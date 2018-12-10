December 10, 2018

Go to Making Light's front page.
Our buzzer goes off. About 8 PM. We’re not expecting anyone.
I go downstairs. “Police,” announce the two guys outside our building front door.
WTF? I can’t think of any reason actual police should be demanding admittance to our Park Slope apartment.
(Yes, we moved since the last time I posted to Making Light, back in a long-ago geological era.)
I was suddenly very conscious of having said critical things about the NYPD on Twitter this very day.
Indeed, it tells you everything you need to know about the utter lack of democracy and freedom in 2018 America is that this is the first thing I thought. Americans used to mock the petty indignities of the Brezhnevite USSR. Now we accept them as normal.
“Do you have a warrant?” I asked. “We don’t need a warrant,” they answered.
“WE DON’T NEED A WARRANT” DING DING DING DING DING DING DING
Needless to say, we didn’t let them in.
Also needless to say, TNH phoned 911, and some perfectly nice actually-obviously-NYPD people came by and spoke with her. We didn’t let them into the building, either, but they didn’t make an issue of it.
As of 9PM tonight, we appear to be OK. But holy crap, that was a thing. If we didn’t know all of you? If we didn’t have the social capital we have?
There are people serving decades-long sentences — there are people on death row — because they didn’t have the friends and connections we do.
Yeah, I saw that on Twitter.
I don't know that I would have had the presence of mind to challenge them. Glad you were able to.
Either the link doesn't work, or Twitter has blocked it, or something.
Glad you are both okay.
2
I used the links on the front page to see the threads. (Yes, TNH posted about it also.)
I get a lot of no-voice phone calls from, I suspect, people who want into the building and punch the first button they see - which is mine, because it's by apt, mine is at the bottom of the column and the manager's apt is up a bit higher. (If they took even five seconds to look, they'd see the button actually marked "MANAGER".) I suspect most of them are legit, but I'm not going to do anything. (I have to ask to find out how I buzz someone in. That's how many visitors I get. It's easier just to walk around to where I can see the door.)
It will be interesting to see if the first folks come back again. And, if so, whether they actually were police or not -- several possible scenarios have them being various forms of opportunists.
I'm sorry you had to go through this, and glad it hasn't been worse.
On due consideration, Teresa is pretty sure it was an attempted home invasion by non-cops, and that they're far more likely to try someone else than they are to bother us again.
I'm still more than a little freaked out.
"so was it bandits, or the security service?"
"pretty sure it was bandits."
"oh thank god. much less trouble."
yeah, thing's ain't right these days.
Reminds me of when I moved to the US (to northern NJ, from Canada) 25 years ago, and I asked the guy hiring me if crime was a problem. He said "nah, the mafia, the unions, and the cops have the area sewn up, so it's all well-organized crime, no issues."
I thought it was funny, until I moved there and realized that he meant it.
To repeat what I tweeted last night, reading this made me wish there was a delivery service that would drop off a basket with a careful selection of liquor, Edibles, and a loaner therapy puppy to people who've been through shit.
As unlikely as this is, it would probably be more likely to come about than some actual much more needed social justice.
If we didn’t know all of you? If we didn’t have the social capital we have?
I hope not to make too big a deal of this, but you could easily have added: "If we weren't middle-class white folks living in a nice neighborhood", and perhaps a few other points of privilege.
Jesus. Like you need this. And points for presence of mind. Me, all I would have been able to summon up is years of being a slightly obstructive front-woman. "May I ask what this is about?" or "Who did you need to speak to," or perhaps "Could you slide the badge under the door so I can take a look at it, please?"
You and Teresa have earned a little post-event shivering. And maybe a stiff drink.
Dave Harmon, #9: Yes, absolutely.
Scary. Guess I have to send some time studying that ACLU leaflet about what to do if the police stop you, etc. I got it at the library; maybe they have something on their website that you can print out.
Ok, that's a new home-invasion wrinkle. In this day and age of crime shows it's difficult to believe that someone would have let them in...
But maybe I'm being to generous to some of my fellow citizens.
Glad you both are ok -- I wouldn't have been able to go to sleep!
Holy crap, that's awful. I'm so sorry this happened, and so glad you're OK.
I think Teresa's probably right that it was an attempted home invasion. Which is quite scary enough by itself.
I've got the shivers just thinking about this. I can't even imagine what this must be like for you. Good energies offered if welcome.
I'm horrified, and I agree that it sounds more like an attempted home invasion than the actual police.
I'm glad you folks are more-or-less okay. I agree that it sounds more like an attempt at robbery than like a real police visit. I'll admit to having wondered occasionally if your and Teresa's prolonged general absence from ML might involve suppression of left-leaning bloggers. Because these days, that seems not-improbable.
Some years back when I was living in an apartment, I occasionally had some idiot punching my apartment's buzzer in the hope that I'd let them in without checking their identity. I probably got that more often than most other building residents, because my apartment was highest-numbered on the top floor, so mine was the last button on the board.
Lori @13:
A great many scams are predicated on the idea that there are people confused (or confusable) enough to fall for anything. A lot of scams are engineered to be easily and gracefully turned aside by marks who don't even notice that they were being baited.
Elderly people living alone are a disproportionately large share of the marks in successful scams.
Yes, a would-be scammer prefers that a failed attempt not lead to anything that would interfere in their moving along to the next potential victim. Don't waste my time, don't slow me down, don't call the authorities...
A scam that’s been running here for a few years involves a recorded message from someone claiming to be an RCMP officer about to arrest you for non-payment of income tax, that is, unless you contact them and send them money via gift card. It seems obviously fake, but I’m guessing it’s aimed at the easily frightened or confused, and likely also those with enough actual experience of extortion threats from the authorities they don’t question the details. And I guess that like spam, it only has to work on a small percentage of the targets.
All right, what if the would-be invaders say they DO have a warrant? Do you tell them to slide it under the door while you call 911, or what? If there's 2 people in the house the other one can call, but what if you live alone in an apartment like me?
I'm worried about Mom. She lives alone in a trailer out in the sticks, and the trailer is old and the door could easily be kicked in.
Practical discussion here would help.
Wow, I'm blocked from seeing @pnh tweets. Not sure how I earned that dubious honor. Sorry for whatever it was.
Patrick, did the supposed cops show something like badges?
