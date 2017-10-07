October 7, 2017

Go to Making Light's front page.
I have a chiming clock in the house. It was originally my maternal grandmother’s, and my mother very kindly gave it to me a number of years back. Hearing it tick in the background, I often think about the song “My Grandfather’s Clock”. We used to sing it* in elementary school. That song is a sweet remembrance of someone’s stout, elderly grandfather.
But.
But it’s such a patriarchal clock in the song, isn’t it? A huge investment on the day a baby is born. It won’t fit anywhere convenient, so you have to make an extra space for it. And then everything comes to a stop when Mr Center of Attention leaves the scene. I understand that in the sequel it ends up in a junk shop, broken down for parts and chopped up for kindling.
My grandmother, whom I never met but am told I strongly resemble, was born into a poor immigrant family. She was a smart woman but had very little access to higher education. She was also a gifted crafter; I have one small piece of her weaving. She was not always happy in the space she was allowed to occupy in society, and she didn’t raise a very happy family. Her death in her fifties was all the harder as a result, for her and for everyone who had to carry on.
But she left this clock, which she’d liked and bought as an adult. A little wooden Seth Thomas mantel clock, now with a chipped face after a shipping mishap. It has a soothing tick and a clear chime. It went through a phase of refusing to go for a few years, but has mysteriously resumed working again. Its ticking is the heartbeat of the house, a reminder of someone I wish I’d known.
And this is a great gift because she also left us ourselves: the female line, unnamed the way female lines are in our culture. A daughter, two granddaughters, one great-granddaughter†, all of whom have inherited something of her smile and a lot of her brains. I look at my hands as I bind books and Fiona’s as she draws, and wonder what hers looked like on the loom. I look at the good in my life and wish more of it had been in hers too.My grandmother’s clock is at home on its shelf
(I don’t think today is any kind of anniversary. But since her genes and her clock are ever-present in my life, any day will do to post this.)
* the first verse, anyway. I’ve just looked it up and it does go on a lot longer.
† I have other cousins and nieces, but this is the female line I’m talking about.
What a lovely reworking of that poem, Abby.
Abi. Abi.
I only vaguely remember the original song. (The first verse does sound somewhat familiar, now that I've looked it up). This is a lovely reworking. And the clock sounds very nice, too.
Nice!
I wonder how "grandfather clocks" got their name?
My grandparents - my father's parents - had a clock on the mantel at their house that chimed. (I don't know what happened to it when my grandmother sold that house.)
My father had a seven-day clock in Texas, which his next younger brother had gotten somewhere (and he got it after my father died). I don't think it chimed, but it could have at one time; it was actually a time clock.
Stefan Jones (4): According to Wikipedia (where I found the lyrics to the song), the name 'grandfather clock' came from the song.
In my family the eldest daughter is given the same first name as her grandmother. So the female line of descent has alternating first names A-B-A-B, for at least nine generations.
Thanks for the poem, Abi.
We sang My Grandfather's Clock at our (UK) primary school in the seventies. Singalongs seemed to be the main element of 'music' lessons insofar as we had them, though some of us learned the dread descant recorder too (eventually I moved down the staff to the treble recorder and maybe the tenor one too, I forget). Eclectic singing repertoire: I remember Chim Chim Cher-ee from Mary Poppins and—daringly modern—Morningtown Ride, plus the usual Catholic primary school stuff of the just-after-Vatican II era (older hymns like Bring Flowers of the Rarest, but ones targeted at guitar were winning out: Colours Of Day was unavoidable.) Our accompanist teacher must have had her childhood piano lessons in the inter-war years and there was probably a copy of My Grandfather's Clock inside every piano stool in the country then. I only learned very recently that Marching Through Georgia had the same composer.
The way the clock stopped When The Old Man Died really annoyed me as a child; a death can't make a clock stop; there must be a mechanical reason for this. Odd that it should have wound me up like that, as I was quite superstitious.
Both my grandfathers were dead when I was born Maternal grandma lived with us and collected Hummels and crosheted potholders. We have a German grandfather clock, which chimes, but we've never gotten it to hang (there are weights involved) straight on the wall so that it works for any length of time and people area lways bumping into it. I've been thinking about my grandmothers lately, being now that age and resorting to vanishing scent Ben-Gay.
