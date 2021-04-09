Back to previous post: Open thread 224

Go to Making Light's front page.

Forward to next post: Rapping with Rab and Robert

Subscribe (via RSS) to this post's comment thread. (What does this mean? Here's a quick introduction.)

April 9, 2021

Cleaning the Augean database
Posted by Avram Grumer at 07:53 PM * 22 comments

Well, that took a couple of hours, but I think I got all of the spam from the past few weeks.

If anyone posted a long stream-of-consciousness-style Joyce parody about Tumblr, dating sites, and hormone supplements, it probably got deleted too.

Comments on Cleaning the Augean database:
#1 ::: Lila ::: (view all by) ::: April 09, 2021, 08:54 PM:

Whew, thanks! Pour yourself a cold one of whatever you like to drink!

#2 ::: Tom Whitmore ::: (view all by) ::: April 09, 2021, 10:10 PM:

Thank you, Avram. It feels much cleaner here now! Still, it did send me back to some pretty wonderful threads.

#3 ::: Jeremy Leader ::: (view all by) ::: April 10, 2021, 12:45 AM:

Hooray! Much thanks, Avram.

#4 ::: David Goldfarb ::: (view all by) ::: April 10, 2021, 01:49 AM:

Wonderful! Excellent, thank you for your efforts.

...but I can't help noticing that there's no discussion of the long-term issue. The community around these parts isn't what it once was, but does still exist. It has needs, and those needs aren't being met.

I don't know if you caught up with the open thread, Avram; I suspect not. Over there I volunteered to take on the position of spam whacker. That offer still stands.

#5 ::: Elaine ::: (view all by) ::: April 10, 2021, 08:52 AM:

I loved seeing this pop up in my feed reader this morning.

#6 ::: stefan jones ::: (view all by) ::: April 10, 2021, 11:07 AM:

Thank you, Avram!

#7 ::: John A Arkansawyer ::: (view all by) ::: April 10, 2021, 11:57 AM:

A thankless task! And yet we all thank you.

#8 ::: TomB ::: (view all by) ::: April 10, 2021, 02:39 PM:

Thank you, Avram, for doing this herculean task. The original story was diverting. This was just a lot of work. But much appreciated.

#9 ::: P J Evans ::: (view all by) ::: April 10, 2021, 03:05 PM:

Thanks, Avram!
So much of it was from like four sites. (I reported the ones with Twitter and Youtube URLs to Twitter and Youtube.)

#10 ::: xeger ::: (view all by) ::: April 10, 2021, 11:55 PM:

Thank you Avram!

David Goldfarb @ 4 ... Please stop pushing so hard to get keys. I can't speak for other folks, but you're certainly making me uncomfortable and wary.

#11 ::: dcb ::: (view all by) ::: April 11, 2021, 03:38 PM:

Avram: thank you! A large and tedious task - and much appreciated.

#12 ::: David Goldfarb ::: (view all by) ::: April 11, 2021, 06:22 PM:

xeger: Like I said in the open thread, I don't care that much about who has them, so long as it's somebody who's here. I am sorry for causing you discomfort: I debated with myself about whether to speak up about it on this thread, and decided that it was unlikely that anyone concerned had read the discussion in the open thread.

Not that it seems to be mattering, since they aren't reading this thread either.

#13 ::: dcb ::: (view all by) ::: April 12, 2021, 05:17 AM:

David Goldfarb @12: I can see how some people might misinterpret your offers, but I for one appreciated your willingness to step up if you could be given the tools to do so.

#14 ::: Xopher Halftongue ::: (view all by) ::: April 12, 2021, 11:10 AM:

Thanks, Avram!

David, I did appreciate your offer to help. I was trying to let you know how the tone was coming across, but I wound up missing my aimed-for tone myself. Apologies.

#15 ::: David Goldfarb ::: (view all by) ::: April 12, 2021, 05:38 PM:

No apology needed, Xopher. This all involves power (if power in a very small pond indeed) and power always touches social status; of course it's fraught.

#16 ::: Xopher Halftongue ::: (view all by) ::: April 13, 2021, 01:02 PM:

Thanks, David.

#17 ::: SunflowerP ::: (view all by) ::: April 17, 2021, 02:36 AM:

Thank you very much indeed, Avram!

#18 ::: Christian Severin ::: (view all by) ::: April 19, 2021, 07:24 AM:

"a long stream-of-consciousness-style Joyce parody about Tumblr, dating sites, and hormone supplements"

Did anyone else think of Mike Ford just there?

#19 ::: TexAnne ::: (view all by) ::: April 19, 2021, 08:50 AM:

Thanks, Avram! But shouldn't there be more than two posts visible?

#20 ::: David Goldfarb ::: (view all by) ::: April 19, 2021, 11:30 AM:

A guess: the front page displays only posts from the last year, and that's why there are just two.

#21 ::: P J Evans ::: (view all by) ::: April 19, 2021, 12:38 PM:

18
Yes - and I also think that when I'm reading people riffing on files, scrolls, and pixels over at File770.

#22 ::: xeger ::: (view all by) ::: April 19, 2021, 10:33 PM:

David Goldfarb @ 12 ...
xeger: Like I said in the open thread, I don't care that much about who has them, so long as it's somebody who's here. I am sorry for causing you discomfort:

Thank you. It was just ... one thing too many, if that makes any sense?

Welcome to Making Light's comment section. The moderators are Avram Grumer, Teresa & Patrick Nielsen Hayden, and Abi Sutherland. Abi is the moderator most frequently onsite. She's also the kindest. Teresa is the theoretician. Are you feeling lucky?

Comments containing more than seven URLs will be held for approval. If you want to comment on a thread that's been closed, please post to the most recent "Open Thread" discussion.

You can subscribe (via RSS) to this particular comment thread. (If this option is baffling, here's a quick introduction.)

Post a comment.
(Real e-mail addresses and URLs only, please.)

HTML Tags:
<strong>Strong</strong> = Strong
<em>Emphasized</em> = Emphasized
<a href="http://www.url.com">Linked text</a> = Linked text

Spelling reference:
Tolkien. Minuscule. Gandhi. Millennium. Delany. Embarrassment. Publishers Weekly. Occurrence. Asimov. Weird. Connoisseur. Accommodate. Hierarchy. Deity. Etiquette. Pharaoh. Teresa. Its. Macdonald. Nielsen Hayden. It's. Fluorosphere. Barack. More here.















(You must preview before posting.)

Choose:
Smaller type (our default)
Larger type
Even larger type, with serifs

Dire legal notice
Making Light copyright 2001, 2002, 2003, 2004, 2005, 2006, 2007, 2008, 2009, 2010, 2011, 2012, 2013, 2014, 2015, 2016, 2017, 2018, 2019, 2020 by Patrick & Teresa Nielsen Hayden. All rights reserved.