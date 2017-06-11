June 11, 2017

Go to Making Light's front page.
No, English isn’t uniquely vibrant or mighty or adaptable. But it really is weirder than pretty much every other language.
I'm going to have to read that article at some length. But for now I'm just going to kick off the new Open Thread so it's easy to find in the list of comments.
It's an interesting article. (I tend to think of English as what happens when a pidgen gets to be old and established.)
The word for what happens when a pidgen gets old and established is 'creole', but English is neither.
From the article, my new favorite synomym for 'definition' is 'saywhat'.
Interesting bit about there being no spelling bees for other languages.
I know that one of the hints that spelling bee competitors can ask is the origin of the word, and I've heard of serious spelling bee entrants do is study the root languages: German, French, etc.
No spelling bees in other languages? Even, say, Irish Gaelic? (I honestly don't know here, and would be interested to. My impression from what I've seen of that language is that its spelling is even further from the speaking than is ours.)
I'm still in the middle of re-reading the article, and the author is emphasizing the strangeness of "do." Polish has a word (czy) that takes on the interrogatory duties of "do." You can't use it the same way that you do in English when you answer, so maybe its the multiple duties that make "do" the linguistic outlier.
And from near the end, "In Old English, however, ‘Ving-Thor was mad when he woke up’ would have been Wraþmod wæs Ving-Þórr/he áwæcnede. We can just about wrap our heads around this as ‘English’, but we’re clearly a lot further from Beowulf than today’s Reykjavikers are from Ving-Thor."
On the other hand, "Wrathful was Ving-Thor/When he awakened."
Doug: I had much the same thought.
David Goldfarb @6:
There may not be spelling bees per se in other languages, but there are dictation exercises. The Wikipedia article I link to there has information about French, Korean, and Chinese ones; Dutch schools do something similar as well. (There was a televised version, Het Groot Dictee Der Nederlandse Taal, but it was canceled this year for lack of viewing. A pity; it gave the Dutch something to complain about when the Belgians won, which was most years.)
Which is to say that, without disagreeing with the main thrust of the Aeon article, I note that it does fudge a few details.
Doug @ #7:
I think it's specifically the double duty that's being pointed out.
A counterargument from another linguist, who makes what seems to me several good arguments about errors or dubious arguments in McWhorter's essay (e.g., the supposed uniqueness of English among Indo-European languages in lacking grammatical gender), as well as some points of agreement.
Also, as to the absence of spelling competitions in other languages:
To my knowledge, national spelling competitions are organised in many countries, including Poland. I have finished runner-up in one of them, and I can testify it was tough going. Is Polish a normal language?
Even, say, Irish Gaelic? (I honestly don't know here, and would be interested to. My impression from what I've seen of that language is that its spelling is even further from the speaking than is ours.)
It's not; you just don't know the rules. :)
Irish Gaelic has a quality in its consonants referred to as "broad vs slender". This is a variety of mutations that can be applied to what we as English speakers would refer to as the "normal" sound of the letter. For example, broad S is /s/, but slender S is /sh/. The way this is marked is by which vowels are adjacent to the consonant--sort of the way Russian Cyrillic does it (and often indicating the same thing, palatalization), but instead of changing the form of the vowel glyph, IG inserts a 'dummy' vowel that does nothing but indicate the pronunciation of the consonant. A, O, and U are broad, I and E are slender.
This is why actor Connery's first name is pronounced /ʃɔn/: the initial S is mutated to ʃ by the E, which is not pronounced, then the main vowel of the word is A, which is broad so it doesn't mutate the N. Usually the main vowel of any given syllable is helpfully indicated with an acute accent so you know which one is there to pronounce and which is there to mutate a consonant.
Gaelic spelling is actually a lot closer to the pronunciation than is English, but since it uses rules we don't it looks intimidating.
Yep Irish is intimidating. Especially names, which are embarrassing to get wrong.
Aoife and Caoimhe are pronounced very similarly (eefə and queevə) but look very different to someone with an american english background.
