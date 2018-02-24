February 24, 2018

Go to Making Light's front page.
As I best understand it, the machine we’re hosted on abruptly melted down; Hosting Matters scrambled to migrate the sites on that machine to other servers; this had to be done in a tearing hurry; in the process somehow an old index page became the front page. I didn’t have the spoons to deal with it because see below. This morning, our intrepid friend Sumana Harihareswara, with our grateful permission, dived into the back end and fixed it. All honor and glory to her; also, many many thanks.
The “see below” from above is that Teresa and I are moving house. We take possession of an apartment in the Brooklyn neighborhood of Park Slope on March 1. It has slightly more space for living, and a lot less for storage, than the place we’ve lived in since 2004, so the move involves a great deal of Getting Rid. Expect more from us when we emerge from all the boxes, sometime late next month.
Good luck with the getting-rid-of-things! (I have far too much *stuff* and need to do the same.)
Karen is working on having me get rid of stuff before it becomes a crisis -- and the money we're spending on storage lockers might seriously be better spent. Besides, some library could probably use my large collection of uncorrected proofs much better than I can....
It took Marcia and me more than half a year to shrink our stuff down to where it would fit into a 1500 sq ft apartment in a retirement community, and what's left is still oozing out around the edges. The worst part was getting rid of several thousand books, and that was done over a rather more protracted period.
When I moved from Cambridge to Berkeley in 1962, my possessions mostly fit in the trunk of a Peugeot 403.
Glad the crisis was averted. I was worried. I too am in the throws [yes, throws] of cleaning house, because I might need to move one of these days. I have the smallest hoard of any of the family, by choice, and it is still a daunting prospect.
When I first pulled up the old index page, I had several moments of rejoicing, followed by the realization that it was old news, followed by disappointment.
Rejoicing: "oh look! Lots more posts by PNH and TNH!"
Disappointment: "drat--they're several years old.
Rejoicing: "Hurrah, William F. Buckley has died a *second* time!"
Disappointment: "darn--only once. Ah, well--I can still celebrate the first death a second time, I suppose."
Not that 2008 doesn't look pretty good from 2018, but I'm glad you're back in the present. I think it's rather piquant that the first post on the broken page was "Restoration Drama," about the site being down and then restored. Is this a once-a-decade sort of thing?
Best of luck to TNH and PNH with the decluttering and move.
Freecycle is so freaking great.
(Last night, anticipating getting a new headboard for my bed, I was mentally composing a post describing the old one. Which is pretty much useless at being a headboard, since it is composed of a few swooshy pieces of metal tube with a big gap directly behind each place where an occupant might place a pillow. I dumpster dove it and just dealt with it until I got my tax refund and thought "the time it right.)
Hooray. I am glad to see you're back.
Congrats (and also on the move!).
I'm in Australia touring Walkaway with Poesy, and we're viciously jetlagged and having the weirdest dreams -- this morning, Poesy woke me at 4AM from an epic dream in which I was trying to help you recover your backups for ML, with a million dreamlike problems, and this weird chorous of "I note with some disapprobation that no new posts have gone up on ML" (this being a conversation we had in like 2005 or so, in which the top post on ML for months had opened with the line "I note with some disapprobation...").