D. Potter@9: I was born to oldish parents; only ever had two living grandparents, and both declined and died when I was young. Having older parents gave me an odd set of out-of-date cultural referents that set me apart a bit when I was growing up; I've only just realised that my lack of the 'usual' grandparents (ideally, numerous and hale enough to provide respite parenting) set me apart a bit too, and it makes me a bit sad. The surviving ones were too old, and I too young, for me to get to know them properly.
The way the old man in the song regards the clock is utterly egocentric, as if it were a body slave he was gifted at birth: it never complains, does its work, only wants winding once a week... and like the good slave of myth, when its owner goes, it goes too. If Grandfather had been an ancient Egyptian he would have had the damned clock sitting ready to go into his tomb with him at the end.
I like your version much better.
It's timely for me to read this. Yesterday I hit a grief-wall while trying to decide which of my father's tools to keep and which to discard.
It's not that he's recently deceased; he's been gone 20 years. It's not that there's anything of great intrinsic value in his toolbox; it's rusty junk and I haven't got space to keep it anymore. But I'm having a terrible lot of trouble letting go of the idea that a toolbox is more than just stuff, it's an expression of your self, a manifestation of your abilities and your aspirations. Here was a guy who, among other things, fixed faucets and stitched leather and apparently needed four ice picks for some reason. To break up the collection feels like a miniature echo of his death.
They weren't even his real tools. His real tools were frying pans and cookie sheets and the telephone he used for listening to the problems of people he met in AA meetings. But the metaphor's still getting to me.
12
I have a box of tools from my father (and possibly earlier) that's a mil-spec crate about 9 inches deep by about 18 by 30 inches. I know my hacksaw frame is in there, and also the hand drill that I asked for.
(It's been 23 years and some months since he died; the box came when my mother moved back from Texas.)
One of my cousins took most of the shop equipment; it was a laugh, though, pulling open one of the drawers (old type font drawers from when the local newspaper moved) and finding one full of files.
I was going through the Family silver a couple of years ago (PNH will tell you that I have Family, not just family) and found a bowl with the inscription "Martha to Lizzy, 1 August 1860". With a little digging in a geneology a kind friend made, I discovered that Elizabeth Sherman had a sister, Martha; and she married Thomas Thacher on that date. So this was probably a wedding present. (The Shermans were great-granddaughters of Roger Sherman, rather prominent in Revolutionary times.)
The Thachers had a daughter Elizabeth, who married William Kent. They had a daughter Elizabeth, who married George Stanleigh Arnold. They had a daughter Elizabeth, who married my father. They had no daughters.
When I figured out the history of the bowl, I realized that it needed to go to an Elizabeth in my generation -- fortunately, my mother had a niece who was born with her name (and has since married). So I got in touch with her, and asked her if she'd like the bowl, with the geas that it should be passed on to an Elizabeth in the next generation. She was absolutely thrilled (her job in the family when she was young was polishing the silver!); now it's with her, and I'm sure she's going to keep it passing along in the same way. I really like having an artifact in the family that's following the maternal line of the name....
And I still have a great many of my father's books because I'm of the same mindset as you, PJEvans @13. It's hard to let them go!
Steve with a book @ #8: The way the clock stopped When The Old Man Died really annoyed me as a child; a death can't make a clock stop; there must be a mechanical reason for this. Odd that it should have wound me up like that, as I was quite superstitious.
I am reminded that in Rocky and Bullwinkle's rendition, the Old Moose didn't so much Die as Mysteriously Disappear, and when someone finally thinks to check the innards of the clock to see if there was some mechanical cause for it stopping, it turns out the Old Moose has been trapped inside the pendulum cabinet all this time and is quite annoyed that nobody thought to look earlier.
This is beautiful, and it's coming at a time when I very much need some beauty. Thank you so much for this.
(Footnote to mine @14 -- oops, that was Evan@12 I was referring to. So much for scanning!)