(leaving apart all the spoken accents, where in some areas, th is pronounced as a hard t. So "I think three trees" would be "I tink tree trees")
The linked article by John McWhorter is basically a condensation of some, though not all, of the arguments made in his 2009 book Our Magnificent Bastard Tongue: The Untold Story of English. We were given a copy of this some years ago*, and from the title I assumed it was going to be another rehearsal of the standard whiggish tale of how the plucky English language uniquely hoovers up words from other languages all over the world etc etc. In fact, as McWhorter notes in both the book and the article, English is far from unique in its openness to this; English is unique, or at least odd, for other reasons.
I do recommend the book; it's an enjoyable and highly accessible run through some very solid stuff (his demolitions of prescriptivism are unfailingly fun), along with a bunch of highly entertaining speculations and slightly contrarian arguments. One gets the sense of McWhorter as an expert who enjoys his subject, who is comfortably familiar with the existing literature and consensus understandings, and who isn't reluctant to advocate for a eccentric hypothesis or two. Also, here's the second paragraph of chapter one:
German, Dutch, Swedish, and the gang are, by and large, variations on what happened to Proto-Germanic as it morphed along over three thousand years. They are ordinary rolls of the dice. English, however, is kinky. It has a predilection for dressing up like Welsh on lonely nights.Pretty much got my interest right there.
--
* PS: I can't remember who gave it to us! If you're reading this, please remind me.
Peter Erwin @ #12:
Hm, I have a slight quibble with "Swedish has morphed male and female into a second neuter", from the linked linguist blog. I would rather say that four grammatical genders are too many and the mostly-similar male and female genders have been essentially folded into the other neuter, based on the fact that Swedish was considered to have four grammatical genders in the 1970s but not in the 1990s. There are still some odd corners where you can see traces of the mostly-gone male gender, since adjectives (tend to) take -e rather than -a when referring to grammatically-male.
Of course, many Swedes really only think of grammatical genders as "N ord" and "T ord" (the determinate suffix for all utrum (the grammatical gender formerly known as "male, female and reale") words is "-en" and for neutrum words it's "-et").
See also Empires of the Word which argues in some detail that a language is *not* "a dialect with an army and a navy". Instead, military dominance doesn't lead reliably to language spread. The advantage goes to languages which are easier for adults to learn.
eric @ #14:
When I was young, I was told the tale of three Irishmen who were travelling around the countryside looking for work when they had a falling-out, with the result that Paddy went his own way while Mick and Dan continued on together.
The following day, Mick and Dan came upon a sign saying, WORK AVAILABLE - TREE FELLERS WANTED.
"Ah," said Mick, "what a pity it is that Paddy is no longer with us."
@Stefan Jones no. 5: Indeed, I made it to the national bee twice by learning the spelling patterns of each language (as borrowed into English). Even if I'd never encountered the word before, I could puzzle it out using the etymology. It isn't a perfect system, though. I was something like six rounds from the championship the last time, but came a cropper over a word derived from (of course) French.
Pointing back to Open Thread 217.
One should not take this too seriously.
I have a masters in linguistics, and I speak seven languages--four of them well enough to read novels. The author makes lots of false claims. People have already commented on spelling bees. I'll talk about prepositions at the ends of sentences.
The author claims that "normal languages" don't allow prepositions at the ends of sentences, but this simply shows his ignorance. German not only does so, it often requires it.
One can get around that by arguing that there's a difference between a real preposition (which introduces a phrase) and a "particle," which has the same spelling as a preposition but accompanies a verb. That "fixes" German, but it also "fixes" English, as follows.
The grammar rule becomes "don't end a clause with an unnecessary particle," where the test is to remove the word and see if the sentence still works. "I put my clothes [on]" clearly survives but "where is my car [at]" does not.
Anyway, after the comment about prepositions at the end of sentences, I quit reading. The author is an ignorant idiot, and his presence on Columbia's Linguistics faculty lowers my opinion of them.
Carrie S. #13"Usually the main vowel of any given syllable is helpfully indicated with an acute accent so you know which one is there to pronounce and which is there to mutate a consonant."
Unless the language has changed since I last studied it in school in Ireland (Fadó, fadó, troiche bliain ó shin), the way I learned it, an 'acute accent', (a Fada, as Gaeilge), lengthens the vowel sound. so that ó sounds like oh, á sounds like aw, é sounds like hey, í sounds like eeeee, etc.
