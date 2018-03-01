March 1, 2018

Go to Making Light's front page.
It’s been a time.
One evening in mid-November, Teresa tried to say something to me, and it came out as fractured phonemes, broken language, the kind of thing that says “get me to an ER without delay.” TL,DR: It wasn’t a stroke, but we may have averted one by getting her to the ER as fast as we did. She was in the hospital for several days. We still don’t have a full diagnosis.
In late November, my youngest brother (I’m the eldest of three brothers) died in a hospice after years of hard living, age 52. We weren’t close, but he was my brother. I was…knocked off balance by it. I’m 59 and this was the first time I lost a close family member. To those of you who’ve been through this particular one-way door at an earlier age: Respect.
In December I got shingles. I’m still not completely over it, but as far as I can recall I spent late December and most of January in a haze of pain and dissociation. I was out of the office for the better part of four weeks, and I still haven’t completely caught up. Life advice: Don’t get shingles.
In early January we learned that our landlord of nearly 14 years was, at long last, selling our building to someone who wants to make it a single-family home. Our deadline for getting out was the end of March.
In early February we found a terrific apartment in a much more pleasant Brooklyn neighborhood. But while it’s not tiny, it’s smaller than our current place, so we’ve been in WEED OUT ALL THE THINGS mode for about three weeks now. Our lease on the new apartment begins today, and we aspire to be actually living there by the second half of March.
And in the fullness of time, today this happened. It’s a lot of change, even more than this was, back in 2016.
What can I say? I’m fortunate in my colleagues. I’m even more fortunate in my employees. Also, watch this space.
Congratulations and sympathies and good luck with dealing with so many changes all at once.
Congratulations on the promotion! Sorry to hear about your illness, Teresa's illness, and the loss of your brother. Good luck with the move.
That is, indeed, a time.
Wow, sorry to hear about all the turmoil and tumult and sadness and illness. Best of luck with the move and congratulations on the promotion, which hopefully will start an upward trajectory in your lives again!
Patrick, I've had shingles twice. It's something I'd only wish on people I hated. (Antivirals can help. But it's still not going to be fun.)
Sympathies on the shingles, and congratulations on your promotion!
Good to hear what's going on, even when not all of it is good. Thank you for letting us know.
When I went to my mother for dinner one night, I found she was talking in random words and phrases, kind of like what you're describing with Teresa. I did the hospital thing, too, also thinking it might be a stroke. It turned out she wasn't drinking enough water and was suffering an electolyte imbalance.
Good to hear from you, Patrick.
I had a sister – she and Teresa shared their birthday, actually. She and I were not just "not close": all during our childhoods we actively disliked each other. ("Hated" is too strong a word. But not by much.) Our relations warmed a bit in adulthood, but...never close. And then she committed suicide. (Not quite fifteen years ago now.)
It hit me a great deal harder than I would have thought. No, I didn't like her – but she was still my sister. "Knocked off balance" is a good way to put it. On my LJ at the time, someone said to me, "May you be comforted." I appreciated those words, and offer them in turn to you.
Sympathies and best wishes also on the various health issues, and on having to move at short notice.
Congratulations on the promotion. "Watch this space"? Will do.
Congratulations on the most recent news, commiserations on the preceding.
(I had shingles when I was eleven — youngest case my family doctor had ever seen — and it sucked, even though apparently it gets more serious with age and I was only really bad for a week.)
That is quite a lot, and even the good things pile on. I'm glad that life seems to be leveling out a bit.
Congratulations on the promotion! Sympathy and good luck on the rest.
Okay, enough with the excitement. Here are your assignments:
1) Both of you have at least a year (why not two?) of good health. No argument.
2) Enjoy the new space.
3) Aim for a year where the only excitement is good excitement (awards, kudos, good work, etc.)
Also: huge congratulations.
There is a shingles vaccine. I badgered my doctor into giving it to me as soon as I learned of it. (I had had the world's mildest case of shingles, but...)
Pfusand (13): There's a new shingles vaccine, too, which appears to be more effective than the original one and which is recommended starting at age 50 not 60. I intend to ask my doctor about it at my checkup next month.
Also congratulations!
Teresa and Patrick, my best wishes for both of you in a roller-coaster of a time. Condolences and congrats where all are due.
