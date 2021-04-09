April 9, 2021

Go to Making Light's front page.
Well, that took a couple of hours, but I think I got all of the spam from the past few weeks.
If anyone posted a long stream-of-consciousness-style Joyce parody about Tumblr, dating sites, and hormone supplements, it probably got deleted too.
Whew, thanks! Pour yourself a cold one of whatever you like to drink!
Thank you, Avram. It feels much cleaner here now! Still, it did send me back to some pretty wonderful threads.
Hooray! Much thanks, Avram.
Wonderful! Excellent, thank you for your efforts.
...but I can't help noticing that there's no discussion of the long-term issue. The community around these parts isn't what it once was, but does still exist. It has needs, and those needs aren't being met.
I don't know if you caught up with the open thread, Avram; I suspect not. Over there I volunteered to take on the position of spam whacker. That offer still stands.
I loved seeing this pop up in my feed reader this morning.
Thank you, Avram!
A thankless task! And yet we all thank you.
Thank you, Avram, for doing this herculean task. The original story was diverting. This was just a lot of work. But much appreciated.
Thanks, Avram!
So much of it was from like four sites. (I reported the ones with Twitter and Youtube URLs to Twitter and Youtube.)
Thank you Avram!
David Goldfarb @ 4 ... Please stop pushing so hard to get keys. I can't speak for other folks, but you're certainly making me uncomfortable and wary.
Avram: thank you! A large and tedious task - and much appreciated.
xeger: Like I said in the open thread, I don't care that much about who has them, so long as it's somebody who's here. I am sorry for causing you discomfort: I debated with myself about whether to speak up about it on this thread, and decided that it was unlikely that anyone concerned had read the discussion in the open thread.
Not that it seems to be mattering, since they aren't reading this thread either.
David Goldfarb @12: I can see how some people might misinterpret your offers, but I for one appreciated your willingness to step up if you could be given the tools to do so.
Thanks, Avram!
David, I did appreciate your offer to help. I was trying to let you know how the tone was coming across, but I wound up missing my aimed-for tone myself. Apologies.
No apology needed, Xopher. This all involves power (if power in a very small pond indeed) and power always touches social status; of course it's fraught.
Thanks, David.
Thank you very much indeed, Avram!
"a long stream-of-consciousness-style Joyce parody about Tumblr, dating sites, and hormone supplements"
Did anyone else think of Mike Ford just there?
Thanks, Avram! But shouldn't there be more than two posts visible?
A guess: the front page displays only posts from the last year, and that's why there are just two.
Yes - and I also think that when I'm reading people riffing on files, scrolls, and pixels over at File770.