Also, the name of the language is Irish. Gaelic is what Scottish people speak.
I like the idea of "forstand", "underget", and "undergrasp", and I think neologisms should mine this vein more deeply. "Download" is a good start, but to be Frank we probably would have used "subscribe" for that if it weren't already taken.
odaiwai: I'm certainly willing to believe that I am misremembering what I was taught; it's been a while.
Taking advantage of the fresh open thread:
This blog is, of course, the birthplace of the E Pluribus Hugo voting method, so I think it's appropriate to give a quick update on my further work in voting methods. Respecting the rules, I'm not going to plug my organization (and none of the links below go to it), but I would like to mention a few proposals for political voting methods that I've refined in the last 6 months or so. So if you're not interested in voting method reform, feel free to skip the rest of this message; and if you do want to get into details of this stuff that you think would be threadjacking in this setting, you can go to the endfptp reddit or Slack channel.
The first is 3-2-1 voting, a single-winner voting method based on a 3-level rated ballot. That is to say, you rate each candidate "Good", "OK", or "Bad". Find the winner in 3 steps: semifinalists are the 3 most "good", finalists are the 2 least "bad", winner is the 1 more preferred. The third semifinalist can't be from the same party as both the other 2, and must have at least half the "good" ratings as the top semifinalist.
This method is designed to have simple but expressive ballots; and to minimize strategy, especially in cases where there are no more than 3 viable potential winners. In particular, it is as robust as possible across a variety of common 3-candidate scenarios, including "center squeeze" and "chicken dilemma". The method gives good outcomes and I think that minimizing strategy leads to a healthier debate.
For a proportional representation method, there's GOLD voting, based on a combination of districts and delegation. This method would be a low-risk replacement for FPTP in the US, UK, or Canada (especially British Columbia, which will probably actually institute a PR method in the near future).
We now return you to your regularly-scheduled programming.
So, Language question, specifically UK/Irish usage vs American.
When you're on a 4 lane road, where is the inside lane?
In my American usage, the inside lane is the one towards the center, so it's the fast/passing/overtaking lane. In Irish usage, the inside lane is the one by the shoulder, towards the edge of the roadway. This led to comical issues with the driving lessons required for a license here. (let alone that I probably had been driving longer than my instructor had been alive)
Is this an Ireland/UK thing, or am I just interpreting this from logic and not language?
On the topic of linguistics: I'm really fond of breakdowns of internet-grammar. To pick one (out of many) to demonstrate the phenomenon, see this cumulatively authored post titled "Internet Abbreviations as Discourse Particles".
Greg Hullender @21:
I think you may be being a bit unfair to McWhorter. It seems to me that he was referring to what's sometimes called "preposition stranding", not merely "ending a sentence with a particle". For what it's worth, the Wikipedia article (I know, I know, it's Wikipedia) mentions preposition stranding as a possibility in Dutch and some German dialects (but not standard German), and then argues that this is not the same thing as what is done with prefixes from separable German verbs, which is the analogy I think you're making.
In preposition stranding, there is usually a noun or noun phrase that the preposition could head -- e.g., "Which city is my car in?" --> "In which city is my car?". In your example sentence "I put my clothes on", there is no corresponding noun or noun phrase that "on" could attach to, because in this instance "on" is an adverb, not a preposition.
eric @ 26:
Yes, the inside lane is the outside lane, and the outside lane is the inside lane.
Or, less flippantly, in the US the inside lane is the most central lane (possibly excepting the carpool lane), and the outside lane is the one closest to the shoulder. In England (and presumably the rest of the UK and Ireland) the inside lane is the one closest to the shoulder, and the outside lane is the most central lane.
This was one of the many things that made pursuing my California license interesting.
English's various 'loans' from French could be confusing to those of us whose mother tongue was French while learning the language of Bugs Bunny... For example, 'figure' in French really refers only to someone's face, which could lead to perplexing sentences.
Ingvar @11: Do you?
#23 ::: Jameson Quinn
Uncleftish Beholding-- Poul Anderson shows what science would look like if all the words had Germanic roots.
Mostly about Uncleftish, but has a bit at the end with no Germanic roots.
KeithS @29:
As an American, I find the American convention completely sensible (the outside lanes are outside the inside lanes), but I am bewildered by the logic of the UK convention.
