December 15, 2018

Poesy
Posted by Avram Grumer at 11:20 PM * 7 comments

Here’s something I put up on Facebook (originally as a reply to someone else’s thing) in March that I should have put here:

Hear the beating of the heart,
Deadly heart!
What a world of agony that music does impart!
How the beating, beating, beating,
Like a watch wrapped up in cotton.
’Neath the flooring, ’neath the seating,
All my plans it is defeating
With a pleasure misbegotten;
Going thump, thump, thump,
With a sort of muffled bump,
Oh the tachycardiation of his disembodied part!
And the beats, beats, beats, beats, beats, beats, beats—
Stop the roaring! Tear the flooring! There’s his heart!

Comments on Poesy:
#1 ::: Allan Beatty ::: (view all by) ::: December 16, 2018, 09:59 AM:

I like the Poe x Poe mashup.

#2 ::: oldster ::: (view all by) ::: December 16, 2018, 02:57 PM:

Poemses! We loves the precious poemses! We needs them!

(But what has it got in its nasty little floorboardses?)

#3 ::: giltay ::: (view all by) ::: December 17, 2018, 12:29 PM:

Naturally, I can't read that without hearing Phil Ochs in my head.

#4 ::: Theophylact ::: (view all by) ::: December 17, 2018, 12:29 PM:

Sorry; I can't hear you over these %$*@ing heartbeats!

#5 ::: Fragano Ledgister ::: (view all by) ::: December 17, 2018, 12:54 PM:

I give the small anxieties of time
their due. Undemanding love
honors the vulture as it does the dove,
and treats each moment as it were the prime
second of devotion, as we lime
and the whole framework appears from above
and holds us here. Life gives us one great shove
into the carcer for no given crime.
Now, l encounter, in the airy place
where, being free, I make your heart to shine
as the true guide for my uncertain feet
in cheerful liberty of uncrowded space.
The weight of thought and feeling must incline
ourselves from any duty to retreat.

#6 ::: peri ::: (view all by) ::: December 17, 2018, 05:32 PM:

There once was a catcher called Posey
With a term sheet so long it was Rosen
But in a lick of a split
The ball club was licked
And that’s why there’s no Bridge named for Posey

#7 ::: Angiportus Librarysaver ::: (view all by) ::: December 20, 2018, 09:57 AM:

It's Greek to Me

How come I never can remember
The name of that pathetic asshole
Who way back in ancient times
Burned down a temple, or maybe it was a palace,
Just because he knew that was the only way
That he'd ever get anyone to remember his goddamn name?

