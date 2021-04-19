Back to previous post: Cleaning the Augean database

April 19, 2021

Rapping with Rab and Robert
Posted by Abi Sutherland at 02:44 PM

Someone elseweb crossed a couple of wires and mentioned Robert Frost when they meant Robert Burns. And I got that awful itch in my brain that I get sometimes.

So first this happened:

For though yer land an’ mine
Are neighbors near, an’ a’ that:
We split the apple frae the pine
A Wall’s a Wall for a’ that.

Then a couple of days later:

The way a pest
Crept up the side
Of the Sunday best
That you wore with pride
Made me see
How I’d be viewed
And rescued me
From being rude.

Then it was late at night and I took a bath. Unfortunately, I get ideas in the bath.

Thare’s mony speak o’ Rabbie Burns
An’ mony Robert Frost.
An’ gin the writers maun tak’ turns
Then for the first I favour Burns.
But gin the other micht be lost,
I think I ken enouch o’ verse
Tae say that as a poiet, Frost
Isnae worse
An’ worth the cost.

As Fade mentioned on Twitter, there’s an interesting space for parlor games here: crossing over the works of two poets that overlap somehow, whether by their names or some other characteristic.

The mic is open.

Comments on Rapping with Rab and Robert:
#1 ::: Syd ::: (view all by) ::: April 19, 2021, 03:24 PM:

I'm not sure I have the knowledge of the respective poets to pull this off. But as an appreciator, I got it!

Also, Hi, Abi--nice to see you again. I hope things are going better than they were when last you were able to join us. :)

#2 ::: P J Evans ::: (view all by) ::: April 19, 2021, 05:28 PM:

Hi, abi! (Missed your presence here.)

#3 ::: xeger ::: (view all by) ::: April 19, 2021, 10:31 PM:

Oh my... I ... speechless, day, made!

#4 ::: Debra Bourne ::: (view all by) ::: April 20, 2021, 09:54 AM:

Wonderful! Thanks, Abi; I really enjoyed those - and the concept.

#5 ::: Mycroft W ::: (view all by) ::: April 20, 2021, 12:33 PM:

Okay, so I'm as good at this as everyone else here, but in order for this room to not be totally barren, I'll post this, to be papered over by better as they come.

The problem with a Raven: he ought
instead, to be a tell-tale Heart.
-- Edgar Allan Nash.

Now, whether the authors overlap at all, is yet another question.

#6 ::: Tykewriter ::: (view all by) ::: April 20, 2021, 02:17 PM:

On Seeing a Small Creature Upon a Nun's Wimple, and Getting It Quite Wrong
by Gerard Manley Burns

O wee, sma', sleekit, cow'rin', tim'rous beastie!
How dost thou mak' my spirit rise
Within my breastie! When that I see
With my little e'e,
Thou crawl'st upon crumpled wind-blown wimple
To hide in a dimple! Simple!

O wad some pow'r the giftie gi'e us
Tae see oursels as ithers see us
It wad frae mony a blunder free us
An' foolish notion:
For after a draucht o' guid Scotch potion, during my devotion,
In its motion, in God's house
I have mistook a louse
For a mouse!


#7 ::: Tom Whitmore ::: (view all by) ::: April 20, 2021, 04:08 PM:

Tell me, what will you do with your second wild and precious life?

Mary Wollstonecraft Oliver, with apologies....

#8 ::: abi ::: (view all by) ::: April 20, 2021, 04:21 PM:

Traveling with personifications of eternal forces

It is not improper for an unaccompanied lady to pull her carriage over for personifications of eternal forces (such as that of mortality). However, it is also acceptable for such personifications to stop and take a lady on board. It is generally preferred if personifications offering mortals rides to do so in pairs (for instance, mortality and timelessness).

Excessive speed is discouraged on such journeys. The traveling companions should not engage in distractions, but instead pursue discussions of common subjects, landmarks they pass, natural phenomena, &c...

— Emily Post Dickinson

#9 ::: John A Arkansawyer ::: (view all by) ::: April 21, 2021, 07:09 AM:

I saw the best minds of my generation put the lime in the coconut and drink it right up.

--Two Friends of John Lennon

#10 ::: Adrian ::: (view all by) ::: April 21, 2021, 01:24 PM:

Frost covered Eliot Street in Cambridge last week. I should have taken a picture, but I didn't know this was going to happen.

We are acquainted, you and I and the night
With streets half-deserted, let us walk through the rain
Outwalking the far city lights

Whispers come to us through ether we cannot explain
And the muttering of angry arguments
We walk home to our sad city lane

Where diners are percolating coffee with resentment
You know half the people here only want a place to cry
Or to quarrel, but that isn't my intent

You're holding my hand and I can't say good-bye
Though the old battered clock that still hangs on the wall
Warns when the last of night will leave the sky

We know the night enough to trust the night again must fall
And indeed there will be time
And indeed there will be time
And indeed there will be time.

#11 ::: Gray Woodland ::: (view all by) ::: April 21, 2021, 03:37 PM:

A gaggle of ghouls are whooping it up on Carcosa's cloud-lapped shore.
The queen who sang us the song of her soul will sing us no note no more.
Black are the stars, and strange are the moons, and great was the hullabaloo,
And the rending of veils, and the ending of tales, when the King came for Dan McGrew.

- "The Damnation of Dan McGrew," by Robert W. Service Chambers

#12 ::: P J Evans ::: (view all by) ::: April 21, 2021, 05:51 PM:

11
That might be worth finishing. If it were possible.

#13 ::: Mycroft W ::: (view all by) ::: April 21, 2021, 08:40 PM:

#12: for some reason, nobody's managed to read the second half of the poem in public. No-one knows why (but it's probably warm).

#14 ::: Erik Nelson ::: (view all by) ::: April 21, 2021, 09:35 PM:

A narrow fellow in the grass
Occasionally rides
You may have seen him, did you not? His notice sudden is.
I don't like ol' Sneaky Snake
He laughs too much, you see
When he goes wriggling through the grass
It tickles his underneath

#15 ::: Erik Nelson ::: (view all by) ::: April 21, 2021, 09:46 PM:

I was born in a pretty how town
And I can breathe in a pretty how town
I'll probably die in a pretty how town
And that's probably where they'll bury me

#16 ::: HelenS ::: (view all by) ::: April 22, 2021, 01:54 AM:

If I were feeling cleverer, I'd do Ted Langston Hughes and mash up "The Machine" ("When you tried/To will me up the stair .../...And my life/Forever trying to climb the steps now stone") and "Mother to Son" ("Life for me ain't been no crystal stair./It's had tacks in it,/And splinters..."). Maybe someone else can manage?