I assume that the reverse is true for those who grew up with the UK convention, but there's a perfectly sensible explanation for it (to a native Brit)
Why are the lanes closest to the shoulder the "inside lanes", and the lanes closest to the middle the "outside lanes"?
Doug @31, Do I see what you did there...?
Outside lane: I would guess the British usage is linked with the idea of 'pulling out'. You start at the kerb, and you then move out from there into the wider reaches of the central lanes.
I am in search of book recommendations for my (quite bright, avid reader) 10-year-old niece, C., who is appalled that school is closing soon and that the local library is difficult for her to get to. She doesn't like Harry Potter because it's scary and she doesn't like scary books, but she does like diaries along the lines of Diary of a Wimpy Kid. My own tastes in kids' and YA lit run towards things she'd find scary, and I'm having a hard time thinking of non-scary epistolary/diary fiction. Any suggestions?
Em, would Wrede's Sorcery & Cecelia be too scary for her? I think it's a charming epistolary Regency fantasy story, but it DOES have an Evil Sorcerer. (Which is -- <spoiler alert!> -- thwarted by a couple of teenage girls...)
Em@36: Ursula Vernon's Hamster Princess series?
Paul A. @18 When I first heard that, the three men were Ole, Sven, and Lars - it's a Norwegian joke. But then, I live in Minnesota.
Abi @ #10:
French is my only language apart from English, so this may be too small a sample, but I think the dictée is slightly different from the spelling bee in that it tests one's ability to cope with homophones, rather than with spellings that don't match the pronunciation.
Don't you tell children not to run out into the road? Clearly the outermost part is the middle, or they couldn't run out to it!
Less flippantly, in multilane divided roads, the lanes over the division aren't part of the road under consideration at all: they are part of an alien universe, like Beszel/Ul Qoma. This is why I'm always uncomfortable thinking of a motorway as having "six" lanes, or the M25 as having "eight". To me they are roads with three, or four, lanes, roads that go in both directions.
Re: Inside lanes
I wonder if UK nomenclature is considering roads as borders of the land around them, and thus the "inside" is the bit of the border closest to what it's enclosing.
Is the "pulling out from the kerb" phrasing more common than "merging into traffic"?
(I tend to think of traffic as analogous to water - outside lanes are the shore, the closer you get to opposing traffic, the deeper / farther inside you are going. Deep water can be dangerous!)
Peter Erwin @28 and Greg Hullender @21:
I would argue that "I put my clothes on" ends with an unspoken "my body" (or "the hanger, if you're finishing up the laundry). So formatting it like the car sentence, you could ask "On what did I put my clothes?"
Patrick @15:
From the bits and pieces (and bits of videos) I've seen over the years from John McWhorter, I've almost always gotten the impression his head is screwed on straight and he knows his stuff. It's just odd that that particular article has so many dubious (or even outright wrong) things in it.
My kids liked the Big Nate books, which were sort-of along the same lines as the Diary of a Wimpy Kid books.
shadowsong @42:
If you want a less ambiguous example of "on" as an adverb, consider something like "We looked at the paintings for a while, and then we moved on."
I've been trying to remember the SF book (or whatever) in which the government had a small army of contractors on call so that significant municipal damage from aliens/magic/etc. would be fixed overnight, leaving the general population believing that Nothing Had Happened Here. ID, please?
This is prompted by yet another Doctor Who episode in which everyone immediately forgets all about the alien invasion as soon as it's over, oblivious to the municipal damage, the people terrorized and/or killed, etc. If I'm remembering correctly, back in the day, yes, there were aliens out there and everyone knew it; that was what UNIT was for. Giant robot on the rampage? Call UNIT. All of the plants start moving quickly and murdering people? Call UNIT. I don't think there was any suggestion that people forgot about the messes afterwards.
In fact, people remembering the messes became a definite plot point (in the Tennant era, particularly with all the Donna Noble story arcs).
As far as English being a historical oddity, I think we're right in the midst of a historical oddity that may or may not endure. That is, English as the language of programming.
