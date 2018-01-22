Back to previous post: My grandmother’s clock

January 22, 2018

Open thread 220
Posted by Abi Sutherland at 01:58 PM * 6 comments

Overheard: “You think he’s cool because he’s a dwarf? Or because you read about him online?”

Discuss.

Comments on Open thread 220:
#1 ::: abi ::: (view all by) ::: January 22, 2018, 02:01 PM:

Forgive my continued absence. Still keeping my head above water, but not by much.

#2 ::: Clifton ::: (view all by) ::: January 22, 2018, 02:53 PM:

You've been regularly in my thoughts, abi. Sending you good wishes.

#3 ::: Jacque ::: (view all by) ::: January 22, 2018, 03:10 PM:

Backtrack to Open Thread 219.

abi: Would that we could help with the bilge pumps.

As to why he's cool: can't it be both?

#4 ::: thomas ::: (view all by) ::: January 22, 2018, 05:01 PM:

Wittgenstein on causes of and reasons for beliefs: that he is a dwarf is a reason for thinking he's cool (um, maybe?); that you read about him online is a cause of the belief.

#5 ::: Devin ::: (view all by) ::: January 22, 2018, 06:08 PM:

Thomas @4

As a Dwarven patriot, there's no maybe about it. Dwarves are cool, should be pretty obvious.

#6 ::: Dave Harmon ::: (view all by) ::: January 22, 2018, 07:12 PM:

I've generally found that folks who've had to live as "different" are at least more interesting than most. Not always nicer, but certainly more interesting. :-/

