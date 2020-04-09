April 9, 2020

Go to Making Light's front page.
Blacow* speaks of four players: the Wargamer, the Power-Gamer, the Role-Player, and the Story-Teller.
The Wargamer, what does he say? “What foe do we fight, and what is the lay of the land?” You, in turn, shall describe the battlefield, and challenge his tactical abilities, including the morale check for his henchmen.
The Role-Player, what does he say? “This is what my character would do!” By using his character motivations as an excuse to indulge his antisocial behavior, he has placed his own enjoyment ahead of the other players’. You will rattle his dice by saying, “That is not how we do it at my table;” — “my table,” not his table, because if he keeps this up, he won’t be invited back!
The Power-Gamer, what does he say? “Where is the loot?” Thus you shall say to him: “With clever play and good fortune, you may win your way to treasure and XP.”
As for the Story-Teller, you must develop a plot thread for him to follow, as it is said, “It is because of this that your character finds himself in a predicament…”
* “Aspects of Adventure Gaming,” Glenn F Blacow, Different Worlds #10, Oct/Nov 1980
Why is this game different from all other games?
My character was a wandering barbarian, and he went down into the dungeon with a small party and became a leader of a great nation...
I feel a bit bad that Cory Doctorow linked to this and described it as “a gamer’s haggadah,” and maybe folks’ll follow the link expecting an actual whole haggadah, not just a Four Sons joke.
I don’t have a D&D-themed haggadah, but a few days ago someone posted a haggadah-themed D&D adventure on Reddit. Maybe that’ll do.
I sat in on ZOOM Seders for each sister, but understanding things was a problem -- even for the first one it was fairly tough, but for the second one with over a dozen participants, I could barely follow anything.
It occurred to me at the time that all the voices were coming from the same place, which was killing my hearing compensations; after the second one, I realized that even IRL, a table with a dozen-plus people around it would be a pretty hellish hearing environment for me.
The second sister E-mailed a PDF of her Haggadah for the year, noting that most years they have an extra item on the plate representing some issue for that year. Their incomplete list of prior items (I E-mailed and reminded her of the orange, for female rabbis):
* FREE TRADE COFFEE BEANS - There is still slavery in the world
* SAFFRON - Something small can make a big impact - what do you want to change this year?
* GUMMY BEARS (KOSHER FOR PASSOVER) - Animal cruelty
* OLIVES - Our hope for peace in the middle east - and around the world
* FREE TRADE CHOCOLATE - Slavery still exists within the US - children/teens/people in the sex trade, immigrants forced to work to pay off their trip, LGBTQ who feel they have no other choice to survive
* ORANGE PEPPER - Orange is the color of gun violence prevention
* PINE CONE - The symbol for mass incarceration problems in the US
* HOMEMADE PICKLES - Remembering our traditions - Pickles are something that were made for hundreds of years and became an afterthought on the side of a plate but they were actually added to our diet to help with digestion.
This year's "item" was an empty space:
*EMPTY - We are reminded of all we are missing this year during COVID-19
This looks a little like a quotation from Sun Tzu also
Avram: that's wonderful!
Dave Harmon@4: I like your sister's idea. I remember the orange a few years ago.