Globally, everyone programs computers in English, often even not knowing the language. In some ways this is just another lingua franca, but in others it is unique. A standard lingua franca is almost tautological: It is easier to use that language for business because it is used for business by people that do business, therefore people use it for business. But that can change swiftly, because once businessmen stop using it, it stops being useful.
Programming has this weight of backwards compatibility and legacy systems behind it that adds a significant value to simply maintaining the current system. If you know what the word 'while' means, you know what it means in most every programming language out there. It may not involve many words, and those words are just symbols, but there is significant value in their not changing or diversifying.
Obviously, this has been going on for only a few decades, so it will likely just be a blip in the historical record, but I still think it's a rather distinctive situation.
@48: Do you really think that it's more useful to me to be able to read or even run code from 25 years ago than it was to somebody from 1800 to be able to read what was written for a "global" audience in 1775?
I would have said that "put on" is a phrasal verb, and that parts of a phrasal verb can sometimes be separated. (German does this with verbs that when they're together are written as a single word.)
Jameson Quinn @49 - That would depend a lot on the details. There's a little software utility that I wrote roughly 25 years ago, initially for SCA heraldry stuff. I use it multiple times a day at work now for searching code -- it's like grep but allows many concurrent tests. About a year and a half ago, I found a bug in it, a bad assumption based on DOS's case-insensitivity for file names.
I'm pretty sure that the "inside-outside" of American roads is inherited from track racing- horse or auto.
David 6: It really isn't. Its orthography is complex, and there are some ambiguities, but you can always (or mayyybe "almost always") tell how a word is pronounced by how it's spelled. Less so in reverse, but more than English by a good way. (And different dialects pronounce the same spelling differently, but consistently within one dialect.)
Much of the confusion comes because the vowel letters are used both to represent sounds and to indicate palatalization (or lack thereof) of consonants.
For example, my name in Irish is Críostóir, pronounced roughly krihhstohhr. The real vowels are the ones with the fadas (long marks), which is just lucky, because both the vowels in the name are long; if they weren't you'd have a harder time figuring it out.
The kr cluster at the beginning is palatalized ("slender"), because it's next to an i (in this case an actual-vowel long í). The st in the middle is unpalatalized ("broad"); it's followed by an o vowel, which is broad. But here's the rub: you can't have a broad consonant next to a slender vowel, so the first o is put in to separate the st from the í. It's not pronounced as a vowel.
Similarly, the r at the end is slender, so a letter i (not pronounced) is present to indicate that, despite the fact that it follows the ó, which ordinarily is a broad vowel.
It's confusing to explain, but it really is quite systematic.
And now I see that the estimable Carrie S., at 13, has also explained this, and quite well, with my usual Stratificational reservations about "mutated" and such terms. And odaiwai is quite right that the fada (acute accent) is a long mark (indicating a real long vowel, not like the fake ones in English). While it only appears over vowel letters used as vowels, it's doesn't always appear over them.
David 50: I would have said that "put on" is a phrasal verb, and that parts of a phrasal verb can sometimes be separated.
You would be correct. The alleged impropriety of a preposition at the end of a sentence is pure nonsense, invented by the same jerks who made up the rule about splitting an infinitive.
@49: I don't think as many people in 1800 made a living specifically using another language to create products and tools that are fundamental to everyday life, where it was impossible to craft the tool without that language. This isn't just reading it, this is using pieces of the language to actually create the tools.
As for 25 years, Java's 22 years old, and that's most all Android apps, so you'd best be able to use those APIs. Linux is 26 years old, and that's a goodly chunk of web servers and basically all supercomputers. The BSDs are 40 years old, and that's another chunk of web servers. Then there's every command-line tool. They may take foreign-language input, but they're not made in those languages, they're made in English, and they're quite old.
Using the tools isn't English-only (mostly), but the tools themselves still are.
Again, perhaps just a blip and it will all get translated once English isn't on top in other regards. My point was that it was an odd way for a language to get used and spread, something different from other historical spreads of language. A different way in which English is odd.
Peter Erwin @12: McWhorter doesn't say English is unique because it lacks gender, or has spelling bees. Those are illustrative details, not central arguments.
Carrie @13, I too have experienced the sneaking Anglophone suspicion that Gaelic's spelled that way to mess with our heads. The only time I've ever made Ken MacLeod look genuinely affronted was when I asked whether all those letters were necessary, or whether some of them were just there for swank.