This really is good, and I like the lyrics. Also, now I want a chiming clock. My grandpa's house had one with an electronic-sounding chime, nothing really pretty, and it wasn't his anyway (I'm assuming, given that we didn't take it when we cleaned out his things in July*.) I have a few fountain pens of his that I would like to clean up so I can write with them, even if not to him, and pass them along.
*I find myself wanting a friend's boyfriend to get a job near where Grandpa and related family lived so when I see my friend, I can also see the landscape and things that aren't actually familiar but have taken on Meaning now that I'm an adult and searching for things to Mean.
abi @0: I particularly love the tick tock heartbeat through time. One could make a lovely sf or fantasy story from that.
Evan @12: Oh, I totally get the toolbox thing. My dad gave me enough of an acknowledgement before he died that I've been able to reclaim my good relationship with him postumously. And now I really regret not having had a chance to get to know him as an adult. (Oh, the hay he would have made of the Maker movement!)
I've got bits and bobs I associate with him scattered around, much of it I don't use anymore, and/or is in terrible condition. But I keep it all, because. (Fortunately, I do have room for it, so there's that.)
The one that particularly pinches is the crescent wrench that a "friend" destroyed because he was feeling impatient and needed a hammer that wasn't handy. (This was back in the days before I had the wherewithal that would have let me grab it away from with an emphatic "Dude, WTF?" It was one of a set of three that, along with a double-handful of other basic tools, my dad gave me on my 18th birthday.
P J Evans @13: one of the drawers ... full of files.
::lust:: :-)
Oh and: Tom Whitmore: That's a really neat story.
Oh, man, my (paternal) grandfather and drawers of tools. Two stories. No, three.
1. He had a table saw. It was a good table saw and it was His Table Saw. When he died, my father took the table saw but...couldn't use it. Because it was his father's. Multiple table-saw worthy tasks were done with a circular saw or left undone. The final solution was tool laundering: he sold my grandfather's table saw and bought another one with the money.
2. My grandparents always drank Folger's instant coffee. Grandpa's workshop was lined with shelves of Folger's coffee cans full of neatly sorted things. My aunt took the shelves but not the cans, then had to go back and get the cans because nothing else fit so precisely on those shelves.
3. In the 1950's, everybody was electrifying their treadle sewing machines and taking them off their one-drawer tables. My grandfather did this for the department store he worked for. They were just throwing the drawers away, so he brought them home and made racks for them. They held yet more neatly sorted woodworking equipment. I have some of those drawers now, and have built a custom rack to hold them. (It's an IKEA hack.) I store neatly sorted bookbinding and sewing equipment in them.
(I also have a lot of little IKEA drawers with more neatly sorted stuff. Blood seeps where it can't go, the Dutch say (het bloed kruipt waar het niet gaan kan). Blood will tell, we'd say in English.)
Thank you, Abi.
When we cleared out my father's mother's house, we found that one of the ottomans was a storage box, full of sewing supplies that hadn't been touched in years as my grandmother got less able to do fine work. My mother and I split what was usable.
The first time I opened one of her sealed 40-year-old packets of bias binding felt distinctly weird ... but the feeling settled when I reminded myself that Grandma hated waste and, had she been there, would have told me it was meant to be used.
Another story, recalled by Tom @14: my sister has a necklace with a little letter A. She got it from my aunt, who got it from my aforementioned grandmother. *She* got it from my grandfather's sister when she married him; when my grandfather turned out to be a poor excuse for a human being, she gave it to my aunt, because she didn't want to keep it, but also felt strongly that it shouldn't just be got rid of.
re grandparents and clocks: One of the things I remember about going to visit my mother's parents as a child is the sound of the clock the ticking when it got quiet. My grandmother (who just made it to 98 last month) gave that clock to my parents some time ago when it needed repairs and it's now in my mother's dining room where I have a moment of disconnect every time I visit & notice it. But now my child gets to associate ticky clocks with her grandma's house. (I would have adopted the cuckoo clock that we had when I was a kid, only my husband is super sensitive to clock ticking & would not get along with it.)
