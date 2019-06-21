June 21, 2019

Go to Making Light's front page.
The year 222 BCE saw the Roman Emperor Elagabalus assassinated by the Praetorian Guard, to be replaced by Alexander Severus, who was only 13 years old, young enough to have attended Hogwarts and studied potions under a teacher with whom he had a name in common.
Or, alternatively, to have attended the fictional Walt Whitman High School in Los Angeles, where he might have learned about the assassination of his predecessor in a history class in Room 222.
First?
I'll put a notification in 221.
I think that's 222 CE. 222 BCE was before Rome was an empire, AIUI.
Wikipedia supports the CE theory.
AKICIML?
Here's a pointer back to OT 221. (Because, yes, I am obsessive.)
THANK YOU, AVRAM!!
Meanwhile: WOO HOO! I'm so happy!! Looping back to our Zero-Waste discussion, I just found out that the plastic rings I've been saving off the Häagen-Dazs lids (because I can't bear to throw 'em in the landfill) are in fact recyclable!! They go in the "large durable" plastics (kid toys, buckets, lawn furniture, &c) instead of the regular consumer single-stream, which means they have to go out to the collection center. But I'll take it! Especially since that's where the guinea pig output is now going, so it's no additional effort.
5
They sound like the lids on things like the muffin-in-a-cup things that you can buy (and their cousins eggs florentine and frittata). Those have the advantage that there's a seal inside, so the lids stay clean.
(The apple muffin is good; I sometimes throw in a spoon or so of dried cranberries in addition.)
Batman: (Reading the Riddler's clue) "When is a clock like a train?"
Robin: When it's TWO TO TWO! TOOO TOOO TOOO!
Batman: CORRECT! old chum.
@Cassy B, re stories of overcoming a challenge: the Just So Story I'd point to is "The Beginning of the Armadillos." (challenge: not being eaten by a jaguar that has figured out how to handle both tortoises and porcupines.) Has some lovely nonsense as a gloss.
@me: s/porcupine/hedgehog/, says Wikipedia.
7
Which reminds me that there are times I hear train whistles (well, horns, these days) doing something that sounds a lot like "Shave and a hair cut". (Always at night.)
P J Evans (10): Sounds like the engineers are having fun to liven up the wee hours.
Yeah, I think it's mostly the freight train engineers, going through my area where there are three or four crossings in a mile, and not always in the wee hours. (I live only about half a mile from the track, and at night I can hear them for as much as a couple of miles.)
The daytime freights are "locals" - two or three cars, mostly lumber, going to the next couple of cities north. The longer ones are mostly at night, when there's much less traffic on both streets and tracks.
During the brief period when I played church bells (they were managed via a short keyboard), there were definitely people out there that heard and commented on the rather secular music choices.
Want to hear a tin-can cello and a wooden cello trading beats? Listen to my new song "Rainy Day Woman, Leave the Door Open".
@14: That has a decidedly Sacred Harp–like flavor to it.