Patrick @15: The book was a Christmas present from Nina Lowry.
Nancy Lebovitz @17: The old, fully decked-out languages are good for identifying who's a member of the tribe by birth and upbringing, and who married in and will forever speak it with an accent. The stripped-down trader languages are good for improvised negotiations and for fast acquisition.
My theory, developed during many interesting discussions of linguistics with immigrant cab drivers, is that at this point English is actually two languages, Little English and Big English.
Little English is grammatically straightforward, drops articles and particles and other linguistic loose change, and barely recognizes the existence of past tense verbs, much less irregular ones.
Big English is one of my core professional skills. Appropriate occasions for the use of its subjunctive are determined by factual content of sentences in which it is used. There are no signals identifying its numerous phrasal verbs. Its system of prepositions was established by Congress via the Full Employment for Native Anglophone Copy Editors Act. And it has way too many words for everything.
Jenny Islander @19: You got further than I did.
The trouble with spelling French-derived words is that so many of them were brought in by people who hadn't been speaking French very long.
More tomorrow, all --
My favorite language for weirdness is Japanese. How many other languages are there where you can know how to write a person's name but not have a clue how to pronounce it, and vice versa? How many have an entirely separate character set for writing foreign words? (Or, historically, have separate writing systems used by men and women?)
Buddha Buck @ 33:
My speculation is that the British outside lane being closest to the center is either derived from being farthest away from the edge of the road, or because it makes more notional sense to overtake someone on the outside rather than the inside. That's just speculation, though.
In southern California, of course, one passes on any side one can get away with...
Em (Now Em, BA!) @ 36:
The James Herriot books. Some Jules Verne. Nurk: The Strange, Surprising Adventures of a (Somewhat) Brave Shrew by Ursula Vernon. Heck, anything by Respectable Children's Book Author™ Ursula Vernon. (Save the T. Kingfisher stuff or the prior to respectable children's book author Vernon for yourself.)
Also, congratulations!
I've been sitting on this for a couple of weeks, waiting for a new Open Thread.
Remember this discussion about whether/when there would be a mass shooting incident at a con? We very nearly had one at Phoenix Comic Con. This dude managed to walk into the con with a shotgun, 3 handguns (all of which were fully loaded), a lot of extra ammo, and assorted other weapons. He thought of himself as an avatar of The Punisher, and his intention was to kill "bad cops" and the actor who played the Green Power Ranger. He was caught because he couldn't resist posting pictures of his "targets" on social media, and someone who knew him tipped off the police.
He was arrested without incident; no shots were fired and no one was injured, despite his offering active resistance. In this case, I don't believe his race entered into the way the police approached it; he was inside a convention center full of people, and their highest priority had to be keeping anyone from getting hurt, which included preventing a panic, which would have happened if even one shot had been fired.
This happened Thursday afternoon, the first day of the con. The con organizers were given a choice: comply with some fairly draconian security rearrangements, or get shut down. They took choice A, not without some difficulties. Friday morning admission was a complete clusterfuck. By Saturday they had a better handle on things, partly because they were listening to people who pointed out problems and suggested solutions.
I don't see any way that this is not going to make a significant and permanent difference in the way major cons handle their security from this point forward. At the very least, there will have to be bag checks at all entrance points. There may have to be separate entrance points for cosplayers, because AFAICT this guy got past the entrance checkpoint by looking like a cosplayer, and then dodged the weapons-inspection tables altogether.
This is why we can't have nice things.
Getting back to the post topic, if you have any interest in languages at all you really need to read this fic from last year's Yuletide. Anthropomorphic languages from the earliest beginnings to the present -- with sex! And conjugations! The best part is the different voices for all the various languages. Long, but absolutely worth the time.
Doug @ #31:
I do, indeed. Don't I?
Nancy @17: My understanding of the old saying about a dialect with an army and a navy is that it’s not about language spread, but about classification: What gets called a dialect, and what gets considered a full-fledged language.
A better counter-argument would be pointing out that American and British English are still considered dialects, despite each nation having its own military.
36 @ Em (Now Em, BA!)