My grandparents initially replaced the old mechanical clock with one of those creepy battery operated analog ones that recited one of the ten commandments on the hour, leading to dinner being punctuated by a scratchy voice saying, "Thou shalt not commit adultery." This has since been replaced by the kind that plays bird songs, much to the relief of guests.
re fathers and tools: My father only died about 4 years ago; he was a self-described "tool-aholic" with a penchant for estate sales, and then he spent his last few months cleaning and reorganizing the basement with the end result that all the accumulated memories my mother & I have of where to find things are no longer reliable. Somewhere among the giant pile of hammers is one that his great-grandfather made, but there's no one left who has any idea which one it is.
Frank Hayes' version cropped up frequently at filksings in college: https://genius.com/Frank-hayes-grandfather-clock-lyrics
I have some stuff from my grandmother, too. A jar of whole nutmegs (!) is possibly the most valuable, but there are some good beading needles, the kind that will take a strand of embroidery floss.
I have some of my father's college textbooks, too. (IIRC, one of them was assembled in fascicles.) The other books from him were ones he bought secondhand, including a couple of cookbooks. (Kansas Home Cook Book, "4th printing, 8th thousand" - it was bound with blank onionskin pages at intervals, the cover backed with newspaper, and there are recipes cut out and glued into both front and back inside covers.)
I have a little bit of (costume) jewelry from each of my grandmothers. Grandma's pins aren't really my style, but Grossmutti's necklace is. The string in that necklace broke at least twenty years ago, but I saved all of the beads; I restrung it last month when I started getting interested in beading and will definitely wear it when appropriate.
My current wallet was my grandmother's (Elizabeth Kent Arnold -- it has her initials on it) silver cigarette case. It's a lovely Faraday cage for the chips in my credit cards, and it keeps me from carrying too much stuff -- it's a very limited size.
Coincidentally, I had been thinking about time and grandparents recently. My paternal grandparents were born in the reign of Queen Victoria, and far enough from her death that they could remember her as their queen. To me, on the other hand, the Victorians seem remote, distant, and even a bit artificial.
Which is odd. I spent my teen years studying by the light of a kerosene lamp. My father had a set of magic lantern slides. My mother spun wool with a spindle that my father had carved for her. I quite literally walked from the nineteenth to the twentieth century when I went to catch the school bus.
What I got from my mother, what all three of us children got, were stories. Stories from her childhood and youth that linked us to a lifeworld older in many ways than our own. Stories tied to the old stone house by the mill where she was born (but which, years later, she wouldn't let me photograph, for reasons much too painful to go into here). It is the stories that bind me to my maternal line, and to the raft of uncles, aunts, cousins, and a grandmother, I have known over the years.
Do people have ideas about how to find good homes for your (precious) things when you've no expectation that there'll be close interested parties?
I wrote this for a gentleman whose tools I purchased/inherited through the hapenstance of seeing his saw set (and knowing what it was) -- his children weren't at all interested, but it clearly pained him to think about seeing them split up and sold off to random uncaring people, or worse yet, sold as scrap or tossed in a landfill -- and I was delighted (and still am) to give them a new home and use:
I think of you often;
daily, as the wind sweeps the trees.
Your gift, years of knowledge,
a lifetime of care, in wood and in steel.
A trove of unknown stories worn into their work-worn handles.
Did you once think;
the same questions, and wonder
Will I grow old and rest,
passing on my tools, and wishing them proud
Wondering what stories they'll build?
xeger: This probably doesn't directly address your question, but I've had some surprising results offering stuff for free on Craigslist. (The $ I could get just doesn't balance the effort required to get it, and usually I just want stuff Gone.)
I lucked into a big-ole hollow log when I happened to be peddaling by when one of the city trees was being taken down. Its trunk was thoroughly hollowed out, and I'd been dreaming of making a big drum for years, so I paid the guy to lop off a reasonable length of it and deliver it to my house.
Never got around to doing anything with it (not really having the tools to work it properly*), so finally decided to re-home it. Put an ad on Craigslist, fully expecting to have to invoke the local arborist's services in a week or so when nobody responded, but got an answer almost instantly.
"Yes! Yes, we want it!!" I asked what they planned to use it for: "Beehive!"
