelled by the simpleminded solutions proposed by the allegedly-alt right. Further, I do not think analogizing our situation to "the fascists in the middle 20th century" is any more useful (or accurate) than the mainstream right in the US claiming that every US failure to use force against anything less than abject surrender is a new Munich. I am not a "precious, ideologically pure snowflake"; I'm looking for a way through this mess that has a chance of leaving us with habitable territory rather than a smoking ruin.
One things that comes to mind: the Fascists rose at around the same time as the pre-WW1 political consensus was failing. In the UK, that gave us the rise of the Labour Party as well.
In the 1970s there was certainly industrial turmoil, and Scargill was somebody that any government was going to have to deal with. He picked a fight with Maggie Thatcher, and that was part of what killed off the old-style Labour. The fascist-types saw a chance, and grabbed it with both hands.
The Conservatives of today aren't those of Macmillan or Heath, though you can see the links. The only party in British politics that looks remotely similar to what it was in the 1960s is the Official Monster Raving Loony Party.
Don't know why I didn't notice this before, but unlike the Old Left and the New Left, the alt-right are telling us they're not some neue rechts, they're still the alte rechts, Nazis and KKK and other racists.