Looking at my kid's shelves, which contain Wimpy Kid (minus portions of covers and such):
-- The Hundred Mile an Hour Dog by Jeremy Strong
-- The Humphrey stories by Betty G Birney
-- The N story treehouse (n==13,26,39...78) by Andy Griffiths
-- Dick King Smith Lots of animal stories, like The Sheep-pig, Three Terrible Trins, and Mouse called Wolf.
-- The How to Train Your Dragon Series. Cressida Crowell. (Not like the movie. Still funny)
-- Wings of Fire, Tui T Sutherland (Dragons. A quest. We few, we happy few. Who act like cats)
-- Warrior Cats, Erin Hunter (honestly, this one sounds like Wings of Fire with more fur)
-- The Calvin and Hobbes Box set. (On reflection, getting this in to a house where there's a 7yr old with a stuffed tiger was... destiny I guess. Got this second hand, 10yr old was in the back seat and just chortling the whole way home. At least now they're not destroying my old paperbacks. )
Most of these are pitched somewhere that my almost 8yr old and my 10yr old will both read them.
And it almost goes without mentioning (here anyway), any kids stuff by Ursula Vernon. The 10yr old boy had a complete collection of Danny Dragonbreath a couple of years back (and he's still suspicious of potato salad), so I got him Harriet #1 for Christmas. He opened it, took one look and was like: Pink? Glittery?. I pointed at the author, and he said OK. He's now bought the next three with his kindle money. (Pink and Glittery and Princess was a good gateway drug for my niece though. )
57
In southern California, of course, one passes on any side one can get away with...
And that includes lanes clearly marked "right turn only". (Which I've seen several times, including, one afternoon, twice by the same guy. Who parked at the poll supply place just down the street from where I was living at the time, and as a result got a note stuck on his car.)
When I spent a week driving up and down Rt. 90 near Sacramento, CA, I was astonished. People were zooming along at terrifying speeds--but the moment I was visible on the on-ramp, they all drifted neatly to the left-hand lane, leaving the right one clear for me to merge into. The courtesy took my breath away.
I've lived in some big metro areas, and drivers there were often aggressive, and sometimes less than courteous. But it seems like every time a traffic light went out, the drivers instantly became civilized and would calmly treat it as a four-way stop. I guess the veneer of brutality sometimes came off.
Joel Polowin @46 This reminds me of both Charles Stross's Laundry novels and Larry Correia's Monster Hunter novels. In the Laundry books, the fixers are a government agency. In the Monster Hunter books, the fixers are a family owned business that often has to work with the government, to the dismay of both parties.
Off topic... Berkeley's Dark Carnival is closing.
Lee 58:
Geez, that's a terrifying story. It sounds like that was one missed connection away from a bloodbath.
albatross, #67: Pretty much. Also, according to one rumor I heard, the person who reported him was an ex-girlfriend. There are a lot of cops who would have brushed that off as "revenge attempt". OTOH, he was targeting cops, and that's much less likely to be ignored.
This all happened a couple of floors above where we were. All we knew about it was the PA announcements, and what I could find on Google.
Uh-oh. I'm an American, and I've never heard of an inside/outside lane when driving. Maybe vaguely in horse racing.
Re: 34, 59
ELIZA: Ooh! I do I do I dooo! Hey!
[makes Hamilaria sign]
Em #36: There's the "Dealing with Dragons" series by Patricia Wrede.
Micah #48: The thing is, in modern programming languages those "English" keywords like "while", "if/else/elseif", and so on, are just lexical tokens for an interpreter or compiler.
You could easily set up an IDE that would automatically translate them on load and save, thus presenting them in the user's own language. The big issue there would be code that came into the IDE with typos or such.
Dave Harmon @ 72:
Microsoft Excel's formula language is localized. If you're running it in, for example, German, all the formula keywords are in German, and the decimal point is as appropriate as well. I see programmers (even ones for whom English is not a first language) complain about this all the time because it messes with their innate sense of logic or clarity or something, but it's a boon for the vast majority of users who just want to get their spreadsheet done.