Came into possession of a wetsuit I'd intended to rework into galoshes. Again, never got around to it (sensing a theme here?). Ad to Craigslist, again not expecting much, especially since I noticed something I hadn't when I got it: it had a Seaworld logo blazoned across the back. (Wouldn't expect there'd be a lot of call for scuba gear in Colorado, and who the hell wants to wear that karma?) Again, prompt response: woman was heading up to the the No-DAPL protest; wet-suit would be useful for people dealing with cold, rainy weather.
As it happens, that's the weekend the police up there started using water cannons. So, karmic redemption after all.
* I'm generally allergic to power tools.
My grandfather had a grandfather clock with a case he'd built himself. It really did stop the day he died (though it was set going again just fine, and I believe still is going). The prosaic explanation, as far as I know, was that everyone had been too busy going back and forth to the hospital to remember to wind the clock on its appointed day.
I never met either of my grandfathers, both having died more than 30 years before I was born in the big war that took way too many young men in that generation. I do have a couple of things from my maternal grandparents I value very much, though:
My grandma was a seamstress, and my grandpa a weaver. My mom gave me my grandfathers weaving textbook and my grandmothers workbook from their respective apprenticeships. I do have a few memories about my grandmother teaching me textile skills as a child, but we did see each other way too little when I was young, since we were divided by the wall that split Germany in two parts at that time. She died just a couple of years after that wall stopped being a problem. I do have most of her haberdashery stash mixed in with mine, and love using that old stuff whenever it fits into one of my projects.
I know that my mother and sisters have jewelry passed down from Grandma (probably both Grandmas), but I don't know too much about that.
The heritage I do know more about is art. I have on my walls my maternal Grandpa's drawing of me, and a poem¹ he wrote, typed up, and framed, both from my infancy. And two of Mom's paintings, one from my childhood, one from more recently. I also hav,e in a glass stand that won't stand properly, a board with two paintings (on each side) from the other Grandpa, who apparently dabbled in it (but didn't tell anyone!) after their son married my artistic mother. From Grandma I have two of her soup recipes, both of which I've made on occasion.
¹ For some value of poetry, as Grandpa was a better visual artist than a poet. "The Poem That David Would Write", an abecedary of little snippets from my early childhood.
I gave her the clock. She was staightforward about wanting it, and it's better to give things to kids while you're still alive, right? Rather than wait for them to divide up the loot later, when you're not there to enjoy it.
I knew Abi's grandmother well, since she was my mother. They are much alike, and would have liked each other. Strong, enduring, they are both artists. My Mom was always, fundamentally, on my side (if we were choosing up sides) and I've tried to be that for Abi.
When we talk on Skype sometimes I hear the clock chiming, and then I smile
Thank you Abi. My husband grew up very rootless; his family is not what it could have been. 50 years forward, he has quite a clock collection - grandmother, grandfather, mantel, you name it. All from flea markets and estate sales and whatnot. They make him feel connected, he says, perhaps not to his family but to a larger family that just hasn't met each other at all. I will show him your poem.
(I comment so infrequently that I am not sure this is my nym here, I'm in the ballpark I assume if not the exact seat)
A few weeks ago I came across a piece of fabric in a spiderweb print that my late MiL must have bought, so it’s currently becoming a dress. I hope to have it done in time for Hallowe’en.
thank you Abi.. my grandmother had a mantel clock like that, a steady tempo in her house. It went to my aunt Elaine who went to New Zealand to be with two of her children. I don't know what has become of the clock.
Some thoughts on the remnant possessions of my fathers and mothers, at the link from my name here.
I have been collecting and refurbishing old fishing gear, split-cane rods and fly-fishing reels. One cane rod came from a gentleman even older than me, who had inherited it from his old fishing buddy, but could no longer go fishing himself. I remember them both when I take it out fishing.
I have my grandfather's railroad watch, an Elgin, and the serial number implies it is from the '20. I have read an argument that it was very high tech for its time. My grandfather had a barn full of lumber, tools, and lots of shelves full of hardware. He stored a lot of stuff in his old cigar boxes. One day he took us out there, pulled out a shelf and gave us each a silver dollar. Then he drove us to a junkyard and let us spend it on anything we wanted.
