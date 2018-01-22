January 22, 2018

Go to Making Light's front page.
Subscribe (via RSS) to this post's comment thread. (What does this mean? Here's a quick introduction.)
Overheard: “You think he’s cool because he’s a dwarf? Or because you read about him online?”
Discuss.
Forgive my continued absence. Still keeping my head above water, but not by much.
You've been regularly in my thoughts, abi. Sending you good wishes.
Backtrack to Open Thread 219.
abi: Would that we could help with the bilge pumps.
As to why he's cool: can't it be both?
Wittgenstein on causes of and reasons for beliefs: that he is a dwarf is a reason for thinking he's cool (um, maybe?); that you read about him online is a cause of the belief.
Thomas @4
As a Dwarven patriot, there's no maybe about it. Dwarves are cool, should be pretty obvious.
I've generally found that folks who've had to live as "different" are at least more interesting than most. Not always nicer, but certainly more interesting. :-/
Comments containing more than seven URLs will be held for approval. If you want to comment on a thread that's been closed, please post to the most recent "Open Thread" discussion.
You can subscribe (via RSS) to this particular comment thread. (If this option is baffling, here's a quick introduction.)
HTML Tags:
<strong>Strong</strong> = Strong
<em>Emphasized</em> = Emphasized
<a href="http://www.url.com">Linked text</a> = Linked text
Spelling reference:
Tolkien. Minuscule. Gandhi. Millennium. Delany. Embarrassment. Publishers Weekly. Occurrence. Asimov. Weird. Connoisseur. Accommodate. Hierarchy. Deity. Etiquette. Pharaoh. Teresa. Its. Macdonald. Nielsen Hayden. It's. Fluorosphere. Barack. More here.