And speaking of language, I finally had time to read the article linked in the original post. I am unimpressed. Sure, English is weird, but I'm not sure it's really weirder than other languages. It's going to take more than a few carefully-picked sentences in old English and old Norse to convince me that English has changed significantly more over time than related Germanic languages. And complaining about English spelling versus pronunciation isn't going to hold any water when Spanish, often held up as a model of phonetic/phonemic correspondence, can be easily misspelled by native speakers. What about Chinese? Traditionally it doesn't have an alphabet at all!
We could talk about Finnish or Russian, which seem to have baroque systems of case and inflection. We could talk about Japanese, which encodes social standing and respect deeply into the language. There are languages where adjectives and nouns are grammatically more similar than different.
It's true I'm not a linguist, but, from my perspective as an interested layperson, all languages are equally weird — they simply express their weirdness in different ways. I'm open to being persuaded otherwise, but that article didn't do it for me.
As I understood it, with respect to cars,
"inside"
for the driver is the side that is inside the car, i.e. the left-hand side for a British car, where the driver sits on the right, and the right-hand side for a continental car where the driver sits on the left, and
"outside"
is the side that is outside the car, i.e. the right-hand side of a British car, and the left-hand side of a continental car.
Which makes sense, but possibly that idea is a post-hoc logic application.
Of course the whole idea falls to the ground when taking a car to an opposite-drive country, but even if that happens, it probably doesn't happen enough to change the language.
("Overtaking on the inside" being a particularly bad thing to do, apart from it being illegal, but it's very hard to see someone doing that to you, therefore dangerous. That is true even if you take your car to the wrong country.)
KeithS @ #73:
Hopefully it's saved in a tokenised format these days. It used to be a great anti-boon, since the various formula keywords were saved as text, which meant that if you ever needed to exchange Excel spreadsheets between "excel for language A" and "excel for language B", formulas (for sure) would stop working, since "=SUM(A1:B3)" is not the same as "=SUMMA(A1:B3)". Actually, I cannot recall if the Swedish l10n had "SUMMA" (noun) or "SUMMERA" (verb) as the command, which is why I preferred having an English version, where "SUM" is both noun AND verb.
If it's done properly now (as opposed to the mid-late 90s), I don't really care if you see the same keywords as I do, although I have a strong preference for the language of comments and language keywords to be the same language, or at least very closely related.
Dave Harmon @ #72:
I may possibly have released (for April 1st, one year or another) a partially localized "Vanlig Lisp" (all Common Lisp functions and macros starting with a letter in the range A-D, plus a few others (format, print , if and a few more) had been painstakingly translated to Swedish. The two I was most proud of were "CAR" and "CDR" being translated as "IAR" and "IDR" (going back to translating the machine instructions they were named for).
I probably should not re-do that work, because it would be silly. Fun, but silly.
Ingvar @75: I was curious so I went and looked. Evidently you first did it in April 2005, then brought it out again a year later. The site hosting the tarball thence linked has since changed hands, predictably. Which is a shame; it could have been fun to look at. Silly, but fun. :)
(Link is all in Swedish, natch.)
@Takamaru Misako,
My two cents, as a US driver, who speaks a Midwest dialect.
The "driver's side" of my car is on the left. (I've noticed that when indicating something on a car -- a parking-lot ding, or which tail-light is burned out, or which front tire is a little soft -- people here more typically say "driver's side" and "passenger side" than "left" and "right".)
The "outside lane" is the one on the right (closest to the shoulder; farthest from the median).
The "inside lane" is the one on the left (closest to the median; farthest from the shoulder). It's also called the "passing lane".
I was taught never to pass in the outside lane.
It's always made sense to me, because as you get farther and farther outside the highway, soon you leave it altogether....
estelendur @ #76:
The machine (and probably the disk) those lived on died in, um, April 2011 or 2012. I have yet to find the sufficiency of round tuits to complete dealing with the fallout (although some of the recovered code now lives on GitHub; and it's mainly only time-consuming, not difficult, to lovingly set function definitions and/or write macros, depending on if you're wrapping a function, or a macro).
Tolkien. Minuscule. Gandhi. Millennium. Delany. Embarrassment. Publishers Weekly. Occurrence. Asimov. Weird. Connoisseur. Accommodate. Hierarchy. Deity. Etiquette. Pharaoh. Teresa. Its. Macdonald. Nielsen Hayden. It's. Fluorosphere. Barack. More here.