The watch has a fantastic tick, I wind it up sometimes and lay it on my wooden dresser, just like my grandfather did.
The talk of fishing gear reminds me of another family story.
The parents of the grandmother who bought the clock invented a particular kind of fishing sinker (a "Freeline Fishing Sinker" with a copper tube up the middle to allow the line to slide through it). They patented it (US 1802260 A) and manufactured it for sale, pretty much entirely in the LA Basin.
When my paternal grandfather died (in San Jose), my parents found a couple of those sinkers in his tackle box. We have no idea how they traveled so far in the days of very regional production.
My mother (hi, Mom @34) still has a couple of them. She just sent me a picture.
Mom @34: OMG! Hi, Mom!! ::wavewavewave::
I have a watercolor (unframed, unmatted) of a tree on a hillside that my father's mother did when she was in college (University of Kansas, fine arts, class of 1909). And the bentwood cane that her husband had, which is pretty close to my size.
(I remember him for allowing us to watch him out in his shop in the garage. When Granny was getting ready to move and sell the house, the jars of nails and screws and whatnot were still on the shelves - he used baby-food jars. And the light that he mounted on the end of a one-by-four, hinged to the wall so he could have it where he needed it.)
I have several carved wooden animals done by my mother's mother (my mother got the defective ones; some of the complete ones are visible online here (the lighting makes them much more dramatic than they are in real life!). My father's mother represented artists, rather than being one: so I have an A. Hugh Fisher print ("Brahms Rhapsody") which family lore says is a picture of my father (and not Groucho Marx, who it looks more like) and another Fisher of two of my grandmother's cats ("Bob Cat and Leader Cat"). Both of these are framed and up on the walls where I live.
There's a quite lovely performance of "Grandfather's Clock" by Joan Morris and William Bolcom, with the Camerata Chorus of Washington, on "Who Shall Rule This American Nation? Songs By Henry Clay Work." It's an old album, one of a series of Americana released by them from the 1970s onward. (The first was "After the Ball," followed by "Who Shall Rule," "Vaudeville," and collections of songs by Eubie Blake, the Gershwins, Jerome Kern, Irving Berlin, and so on.)
Something that goes with me almost everywhere is the pocketknife my father gave me when I was about 12. It's an old Schrade farmer's knife that belonged to my grandmother; she may have used it to prune and graft fruit trees.
I inherited a few things from my paternal grandmother, mostly jewelry, but the most unique is a cedar chest that was built by her father, probably in the late 1920s. It's still mostly in good condition, with her name inlaid in the top; I remember it in her bedroom, full of blankets. It locks with an enormous iron key, but somewhere in the intervening years the top half of the lock has vanished, and I keep wondering if it's possible to get it re-made.
Neither I nor my brother have children, and my father was an only child. So I have no idea where this thing will go when I die. Dad has many cousins, but they are all three thousand miles away.
Speaking of grandfathers and clocks, Julianne Holmes' Clock Shop mysteries, in which a master clockmaker inherits her grandfather's shop, are excellent.
A longcase clock came to be known as a grandfather clock because of the popularity of the poem/song. A grandmother clock is commonly the shorter version, not a mantel clock. I love the verse and am going to try to memorize it asap.
My brother has our grandfather's handmade sawhorses, must be some 75 or 80 years old now. We called him Pop-pop, which brother's grandkids have just started spontaneously calling him. So they're still Pop-pop's sawhorses.
Affenschmidt writes in #24:
Frank Hayes' version cropped up frequently at filksings in college
I see that Frank Hayes will be Music Guest of Honor at the next Worldcon in San Jose. Good idea.
@Ceecy Nucker, my mother told me (some thirty or forty years ago) that the difference between a grandmother clock and a grandfather clock is that on a grandfather clock the pendulum is visible behind a glass or perforated wood panel, but a grandmother clock has an opaque wooden panel that hides the pendulum (and is therefore "modest"). I've always assumed that was correct and never tried to verify it with actual authorities on tall floor-standing clocks....