Those discussing the vaccine: I just asked my physician recently about shingles. I'm in my mid-thirties and had chicken pox as a kid. She said that, since I am not immunocompromised, insurance won't cover the shingles vaccine for me till I'm in my fifties at least, and so I'd have to pay out of pocket and that'd be something like $300 (USD). I feel like now I should add "not-yet-necessary vaccines that would improve my peace of mind" to my list of luxury experiences I can do if I get rich, like sumptuous spa treatments and VIP seats at concerts.
Re shingles vaccine, when I saw my doc a few weeks ago we talked about this. She said that the new vaccine was not yet available (in our area, maybe?) and if I got the original one they would recommend I get the new one when it was available anyway because it's more protective. So we decided I would get it when I see her again in the summer. (I turned 60 last year.)
The old shingles vaccine was about $230 two years ago, but it was also covered by ACA. (It is NOT covered by Medicare.)
Sumana Harihareswara @16:
I wonder what my doctor/insurance would say. I got a trivial case of shingles, not very painful, when I was a teenager (say 25-30 years ago). Since I have it in my medical history, would that make the insurance consider it?
Probably not.
Patrick: I'm glad Teresa's recovered, I hope your recovery is complete soon, congratulations on your promotion, and commiserations on the loss of your brother.
According to this January 2018 NYT article, the old shingles vaccine was reportedly about 50% effective, which I didn't know. I've been blithely assuming I was pretty well protected from the time I got it at age 60. The new one comes in two rounds several months apart and may or may not yet be covered by various insurance carriers including Medicare.
All that going on and new work responsibilities? I think I'd have crumped under that even when I was a lot younger. Commiserations and congratulations, as appropriate. (I've had family turbulence, but the closest premature loss was my oldest friend, at age 53, and that was more than wrenching enough; particular sympathies for this.) I'm particularly pleased to see Foy moving up people from inside; if I'd seen his line about Tor being a "boutique" publisher out of context, I'd be worried about an outside team of Jack Welch or Chainsaw Al clones coming in for the kill, but it looks like I should still give not-really-my-style books a second look if they have the Tor on their spine.
Madeleine Robins @ 12: +1. or +>>1; there's been quite enough chaos recently.
I'd wondered why everything had gone so silent here. A multitude of reasons, it appears.
Wow, that's a lot. Congratulations and commiserations.
Uff da! A time indeed! May this next time be more pleasant and tranquil.
I know some of you may know Eileen Lopp or Idgecat. This is her wife of thirty years. Eileen has died suddenly. I think she hung out here--I hung out on Facebook, but I know she didn't go there much, even though she had a presence.
If anyone wants to contact me for more information, my email is starshadow6666 AT gmail dot com
My name is Starshadow
Sorry for the offtopic post but I don't know the protocol and I don't know how active she was. I just wanted to get the word out. She died March 1st.
Thanks,
Starshadow
I asked about shingles vaccines when I saw my doctor this week. (I've had it. Not fun. And, no, that didn't make me immune.)
The old one is "not effective enough". The new one is still "experimental" (or, good luck with your insurance covering it).
She recommended I wait a year.
Starshadow, I'm so very sorry for your loss.
Starshadow (25), I'm sorry for your loss. Thank you for letting us know.
Starshadow, I'm very sorry for your loss.
26
I figured that anything that might give me a little more advantage the next time was worth it.
idgecat #25: Starshadow, my condolences, and thanks for informing us. Eileen was not a prolific commenter, but the comments I do see on her "view all by" list are pertinent and interesting, each well-engaged with the discussion of the moment.
Thanks, guys. Eventually I have to move this computer--leaving it up under her configuration until I get the surrounding room clear.
I am on Facebook if anyone wants to friend me
Or again reachable by email as above.
I am having to move in a couple months. So I'm doing a massive cleanup/cleanout.
I will miss her my whole life.
Starshadow, thank you very much for taking the time to let us know -- I know this is a difficult time for you, doubly so with the move, and I want to acknowledge your grace and thoughtfulness.
Patrick: commiserations and congratulations, as appropriate.
Starshadow: my deepest condolences to you.
Patrick, I'm so sorry about your brother. It's always hard, however close one may or may not have been. But congratulations on the promotion. And best wishes to Teresa.
Just laughed my head off reading the knitting recipe for the Infundibulum. Thank you. I hope Teresa feels better soon.
Life is a wondrous monster of many facets. Congratulations and condolences both.
It's really good to live in a time when "It wasn’t a stroke, but we may have averted one by getting her to the ER" is a thing people can actually say.
